Monday Morning Meme Madness

Yet another Monday has arrived and Twitchy's secret groundhog saw its shadow, which means there will be six more weeks of memes. Okay, okay … there will be plenty more than that.
Mondays do sometimes have the effect of making people miserable, like waking up and finding out David Hogg is a top leader in your political party, but we won't stand for that around here. We're pushing back against the Monday blues with the best memes, jokes, and clips we found this past week. Let's go!
Good morning ☺️ pic.twitter.com/kgUGnw4NOS— Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) January 27, 2025
HA! It's true.
Wake up! pic.twitter.com/WVkPQkOphj— Rare 🇺🇸 (@RareImagery) January 31, 2025
Every dog owner is going to feel this one deep in their bones. 😂
😂👏👏 pic.twitter.com/XKZiSgCagM— TheTexasOne (@TexasRepublic71) January 28, 2025
Better late than never!
Joe Biden explains star wars pic.twitter.com/HxP99iXPwl— Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) January 31, 2025
WOW! This guy's Biden impersonation is the best we've seen!
To Announce They’ve Given Up Completely, DNC Selects David Hogg As Vice Chair https://t.co/m1BN1Vvbxm pic.twitter.com/tDZ8AKXJkS— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 2, 2025
LOLOLOL!
(Language Warning)
That's about right.👍🏾😁— ♒😺☮🌊Ms. Caramel Rhapsody & Jesse 👑🧓🏾We ❤️YOU! (@CaramelRhapsody) January 31, 2025
(sound) pic.twitter.com/XCoTs2ZrZY
Accurate. 😂
February 2, 2025
This is why Phil goes back in the hole.
Recommended
Found my new dentist. pic.twitter.com/5Fgv0w0ku4— Lloyd Legalist (@LloydLegalist) January 31, 2025
Bwahaha!
LMAO agreed pic.twitter.com/mTWKlIEf11— Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) January 30, 2025
Y'all are hardcore! 😂
February 2, 2025
It might be slightly exaggerated, but it's close.
😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/VPVtFPxEZ1— Pixie 🧚 (@pixie_wo) February 2, 2025
LOL! Getting old sucks.
I bet you the majority of Canadian’s wants lower taxes and is sick and tired of of this 💩👇. I’d also fire every air traffic controller hired under Joementia👊. Common sense is coming back to America and will spread WORLDWIDE🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/BZHvPVJupq— Bobby D🎙 (@robertdunlap947) February 1, 2025
He asked them the question! 😂😂😂
February 2, 2025
You have to wonder about the minds that come up with stuff like this.
Which one is better though? pic.twitter.com/Sq5rBgDsOB— MERICA MEMED (@Mericamemed) February 1, 2025
HAHA!
(Language Warning)
This daughter joke scores right out of the gate 😂 pic.twitter.com/uAfs9Gs3N6— Templar⚔️ (@aTeXan575) February 3, 2025
The husband couldn't hold back the laughter. 💀
😂😂🫴 pic.twitter.com/b3koegFRFq— Steve Ayo (@stevecomedianfc) February 1, 2025
We. Don't. Know. 😂
Sunday first smackable 😼 pic.twitter.com/DQetLrCdw7— Templar⚔️ (@aTeXan575) February 3, 2025
Cats telling dad jokes … we love it!
It'll be a disaster😂 pic.twitter.com/JybZHYkwq2— Meme of the Day (@MoftheDayy) January 28, 2025
Bwahaha!
Women are made of steel— Kevin W. (@Brink_Thinker) February 2, 2025
pic.twitter.com/gdvcydiM8i
How do you do this, ladies? 😂
February 3, 2025
HA! The result is the same.
The internet remains undefeated 😭pic.twitter.com/WQjAq1npZt— Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) February 2, 2025
So good. We have to admit, the original was so cringe-inducing we had to turn it off.
February 2, 2025
She's got a point. 😂
This is hilarious 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/tp48tofWQv— Ladyofyourlife (@orleansway) February 1, 2025
LOLOLOL! We could listen to these two for hours.
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/g2a6fjns02— RWNutjob (@Stickelliott) January 29, 2025
The kid has been trained well.
February 2, 2025
Bwahaha! That one nearly killed us! We keep watching it. 😂😂😂
(Language Warning)
Timeline cleanse. 😂😂😂— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) February 2, 2025
pic.twitter.com/maPekPXGpk
HAHA! We love these.
That’s All Folks. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/BL3NRo1hRv— MaryAnnNotGinger 💋 (@MAnotGinger) February 2, 2025
BOOM!
lol pic.twitter.com/amHuMsmxXX— USA Trump Man 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@USATRUMPMAN1) February 2, 2025
Exactly. The same thing happens with the chips and salsa at the Mexican restaurant.
Good morning everybody— Danielle (@daniellemerrim1) January 28, 2025
😬😂 pic.twitter.com/BqQOm8wzth
You will get no judgment from us.
Men are simple creatures 😂 pic.twitter.com/LiT6pJjuXT— Rock (@TheCensoredRock) January 30, 2025
We'd skip at least a hundred more rocks.
Good morning all— Danielle (@daniellemerrim1) January 27, 2025
😬😂 pic.twitter.com/wJTm5wCXTK
'Tricia'. LOL.
I am in love with this woman’s awkward energy.— Chris Castellani (@Castellani2014) February 2, 2025
She’s funny and I’m anxious. We’d be pals. pic.twitter.com/cKDtHNg78W
HA! Hijabs.
February 2, 2025
Perfect. 😂
It appears the world is continuing to heal with sharp and funny ads again!— Critically Thinking & Drinking 🧐🥃🧉🍸🍹🤪 (@TheCriticalDri1) February 2, 2025
Groundhog’s Day 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/WjVbPXndED
This is just great. What a great way to remember a very funny movie.
These didn’t just hurt you...they defined you. 😂 pic.twitter.com/Vm6c723Pp9— 🅿️®️🚫❌✌🏾 (@proxcee) January 27, 2025
Usually, you had just peeled your legs off of Grandma's plastic furniture coverings.
January 30, 2025
'You mean your grandfather's last name?' 😂
Lol 😆 Remember? pic.twitter.com/MigFmV2uup— Johnny Cadillac (@lippyent) February 2, 2025
It's true. It's all true.
We can't quite remember if we've shared this classic Chris Farley skit before, but it never gets old.
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE— Classic Movies & TV Shows (@ClassicFilmTV) February 2, 2025
“Matt Foley: Van Down
By The River” (NBC, 1993)
starring Chris Farley, Phil Hartman,
Julia Sweeney, David Spade
and Christina Applegate
Created by Lorne Michaels pic.twitter.com/JteUl8YBHv
We love the ones where the other actors can barely stop themselves from laughing.
February 2, 2025
Try not to have a Monday like that guy was having.
That's all, folks. Get out there and show this Monday who's in charge … like the Democrat Party electing a goofy white kid to run their party.
Until we meme again …
Join the conversation as a VIP Member