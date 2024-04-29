New York Lib Vandalizing an Anti-Biden Truck Learns FAFO Means 'Florida Around and Find Out'

It's no secret that there has been a massive exodus during the Biden administration from deep blue states like California and New York. People are fed up with the leftist policies that have destroyed those states and are searching for a better life elsewhere. Florida, in particular, has seen a huge population surge, making it the second fastest-growing state in the country for the past few years.

Governor Ron DeSantis and Floridians in general have been welcoming to new residents, but have offered a stern warning: 'Don't bring your blue ideology into our red state.'

Unfortunately, some New York liberal ex-pats have tried to test that warning ... to their own misfortune.

This morning, a police video started circulating on Twitter that demonstrated what happens when you try to play stupid, juvenile leftist games in a state like Florida. Take a look:

New York tourist keys a truck in Florida b/c it had a “Let’s Go Brandon” sticker on it



Cops show up to his residence with video evidence and inform him it’s a felony



Nutty Lib gets arrested in front of his wife



You’re not in New York anymore buddy!



pic.twitter.com/FOl4ew2BVw — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) April 29, 2024

We don't know how old this man is, but being generous, let's say he's at least 60. Imagine how broken you have to be to live for 60 years on this planet and have someone's political bumper sticker send you into a rage (the man admitted the bumper sticker 'infuriated' him) that makes you want to vandalize their truck.

Next, imagine also how stupid you have to be to not realize that it is 2024 and there are security cameras EVERYWHERE.

Of course, since New York is a lawless hellscape, the man probably thought nothing would happen to him if he acted lawlessly in Florida.

Think again, sir.

Again: great example of FAFO (Florida around & Find out) 🌚 https://t.co/zLvzSHvcDt — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 29, 2024

'Florida Around & Find Out.' We love it. Make it the state slogan for all incoming residents from blue states.

That's one expensive key lime pie. FAFO — Mariana (@texas_walnut) April 29, 2024

Our favorite part of the video comes near the end, where the officer says, 'Here's the unfortunate news. She wants to press charges, so I have to take you to jail, sir.'

Very expensive pie indeed.

He's lucky it was a woman. Had a man here seen him doing this to his truck it could have been much worse. — 🇺🇸Brenda🇺🇸 (@SmellyCat2Sunny) April 29, 2024

Hey, we know some Florida women. He's lucky SHE didn't come out of the Winn-Dixie and give him a whuppin'.

But credit to the woman who owned the truck for doing it the right way and calling the police. Fortunately, unlike in New York, Florida law enforcement officers still respond to and arrest criminals.

At least the man copped to what he did (after some initial pleas of ignorance). That was probably because he knew he was caught dead to rights and it would only get worse for him if he tried to act up any further.

That's like the nicest cop ever 🥹 — Avishag (@AvishagIL) April 29, 2024

Wasn't he though? We love how politely he explained the man's rights to him before he showed him that he'd been caught red-handed.

Schadenfreude aside, keying a truck is a FELONY? — Moetteli (@therealMoetteli) April 29, 2024

As the officer explained, the repairs and repainting of the truck could cost thousands of dollars. So yes, if you cause property damage in excess of $1000, that IS a felony in Florida (not like California, where you are allowed to STEAL up to $1000 with no punishment whatsoever).

Who in their right minds thinks it's ok to destroy other people's property https://t.co/KxVVv8hBwt — Teresa K🇺🇲 God Bless America (@Kelly2Future) April 29, 2024

It's the leftist mindset. They believe they are right and everyone else is wrong. In their minds, that justifies any action they want to take.

In all likelihood, the man won't be sentenced to any prison time. But he was arrested, booked, arraigned, and will probably get significant probation, in addition to having to pay restitution, of course. That means, if he decides to play any more liberal, illegal stupid games, he almost certainly WILL go to jail. Hopefully, this one embarrassing incident will be enough for him to learn his lesson.

Come to Florida on vacation, leave on probation 🤣🤣🤣



See ya on the next #WelcomeToFlorida show! https://t.co/SCpWf23q2l — La Reina🇺🇸Creole🇩🇴🇯🇲🇵🇷🇹🇹🇨🇺🇭🇹🇲🇽🇨🇴 (@LaReinaCreole) April 29, 2024

Imagine if every state actually enforced their rules of law.



Mr. New York FAFO.

I am sure his defense will be that as a liberal from New York, he had no reasonable expectation of being held accountable for committing a crime, or that there is such a thing as a felony. https://t.co/oHoXkqmqIg — Greeneyed Snoopy 🇺🇸🦅 (@LibramoonSnoopy) April 29, 2024

HA. That would be an interesting defense, for sure.

It's a cult for people who have the emotional maturity of a toddler.



And so many conservatives actually believe these same people will peacefully accept losing an election, allowing a peaceful transition of power to their political enemies...#Gullible #2024Election https://t.co/DKaKh3DOHn — Shawn James (@ShawnJames59) April 29, 2024

That's not really fair. Many toddlers have FAR greater maturity than this man.

Why does a grown man feel entitled to do that? — Daniel Akers (@DanielsonB92) April 29, 2024

It's important to note that being physically grown does not automatically mean emotionally or intellectually grown.

If you get upset by someone's bumper sticker, you probably shouldn't leave your house. https://t.co/9cs0rgdCrj — Alize-Lovemyproxy ☂️🌺🎶🇺🇸🇹🇴 (@Lovemyproxy) April 29, 2024

Better yet, don't leave New York.

If you try to New York Florida, you're gonna' have a bad time.

All the man wanted was some coffee and key lime pie. But thanks to his unhinged triggered reaction to a bumper sticker, he gave the whole world a delicious serving of schadenfreude instead.

Thank you, New York man. Remember to smile for the camera when they take your mug shot and remember your lesson:

Don't try THAT in a Florida town.