Game of CHICKEN: Ben Shapiro's Post Explaining Just EXACTLY How Trump Broke Mexico Is Spot-Freaking-ON

As Twitchy readers know, Mexico has already agreed to work with Trump on stopping the flow of fentanyl across our southern border. Fascinating how a president can actually get things done when he is willing to act like a president.

It's been a while since we've had someone like that in office so we're still having to adjust a little bit on our end. A president who know only puts America first but keeps his promises.

Who knew that could ever be a thing again?

Ben Shapiro, of course, explained this far better especially when it comes to Mexico and Trump's 'game of chicken.'

Nobody applies leverage like Trump. Nobody.



I am an advocate of free trade on a principled level when it doesn't threaten key national industries and national security (which is why we should tariff China). In a vacuum, trade wars are not good or easy to win.



BUT Trump saying… — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 3, 2025

His post continues:

... he likes tariffs in order to demonstrate commitment in a game of chicken ("You want to do a trade war? Fine! I love trade wars! Let's play!"), and thus prying a massive concession from the Mexican government on that basis is a masterful use of economic leverage.

Oh, you wanna play tough? You wanna play games? I love tough games.

That's exactly what Trump did.

And he won.

Do you think all the screeching about guacamole can stop now? Can Chuck Schumer get back to drinking his corona and eating it with raw, improbably kosher, cheeseburgers? pic.twitter.com/GwkuZWLoGj — Pacheco the Ghost (@PMtalking) February 3, 2025

Right?! We were SUPER worried about no beer and no avocados for the upcoming Super Bowl weekend.

*snort*

Moving at the speed of Trump!



Mexico caved

Panama caved

Colombia caved

Venezuela caved

Canada panicking

Mass deportations

Hostages are home

DEI programs ended

Bureaucracy slashed

FBI purges are underway

USAID funding cancelled

Gender ideology eliminated

DOGE already saved… — Scott Burgess (@XScottBurgess) February 3, 2025

His post continues:

DOGE already saved billions 51 intel agents lost clearance Border crossings have drop by 93%

So much winning and yet, we're not tired of winning just yet.

