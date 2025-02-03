So BUSTED! Bill Kristol's Deep State Dunk on Trump Bites Him DIRECTLY on His Anti-Trump, Grifting ARSE

Poor Bill Kristol.

No matter how 'never' he seems to be when it comes to Trump, Trump keeps winning elections. Maybe Kristol should just accept that he's not very good at being the 'resistance' and it's time to retire because wow, it just keeps getting worse and worse for him.

For example, what sort of 'conservative' praises the Deep State?

The deep state is far preferable to the Trump state. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 2, 2025

Did we mention it just keeps getting worse and worse for ol' Bill?

Check this out:

Hello Mr. Kristol,



For you, the deep state is preferable because you are listed as the President of Defending Democracy (EIN 831567380) which is an indirect beneficiary of USAID through Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors.



You are exposed.



Hat tip to @DannyCampsalot… pic.twitter.com/sihSufjcaB — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) February 2, 2025

Ruh roh.

Why is USAID giving millions of dollars to @BillKristol ? pic.twitter.com/wMkVwzGdi2 — Aesthetica (@Anc_Aesthetics) February 2, 2025

Good question.

HAAAAAA.

Bill, how much has the deep state been paying you to post this nonsense? pic.twitter.com/v1DpBaxGrX — Coco's Dad (@kilshaw_81) February 3, 2025

Seems like a fair question.

You guys are so pathetic 😂



I cannot wait till you go down in the annals of history as completely useless and irrelevant — Danielle (@daniellemerrim1) February 2, 2025

I remember when hacks like you were denying the 'deep state' existed.



In any event, even for you this is an imbecilically revealing statement. — Cruadin (@cruadin) February 2, 2025

Then why is the deep state panicking? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 3, 2025

Just saying the quiet part out loud, aintcha — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) February 3, 2025

They've spent so many years being 'above the law' that they don't actually know when to shut their mouths, especially when they think they're dunking on the bad orange man.

This is going to be so much FUN.

