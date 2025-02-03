Monday Morning Meme Madness

Yet another Monday has arrived and Twitchy's secret groundhog saw its shadow, which means there will be six more weeks of memes. Okay, okay … there will be plenty more than that.

Mondays do sometimes have the effect of making people miserable, like waking up and finding out David Hogg is a top leader in your political party, but we won't stand for that around here. We're pushing back against the Monday blues with the best memes, jokes, and clips we found this past week. Let's go!

HA! It's true.

Every dog owner is going to feel this one deep in their bones. 😂

Better late than never!

Joe Biden explains star wars pic.twitter.com/HxP99iXPwl — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) January 31, 2025

WOW! This guy's Biden impersonation is the best we've seen!

To Announce They’ve Given Up Completely, DNC Selects David Hogg As Vice Chair https://t.co/m1BN1Vvbxm pic.twitter.com/tDZ8AKXJkS — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 2, 2025

LOLOLOL!

(Language Warning)

Accurate. 😂

This is why Phil goes back in the hole.

Found my new dentist. pic.twitter.com/5Fgv0w0ku4 — Lloyd Legalist (@LloydLegalist) January 31, 2025

Bwahaha!

LMAO agreed pic.twitter.com/mTWKlIEf11 — Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) January 30, 2025

Y'all are hardcore! 😂

It might be slightly exaggerated, but it's close.

LOL! Getting old sucks.

I bet you the majority of Canadian’s wants lower taxes and is sick and tired of of this 💩👇. I’d also fire every air traffic controller hired under Joementia👊. Common sense is coming back to America and will spread WORLDWIDE🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/BZHvPVJupq — Bobby D🎙 (@robertdunlap947) February 1, 2025

He asked them the question! 😂😂😂

You have to wonder about the minds that come up with stuff like this.

Which one is better though? pic.twitter.com/Sq5rBgDsOB — MERICA MEMED (@Mericamemed) February 1, 2025

HAHA!

(Language Warning)

This daughter joke scores right out of the gate 😂 pic.twitter.com/uAfs9Gs3N6 — Templar⚔️ (@aTeXan575) February 3, 2025

The husband couldn't hold back the laughter. 💀

We. Don't. Know. 😂

Cats telling dad jokes … we love it!

It'll be a disaster😂 pic.twitter.com/JybZHYkwq2 — Meme of the Day (@MoftheDayy) January 28, 2025

Bwahaha!

Women are made of steel



pic.twitter.com/gdvcydiM8i — Kevin W. (@Brink_Thinker) February 2, 2025

How do you do this, ladies? 😂

HA! The result is the same.

The internet remains undefeated 😭pic.twitter.com/WQjAq1npZt — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) February 2, 2025

So good. We have to admit, the original was so cringe-inducing we had to turn it off.

She's got a point. 😂

LOLOLOL! We could listen to these two for hours.

The kid has been trained well.

Bwahaha! That one nearly killed us! We keep watching it. 😂😂😂

(Language Warning)

HAHA! We love these.

BOOM!

Exactly. The same thing happens with the chips and salsa at the Mexican restaurant.

You will get no judgment from us.

Men are simple creatures 😂 pic.twitter.com/LiT6pJjuXT — Rock (@TheCensoredRock) January 30, 2025

We'd skip at least a hundred more rocks.

'Tricia'. LOL.

I am in love with this woman’s awkward energy.



She’s funny and I’m anxious. We’d be pals. pic.twitter.com/cKDtHNg78W — Chris Castellani (@Castellani2014) February 2, 2025

HA! Hijabs.

Perfect. 😂

It appears the world is continuing to heal with sharp and funny ads again!



Groundhog’s Day 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/WjVbPXndED — Critically Thinking & Drinking 🧐🥃🧉🍸🍹🤪 (@TheCriticalDri1) February 2, 2025

This is just great. What a great way to remember a very funny movie.

Usually, you had just peeled your legs off of Grandma's plastic furniture coverings.

'You mean your grandfather's last name?' 😂

It's true. It's all true.

We can't quite remember if we've shared this classic Chris Farley skit before, but it never gets old.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

“Matt Foley: Van Down

By The River” (NBC, 1993)

starring Chris Farley, Phil Hartman,

Julia Sweeney, David Spade

and Christina Applegate



Created by Lorne Michaels pic.twitter.com/JteUl8YBHv — Classic Movies & TV Shows (@ClassicFilmTV) February 2, 2025

We love the ones where the other actors can barely stop themselves from laughing.

Try not to have a Monday like that guy was having.

That's all, folks. Get out there and show this Monday who's in charge … like the Democrat Party electing a goofy white kid to run their party.

Until we meme again …