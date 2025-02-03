Walls are CLOSING IN! HA! Judd Legum Thinks He's BUSTED Elon Musk With Thread Using ... Anonymous Sources

The media have lost their ever-loving minds.

Let us rephrase that because saying they've lost them implies they had them in the first place. They've lost their ever-loving minds EVEN MORE. Like nutso. Crazy. Insane. Nuttier than a squirrel's BM.

This is all because Elon Musk is doing exactly what Trump said he would do.

It's almost as if these media types aren't used to politicians keeping their promises, especially Judd Legum, who thinks this thread is one big GOTCHA on Musk.

Using unnamed sources.

Right.

1. BREAKING



Several Musk associates installed at OPM — including two recent high school graduates — have received unprecedented access to federal human resources databases containing sensitive personal information for millions of federal employees.



🧵 — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 3, 2025

BREAKING.

Awww, look at him pretending this is real news. Adorbs.

Sure, bro.

2. According to two members of OPM staff with direct knowledge, the Musk team running OPM can now extract information from databases that store medical histories, personally identifiable information, workplace evaluations, and other private datahttps://t.co/YVaW7rqSsR — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 3, 2025

What the Hell is muskwatch.com? HA HA HA HA HA

3. The staffers spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly and feared professional retaliation. Musk Watch also reviewed internal OPM correspondence confirming that expansive access to the database was provided to Musk associates. — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 3, 2025

Right.

Sorry, Judd, but this is where everyone should tune you out. Americans are done with anonymous sources or 'sources familiar with the incident' or 'unnamed sources'. If you can't name them, the story is likely made-up.

Moving on.

The fact Democrats are completely freaking out over USAID tells you it was a money laundering front for the left. — WhiskeySilverball (@WhiskeySlvrBall) February 3, 2025

Whatever it was, it was not good.

And we have all been paying for it.

These liberal freakouts over USAID being discovered as running a shadow government via a bunch of murky NGOs are great! I rate this one a 9 out of 10. — Coco's Dad (@kilshaw_81) February 3, 2025

We admit this has been highly entertaining.

How pathetic a couple of high schoolers immediately found massive government corruption while federal workers sit on it

CRUSH THE CORRUPTION — caro (@Carobailey864) February 3, 2025

Right? Whining constantly about these private citizens, some of them very young, finding issues while federal employees have sat on them for decades ... not a good look for the federal government.

At all.

