WATCH: Sean Duffy Absolutely Torches Jake Tapper on DEI and the FAA
Hyperventilating Jamie Raskin's NERVOUS Rant About Trump Kicking J6 FBI Agents OUT is...
Hugh Hewitt: 'I Doubt We Will Ever Know How 8,500 Pardons/Commutations Occurred'
Even Lefties DROP Chuck Schumer for Pretending Americans Care MORE About Cheap Pizza...
Mexican American Goes OFF on Illegals Explaining Why She Voted FOR Trump and...
LEAKED Email Shows John Brennan and Other 50 Intelligence Agents Were Even MORE...
Forget Wings, Pass the Broccoli! AP Article Suggests Trump Tariffs Are Super Bowl...
JD Vance Doesn't Pull 1 SINGLE Punch Schooling Media on How Dangerous Biden's...
Democrats Have Decided They NEVER Want to Win an Election Again and Their...
Justine Bateman's Response to B.C. Premier Blocking Sale of American Booze from Red...
Newsweek: Steven Hayes Is a Rapist and a Murderer But It's Okay Now,...
A Chair-Raising Experience: All the Minority Candidates the DNC Pushed Aside to Elect...
Mexican Flags Fly in the Streets of Several U.S. Cities in Protests Against...
Vance Stance: Vice President Sets Press Straight on Difference Between Democracy and Oliga...

DAAAMN, SON! JD Vance LIGHTS Hakeem Jeffries UP for Violent Rhetoric Against Trump and the Right (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:45 PM on February 02, 2025
Meme

As Twitchy readers know, Hakeem Jeffries told his followers and supporters that they would have to fight Trump, his policies, and his supporters 'in the streets,' which sounds like a fairly violent way to talk about disagreeing politically. Granted, this sort of rhetoric has worked for Democrats in the past, like in the summer of 2020 when they looted, rioted, and burned down buildings in the name of a dead felon, but we're not sure this will work for them now.

Advertisement

Americans, quite frankly, are tired of the hate and violence.

Not to mention most of us know Trump's policies are about making our lives better with a secure border, lower taxes, better jobs, and safer communities. Basically, Hakeem is fighting against putting Americans first, which seems like a really stupid way to motivate voters.

But what do we know?

JD Vance is having NONE of it, watch:

His post continues:

"The American people have spoken. They are sick of the ridiculous performative politics."

“For Hakeem Jeffries to go out and say that you need to fight in the streets, it's dangerous. It's disgraceful rhetoric. And it's not at all what the American people ask."

"Do you want a congressional Democratic leadership that fights in the streets or that makes your life better?"

BAM.

Let us think ... hrm ... better life or dealing with moronic thugs setting fires and stealing purses from Target.

We'll take the guy offering a better life.

Recommended

WATCH: Sean Duffy Absolutely Torches Jake Tapper on DEI and the FAA
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Seems like a pretty simple choice.

==========================================================================

Related:

His Tears Are DELISH! Nervous Jamie Raskin Sets RECORD Lying About Trump Cleaning J6 House at FBI (Watch)

Chuck Schumer WORKED for Thinking Americans Care MORE About Super Bowl Pizza Than Secure Borders and ROFL

Mexican American Goes OFF on Illegals Explaining Why She Voted FOR Trump and It's a BEAUTIFUL Thing -Vid

LEAKED Email Shows John Brennan and Other 50 Intelligence Agents Were Even MORE Corrupt Than We Thought

JD Vance Doesn't Pull 1 SINGLE Punch Schooling Media on How Dangerous Biden's DEI Policies Were (Watch)

Justine Bateman's Response to B.C. Premier Blocking Sale of American Booze from Red States is PERFECTION

========================================================================

Tags: HAKEEM JEFFRIES TRUMP JD VANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: Sean Duffy Absolutely Torches Jake Tapper on DEI and the FAA
Amy Curtis
LEAKED Email Shows John Brennan and Other 50 Intelligence Agents Were Even MORE Corrupt Than We Thought
Sam J.
Mexican American Goes OFF on Illegals Explaining Why She Voted FOR Trump and It's a BEAUTIFUL Thing -Vid
Sam J.
Hyperventilating Jamie Raskin's NERVOUS Rant About Trump Kicking J6 FBI Agents OUT is DELISH (Watch)
Sam J.
Even Lefties DROP Chuck Schumer for Pretending Americans Care MORE About Cheap Pizza Than Secure Borders
Sam J.
Justine Bateman's Response to B.C. Premier Blocking Sale of American Booze from Red States is PERFECTION
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH: Sean Duffy Absolutely Torches Jake Tapper on DEI and the FAA Amy Curtis
Advertisement