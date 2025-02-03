Wired Has Just Short of Doxxed Six Young Men With 'Nebulous Titles' in...
YOLO Time? We May Be in for Some CRAZY Stuff from the Left...
Game of CHICKEN: Ben Shapiro's Post Explaining Just EXACTLY How Trump Broke Mexico...
Pedal to the Metal: GA Rep. Collins to Reintroduce Legislation Making Roadblock Protests...
Paging Tom Homan: Phil Murphy Dares ICE to Come and Get the Illegal...
Unnecessary Panic: TikTok Videos Saying SCOTUS Will Reconsider Gay Marriage Ruling Are LYI...
GOOSEBUMPS! JK Rowling Shares EPIC Ad Celebrating REAL Women in Women's Sports (Cue...
'These Are Not Donor Dollars': Marco Rubio Acting Head of USAID, Vows to...

'Governance by Chaos': Sad Hack Ron Filipkowski Tries to Spin Trump's Mexico Tariff Win As Only He Can

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on February 03, 2025
ImgFlip

Earlier, we told you Mexico has agreed to send 10,000 National Guard troops to the border to stop the flow of illegal drugs across the U.S. border. This move came hours after President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on Mexico in retaliation for drug trafficking and illegal immigration.

In exchange for the troops, the proposed tariffs are suspended for now.

But the Left was so excited to finally have a weak talking point with which to attack Trump. Chuck Schumer made a fool of himself whining about the price of beer and guac for the Super Bowl (but we're positive his guests are relieved Chucky won't be grilling burgers).

Now that talking point is gone, so let the spin begin!

Here's Ron Filipkowski, who really thinks this is a winning argument.

You lost. Trump won.

Deal with it, Ron.

It did.

And that makes guys like Ron furious.

Right. And that's a win for Trump and America.

You mean the gun-running Obama did?

We love how the Left thinks this is a gotcha. Some of us were mad about gun-running before a Republican took office.

Ron has a lot of sycophantic followers who are in various stages of COPE this morning, too. Here's jsut a few.

Because it is.

Not moved, but whatever helps you sleep.

We bet Xavier's a blast at parties.

Snark away, Lefties. It's all you've got left.

Yes it is. And the Left would be wetting themselves with joy if this was Biden.

BUT ORANGE MAN BAD.

