Doesn't This Sound Fun? Gun-Grabber Extraordinaire David Hogg Invited to Teach Seminar Series at Harvard

Coucy
Coucy  |  6:00 PM on March 21, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Are you looking to create a successful movement in the 'Social Justice' space? Before you answer remember that starting a non-profit that's aligned with a hot-button issue dear to the hearts of American Progressives can be a quick way to amass a small fortune from well-meaning donors, allowing you to purchase multiple homes for yourself and your family with what you take in... and if anyone tries to do anything about it friendly courts will just toss the case and you can go on your merry way. It's a heck of a life!

Well, if you're looking to get into the Social Justice griftin' space Harvard may have just the seminar series for you, led by none other than David Hogg! Hogg, as you surely know, is one of the most prolific movers and shakers in the world of getting rich without ever having to get a real job. This is a can't-miss opportunity!

Who better to get career advice from than a guy who parlayed the social clout acquired from a horrible tragedy that happened at his school into a degree from Harvard University, despite his lackluster SAT scores which would have kept most normal people out of the 'prestigious' University. He's a subject expert, of that there can be no doubt.

Of course, like any visionary in his or her field, there are some who would question David's bonafides.

Recommended

Planet Fitness Gets the Bud Light Treatment: Loses $400 MILLION Following Trans Locker Room Brouhaha
Amy Curtis
Yes, well, if you measure success on whether or not David has gotten guns banned then he might not be a success... If you measure success based on whether through David's efforts gun ownership has gone down and not up he might not be a success... but if you base success on being part of non-profits that haul in a bunch of cash then David's a big success!

But some people will, that much is certain.

There must be! After all, what else does David have that he can talk about?

For his part, Hogg is all smiles about this honor that his alma mater he totally got into on his own merits has bestowed upon him:

But everybody else... not so much.

Now now, Harvard's name is forever tainted by many things but in fairness one of those things by which it's tainted is probably David true.

But that's what a Social Justice movement is! Some people just don't understand!

If Harvard is hoping to recover even a shred of its former institutional respect (respect it has been busily squandering these past few years on kowtowing to intersectional hiring practices and tendency to support the radical Palestinian Islamic terrorist organization Hamas) they're going to need to start reevaluating the decisions they make on who they bring in to talk, teach, and learn. David Hogg has every right to give his class at Harvard, just as Harvard has the right to invite him. But the rest of us have the right to continue to think that Harvard has turned into a joke... which seems like a bad thing for them in the long run. 

But you can't force someone to learn a lesson we guess.

***

