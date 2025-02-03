He's DEAD Jim, DEAD! Dana Loesch COOKS FL RINO and All-Around Troll Randy Fine for a FULL 12 Min. (Watch)

If you've spent any time on X over the past several days you have seen many on the Right calling out several Florida legislators (supposedly Republicans) for stabbing Gov. Ron DeSantis in the back to pander to certain lobbyists when it comes to securing the border. They've even gone so far as to name their legislation putting the head of Agriculture in charge of immigration (instead of the governor) the TRUMP Act.

Yeah, it's embarrassing.

They seem to think slapping the president's name on their crap bill somehow makes it not crap anymore.

They're wrong.

As you can imagine, one of the more outspoken voices in the conservative movement has been Dana Loesch who has been dragging these Florida Republicans up one side of X and down the other. One of them is particularly nasty (he actually blocked this editor, yeah, he sucks) and his name is Randy Fine. Loesch invited Fine on her show today ... well, she invited him last week, and he claimed he was promised an hour (he wasn't) and got all big and bad on X with her, which did not go well for him.

Like at all.

But once he finally got on her show, well, it got much, much, much worse.

For him.

Watch:

My word, she cooked him for 12 straight minutes.



Why did Randy Fine think this was a good idea? pic.twitter.com/x5CsjejsbK — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 3, 2025

Someone call 9-1-1, we've just witnessed a murder.

