Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 AM on February 03, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp, adapted from Daniel K Cheung (Unsplash)

Yet another Monday has arrived and Twitchy's secret groundhog saw its shadow, which means there will be six more weeks of memes. Okay, okay … there will be plenty more than that.

Mondays do sometimes have the effect of making people miserable, like waking up and finding out David Hogg is a top leader in your political party, but we won't stand for that around here. We're pushing back against the Monday blues with the best memes, jokes, and clips we found this past week. Let's go!

HA! It's true.

Every dog owner is going to feel this one deep in their bones. 😂

Better late than never!

WOW! This guy's Biden impersonation is the best we've seen!

LOLOLOL!

(Language Warning)

Accurate. 😂

This is why Phil goes back in the hole.

Bwahaha!

Y'all are hardcore! 😂

It might be slightly exaggerated, but it's close.

LOL! Getting old sucks.

He asked them the question! 😂😂😂

You have to wonder about the minds that come up with stuff like this.

HAHA!

(Language Warning)

The husband couldn't hold back the laughter. 💀

We. Don't. Know. 😂

Cats telling dad jokes … we love it!

Bwahaha!

How do you do this, ladies? 😂

HA! The result is the same.

So good. We have to admit, the original was so cringe-inducing we had to turn it off.

She's got a point. 😂

LOLOLOL! We could listen to these two for hours.

The kid has been trained well.

Bwahaha! That one nearly killed us! We keep watching it. 😂😂😂

(Language Warning)

HAHA! We love these.

BOOM!

Exactly. The same thing happens with the chips and salsa at the Mexican restaurant.

You will get no judgment from us.

We'd skip at least a hundred more rocks.

'Tricia'. LOL.

HA! Hijabs.

Perfect. 😂

This is just great. What a great way to remember a very funny movie.

Usually, you had just peeled your legs off of Grandma's plastic furniture coverings.

'You mean your grandfather's last name?' 😂

It's true. It's all true.

We can't quite remember if we've shared this classic Chris Farley skit before, but it never gets old.

We love the ones where the other actors can barely stop themselves from laughing.

Try not to have a Monday like that guy was having.

That's all, folks. Get out there and show this Monday who's in charge … like the Democrat Party electing a goofy white kid to run their party.

Until we meme again …

