X Points, Laughs, then DRAGS Vox Journos for Raging About 'Private Citizen' Elon Musk Shutting USAID Down

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:55 AM on February 03, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

We thought Vox went out of business. Huh.

Oh wait, maybe it was just their lame cable channel ... 

What a shame they haven't. 

Especially with this sort of logic:

Tens of billions, but yeah, that's ok. 

Moron.

Right?

But it's ok since it's the government and stuff.

Seriously, do the math, bro.

These two, though, may be our faves.

How DARE a measly, insignificant PRIVATE CITIZEN think he can question the almighty government?! 

Yes, we should trust the government to hold itself accountable.

Totally.

How has that been working out, Eric?

