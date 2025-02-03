'Governance by Chaos': Sad Hack Ron Filipkowski Tries to Spin Trump's Mexico Tariff Win As Only He Can

Earlier, we told you Mexico has agreed to send 10,000 National Guard troops to the border to stop the flow of illegal drugs across the U.S. border. This move came hours after President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on Mexico in retaliation for drug trafficking and illegal immigration.

In exchange for the troops, the proposed tariffs are suspended for now.

But the Left was so excited to finally have a weak talking point with which to attack Trump. Chuck Schumer made a fool of himself whining about the price of beer and guac for the Super Bowl (but we're positive his guests are relieved Chucky won't be grilling burgers).

Now that talking point is gone, so let the spin begin!

Here's Ron Filipkowski, who really thinks this is a winning argument.

There it is. Mexico does a little Border Theater and Trump declares victory. So predictable. Next comes Canada. Governance by chaos. pic.twitter.com/xd3a9ywvfq — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 3, 2025

You lost. Trump won.

Deal with it, Ron.

The job got done, though, didn't it!? — David Davidson (@big_dave45440) February 3, 2025

It did.

And that makes guys like Ron furious.

They are going to do exactly what he wants them to do. They are already starting to fold. — Paul Wenzel ⭐⭐⭐👍... (@Pwenzel9907) February 3, 2025

Right. And that's a win for Trump and America.

All Maga is pointing out that Mexico agreed to send National guard to border to stop Fentanyl but omit that Trump agreed to neuter flow of guns going into Mexico. pic.twitter.com/rnKoa3vnY6 — ☮️ Indi_Tx27 ☮️🦅 (@Indi_Tx27) February 3, 2025

You mean the gun-running Obama did?

We love how the Left thinks this is a gotcha. Some of us were mad about gun-running before a Republican took office.

Ron has a lot of sycophantic followers who are in various stages of COPE this morning, too. Here's jsut a few.

This will be framed as victory. https://t.co/o58W3F6uUE — Hal Corley (@Halcyon270) February 3, 2025

Because it is.

Goalposts moved lol. https://t.co/4AUfg86uvk — G Carpet Pernman (@GCarpetPernman) February 3, 2025

Not moved, but whatever helps you sleep.

LOL, he ALREADY backed down like the orange b**ch that he is! That didn't take long at all! 🤣🤣🤣



Of course he acts like he won, and his moronic #MAGACultMorons - who spent days claiming the tariffs would be so successful - will eat it up like the imbeciles they are, LMFAOOOO! https://t.co/LetrkpBjKH — Xavier (@ProgressveBrain) February 3, 2025

We bet Xavier's a blast at parties.

Snark away, Lefties. It's all you've got left.

This is a bigger win than anything Biden had in 4 years. What are we talking about? Clowns lmao https://t.co/WiNIFrbT41 — Truth Hurts (@FactsOrFeelingz) February 3, 2025

Yes it is. And the Left would be wetting themselves with joy if this was Biden.

BUT ORANGE MAN BAD.