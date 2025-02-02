DAAAMN, SON! JD Vance LIGHTS Hakeem Jeffries UP for Violent Rhetoric Against Trump and the Right (Watch)

As Twitchy readers know, Hakeem Jeffries told his followers and supporters that they would have to fight Trump, his policies, and his supporters 'in the streets,' which sounds like a fairly violent way to talk about disagreeing politically. Granted, this sort of rhetoric has worked for Democrats in the past, like in the summer of 2020 when they looted, rioted, and burned down buildings in the name of a dead felon, but we're not sure this will work for them now.

Americans, quite frankly, are tired of the hate and violence.

Not to mention most of us know Trump's policies are about making our lives better with a secure border, lower taxes, better jobs, and safer communities. Basically, Hakeem is fighting against putting Americans first, which seems like a really stupid way to motivate voters.

But what do we know?

JD Vance is having NONE of it, watch:

🔥Holy Smokes: JD Vance just methodically scorched Hakeem Jeffries and his “Fight in the Streets” rhetoric:



“These people remind me sometimes of the folks that were still fighting World War Two in an isolated island like 30 years later."



He is good at this:



"The American… pic.twitter.com/Ci3zul6IJu — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 2, 2025

His post continues:

"The American people have spoken. They are sick of the ridiculous performative politics." “For Hakeem Jeffries to go out and say that you need to fight in the streets, it's dangerous. It's disgraceful rhetoric. And it's not at all what the American people ask." "Do you want a congressional Democratic leadership that fights in the streets or that makes your life better?" BAM.

Let us think ... hrm ... better life or dealing with moronic thugs setting fires and stealing purses from Target.

We'll take the guy offering a better life.

Seems like a pretty simple choice.

