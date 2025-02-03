X Points, Laughs, then DRAGS Vox Journos for Raging About 'Private Citizen' Elon Musk Shutting USAID Down

We thought Vox went out of business. Huh.

Oh wait, maybe it was just their lame cable channel ...

What a shame they haven't.

Especially with this sort of logic:

Advertisement

USAID is 0.7% of the federal budget, you absolute moron https://t.co/XmXYq46thi — dylan matthews 🔸 (@dylanmatt) February 2, 2025

Tens of billions, but yeah, that's ok.

Moron.

So, it’s ok to waste it?



Sweet merciful crap, you leftists really are irretrievably broken and stupid. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) February 2, 2025

Right?

Math hard for you? That is $62B you absolute moron. — Usually Right (@normouspenis) February 3, 2025

But it's ok since it's the government and stuff.

Seriously, do the math, bro.

These two, though, may be our faves.

Yes. A private citizen is taking control of government agencies, granting himself and his cronies access to sensitive information, and publicly asserting the right to personally veto congressionally authorized spending he dislikes.



The constitutional crisis is already here https://t.co/jpylU2gVQ9 — Eric Levitz (@EricLevitz) February 2, 2025

How DARE a measly, insignificant PRIVATE CITIZEN think he can question the almighty government?!

This already exists. It is called the Government Accountability Office. Musk's proposition is not that a public entity should monitor federal spending for waste. It is that he - an unaccountable private citizen - should be able to cancel spending that he deems wasteful at will https://t.co/nMdiMyHf9P — Eric Levitz (@EricLevitz) February 3, 2025

Yes, we should trust the government to hold itself accountable.

Totally.

How has that been working out, Eric?

==========================================================================

Related:

WHOA: Did Mehdi Hassan Just OUT Himself as a Fed-Funded Propagandist WHINING About Elon Musk and USAID?

He's NOT Gonna Date You! AOC Flips OUT Over Elon Musk's DOGE in Multi-Tweet Rant and WOW, THAT Was Dumb

Karen Bass's Terrible, Horrible, Very Bad Year Gets WORSE After She Sides with Illegal Rioters Over Cops

EXPOSED! Bill Kristol's Deep State Dunk on Trump Bites Him DIRECTLY on His Anti-Trump, USAID-Funded A*S

DAAAMN, SON! JD Vance LIGHTS Hakeem Jeffries UP for Violent Rhetoric Against Trump and the Right (Watch)

========================================================================