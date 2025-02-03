Game of CHICKEN: Ben Shapiro's Post Explaining Just EXACTLY How Trump Broke Mexico Is Spot-Freaking-ON

He's DEAD Jim, DEAD! Dana Loesch COOKS FL RINO and All-Around Troll Randy...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:40 PM on February 03, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As Twitchy readers know, Mexico has already agreed to work with Trump on stopping the flow of fentanyl across our southern border. Fascinating how a president can actually get things done when he is willing to act like a president.

It's been a while since we've had someone like that in office so we're still having to adjust a little bit on our end. A president who know only puts America first but keeps his promises.

Who knew that could ever be a thing again?

Ben Shapiro, of course, explained this far better especially when it comes to Mexico and Trump's 'game of chicken.'

His post continues:

... he likes tariffs in order to demonstrate commitment in a game of chicken ("You want to do a trade war? Fine! I love trade wars! Let's play!"), and thus prying a massive concession from the Mexican government on that basis is a masterful use of economic leverage.

Oh, you wanna play tough? You wanna play games? I love tough games.

That's exactly what Trump did.

And he won.

Right?! We were SUPER worried about no beer and no avocados for the upcoming Super Bowl weekend.

*snort*

His post continues:

DOGE already saved billions 

51 intel agents lost clearance

Border crossings have drop by 93%

So much winning and yet, we're not tired of winning just yet.

==========================================================================

========================================================================

