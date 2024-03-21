Doesn't This Sound Fun? Gun-Grabber Extraordinaire David Hogg Invited to Teach Seminar Series at Harvard

Are you looking to create a successful movement in the 'Social Justice' space? Before you answer remember that starting a non-profit that's aligned with a hot-button issue dear to the hearts of American Progressives can be a quick way to amass a small fortune from well-meaning donors, allowing you to purchase multiple homes for yourself and your family with what you take in... and if anyone tries to do anything about it friendly courts will just toss the case and you can go on your merry way. It's a heck of a life!

Well, if you're looking to get into the Social Justice griftin' space Harvard may have just the seminar series for you, led by none other than David Hogg! Hogg, as you surely know, is one of the most prolific movers and shakers in the world of getting rich without ever having to get a real job. This is a can't-miss opportunity!

Join @DavidHogg111, president of @Leaderswedeserv, for a 4-part @HarvardAsh seminar series exploring several facets of creating successful social movements. The first topic, "Story of self, us, and now" is this Friday, 3/22.



Open to all @Harvard students: https://t.co/F7cCQjEqj5 pic.twitter.com/r0YPkfoSQh — Institute of Politics (@HarvardIOP) March 20, 2024

Who better to get career advice from than a guy who parlayed the social clout acquired from a horrible tragedy that happened at his school into a degree from Harvard University, despite his lackluster SAT scores which would have kept most normal people out of the 'prestigious' University. He's a subject expert, of that there can be no doubt.

Of course, like any visionary in his or her field, there are some who would question David's bonafides.

He's going to teach them how to capitalize on the deaths of their classmates? — Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) March 21, 2024

Is the title of this fictional series “standing on the bodies of classmates for wealth and power”? — Sig, tap rack bang Tomasky (@RudyUsed) March 21, 2024

"Successful." Interesting. — Paul Hoagland (@PaulHoagland11) March 21, 2024

Yes, well, if you measure success on whether or not David has gotten guns banned then he might not be a success... If you measure success based on whether through David's efforts gun ownership has gone down and not up he might not be a success... but if you base success on being part of non-profits that haul in a bunch of cash then David's a big success!

What's the successful social movement he created? Last I checked, many states have passed constitutional carry since he made himself the face of anti gun. — Joe Hredzak (@PittSlovak) March 21, 2024

"Successful social movements". Because clearly he succeeded in... hmm... — Otto Bee 🇺🇸+🏳️‍⚧️=🇻🇪 (@OttoBee3) March 21, 2024

David’s parlayed what little was given to him into celebrity and a degree from Harvard. Not sure if I need a 4 part lecture in this. — sg (@latteconsrtve) March 21, 2024

But some people will, that much is certain.

The drawback with the child activists is that the lib non profit complex has to keep paying them. Forever.



Because if they stop paying them, the child activists get disgruntled and spill the beans on the money machine that groomed and used them. https://t.co/wkQZ6rhxEE — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 21, 2024

Followed by "Capitalizing on Human Tragedy for Personal Gain" https://t.co/dQKxGuTcxg — DarthAnarchist (@sithancap) March 21, 2024

Is there a part about how to exploit the death of your classmates or nah? https://t.co/tgYaY0AwrM — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) March 21, 2024

There must be! After all, what else does David have that he can talk about?

For his part, Hogg is all smiles about this honor that his alma mater he totally got into on his own merits has bestowed upon him:

It’s so surreal I just graduated and have the honor of leading my own seminar I created at my alma mater. Thank you to all those who made this possible. It’s been two plus years in the making. https://t.co/2LXK7L1WhD — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) March 21, 2024

But everybody else... not so much.

It’s surreal because you had lower SAT scores than what Harvard required for admission. You only went to Harvard because you exploited 17 lives. You didn’t personally know any of the victims and didn’t attend a single funeral because it’s always been about you. 😡 pic.twitter.com/5xwvJrf4ZR — RED ❤️ (@OlivelovesRED) March 21, 2024

Well, it’s Harvard. Not like it’s some respectable institution or anything. — tracer (@not_tracer_120) March 21, 2024

Harvard name is now forever tainted for being associated with you — Thomas Musket ⓒ (@ThomasMusket) March 21, 2024

Now now, Harvard's name is forever tainted by many things but in fairness one of those things by which it's tainted is probably David true.

Successful movement? It's an astroturf movement funded by a couple billionaires and a platoon size group of wine moms. https://t.co/PI3IcYQ3S4 — Alex Frank (@slowdowncounsel) March 21, 2024

But that's what a Social Justice movement is! Some people just don't understand!

If Harvard is hoping to recover even a shred of its former institutional respect (respect it has been busily squandering these past few years on kowtowing to intersectional hiring practices and tendency to support the radical Palestinian Islamic terrorist organization Hamas) they're going to need to start reevaluating the decisions they make on who they bring in to talk, teach, and learn. David Hogg has every right to give his class at Harvard, just as Harvard has the right to invite him. But the rest of us have the right to continue to think that Harvard has turned into a joke... which seems like a bad thing for them in the long run.

But you can't force someone to learn a lesson we guess.

