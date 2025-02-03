He Seems LOVELY: Trans Best Actress Nominee Once Attacked J.K. Rowling's Looks
VIP
YOLO Time? We May Be in for Some CRAZY Stuff from the Left...
Game of CHICKEN: Ben Shapiro's Post Explaining Just EXACTLY How Trump Broke Mexico...
Pedal to the Metal: GA Rep. Collins to Reintroduce Legislation Making Roadblock Protests...
Paging Tom Homan: Phil Murphy Dares ICE to Come and Get the Illegal...
Unnecessary Panic: TikTok Videos Saying SCOTUS Will Reconsider Gay Marriage Ruling Are LYI...
GOOSEBUMPS! JK Rowling Shares EPIC Ad Celebrating REAL Women in Women's Sports (Cue...
'These Are Not Donor Dollars': Marco Rubio Acting Head of USAID, Vows to...
No WONDER Dems Are Mad! Rep. Chip Roy Shares 'Projects' YOUR Tax Dollars...
He Can Run BUT He CAN'T Hide --> Because of Course THIS Was...
Walls are CLOSING IN! HA! Judd Legum Thinks He's BUSTED Elon Musk With...
X Points, Laughs, then DRAGS Vox Journos for Raging About 'Private Citizen' Elon...
VIP
THAT Was Fast! Tariffs Put on Hold, Mexico's President Will Reinforce the Border...
Brave, Bold, and Bada**: Stacy Washington

He's DEAD Jim, DEAD! Dana Loesch COOKS FL RINO and All-Around Troll Randy Fine for a FULL 12 Min. (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  4:10 PM on February 03, 2025
AngieArtist

If you've spent any time on X over the past several days you have seen many on the Right calling out several Florida legislators (supposedly Republicans) for stabbing Gov. Ron DeSantis in the back to pander to certain lobbyists when it comes to securing the border. They've even gone so far as to name their legislation putting the head of Agriculture in charge of immigration (instead of the governor) the TRUMP Act.

Advertisement

Yeah, it's embarrassing.

They seem to think slapping the president's name on their crap bill somehow makes it not crap anymore.

They're wrong.

As you can imagine, one of the more outspoken voices in the conservative movement has been Dana Loesch who has been dragging these Florida Republicans up one side of X and down the other. One of them is particularly nasty (he actually blocked this editor, yeah, he sucks) and his name is Randy Fine. Loesch invited Fine on her show today ... well, she invited him last week, and he claimed he was promised an hour (he wasn't) and got all big and bad on X with her, which did not go well for him.

Like at all.

But once he finally got on her show, well, it got much, much, much worse.

For him.

Watch:

Someone call 9-1-1, we've just witnessed a murder.

==========================================================================

Recommended

Game of CHICKEN: Ben Shapiro's Post Explaining Just EXACTLY How Trump Broke Mexico Is Spot-Freaking-ON
Sam J.
Advertisement

Related:

YOLO Time? We May Be in for Some CRAZY Stuff from the Left (and Fed Employees) in the Next Few Weeks

Game of CHICKEN: Ben Shapiro's Post Explaining Just EXACTLY How Trump Broke Mexico Is Spot-Freaking-ON

GOOSEBUMPS! JK Rowling Shares EPIC Ad Celebrating REAL Women in Women's Sports (Cue the Shrieking) -Watch

No WONDER Dems Are Mad! Rep. Chip Roy Shares 'Projects' YOUR Tax Dollars Funded Through USAID in Thread

He Can Run BUT He CAN'T Hide --> Because of Course THIS Was the Last Thing John Brennan Posted on X (LOL)

========================================================================

Tags: AMNESTY DANA LOESCH FLORIDA ILLEGALS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Game of CHICKEN: Ben Shapiro's Post Explaining Just EXACTLY How Trump Broke Mexico Is Spot-Freaking-ON
Sam J.
Paging Tom Homan: Phil Murphy Dares ICE to Come and Get the Illegal Alien He Is Harboring
Grateful Calvin
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
No WONDER Dems Are Mad! Rep. Chip Roy Shares 'Projects' YOUR Tax Dollars Funded Through USAID in Thread
Sam J.
He Seems LOVELY: Trans Best Actress Nominee Once Attacked J.K. Rowling's Looks
Amy Curtis
GOOSEBUMPS! JK Rowling Shares EPIC Ad Celebrating REAL Women in Women's Sports (Cue the Shrieking) -Watch
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Game of CHICKEN: Ben Shapiro's Post Explaining Just EXACTLY How Trump Broke Mexico Is Spot-Freaking-ON Sam J.
Advertisement