The Democrats' Death Cult and Their Lies About 'Choice'
Good Luck, Democrats! Here's a Reminder New DNC Vice Chair Hogg Was Once...
'Sick of Being Taken Advantage of': J.D. Vance Brings the THUNDER Down on...

So BUSTED! Bill Kristol's Deep State Dunk on Trump Bites Him DIRECTLY on His Anti-Trump, Grifting ARSE

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:00 AM on February 03, 2025
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

Poor Bill Kristol. 

No matter how 'never' he seems to be when it comes to Trump, Trump keeps winning elections. Maybe Kristol should just accept that he's not very good at being the 'resistance' and it's time to retire because wow, it just keeps getting worse and worse for him.

For example, what sort of 'conservative' praises the Deep State?

Did we mention it just keeps getting worse and worse for ol' Bill?

Check this out:

Ruh roh.

Good question.

HAAAAAA.

Seems like a fair question.

They've spent so many years being 'above the law' that they don't actually know when to shut their mouths, especially when they think they're dunking on the bad orange man.

This is going to be so much FUN.

==========================================================================

