Walls are CLOSING IN! HA! Judd Legum Thinks He's BUSTED Elon Musk With Thread Using ... Anonymous Sources

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:50 PM on February 03, 2025
Twitchy

The media have lost their ever-loving minds.

Let us rephrase that because saying they've lost them implies they had them in the first place. They've lost their ever-loving minds EVEN MORE. Like nutso. Crazy. Insane. Nuttier than a squirrel's BM.

This is all because Elon Musk is doing exactly what Trump said he would do.

It's almost as if these media types aren't used to politicians keeping their promises, especially Judd Legum, who thinks this thread is one big GOTCHA on Musk.

Using unnamed sources.

Right.

BREAKING.

Awww, look at him pretending this is real news. Adorbs.

Sure, bro.

What the Hell is muskwatch.com? HA HA HA HA HA 

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Right.

Sorry, Judd, but this is where everyone should tune you out. Americans are done with anonymous sources or 'sources familiar with the incident' or 'unnamed sources'. If you can't name them, the story is likely made-up.

Moving on.

Whatever it was, it was not good.

And we have all been paying for it.

We admit this has been highly entertaining.

Right? Whining constantly about these private citizens, some of them very young, finding issues while federal employees have sat on them for decades ... not a good look for the federal government.

At all.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
