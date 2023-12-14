James O’Keefe Shares MORE Damning Video from IBM Whistleblower Proving Straight-Up Discrimination (Watch)

James O'Keefe busted IBM for their discriminatory even RACIST hiring practices with this video.

BREAKING LEAKED VIDEO: CEO of IBM @ArvindKrishna admits to using coercion to fire people and take away their bonuses unless they discriminate in the hiring process.



“You got to move both forward by a percentage that leads to a plus on your bonus," Krishna said about hiring… pic.twitter.com/UUK26HX8IP — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) December 12, 2023

From O'Keefe's post:

“You got to move both forward by a percentage that leads to a plus on your bonus," Krishna said about hiring Hispanics, "and by the way if you lose, you lose part of your bonus.”After pulling ads from X for 'racism,' IBM chief Arvind Krishna says he will fire, demote or strip bonuses from execs who don't hire enough blacks, Hispanics — or hire too many Asians"Asians are not an underrepresented minority in tech in America...I’m not going to finess this, for blacks we should try to get towards 13 percent," says Krishna.

Wow.

Just when you thought it couldn't get any worse, another was leaked. An all-staff call where the CEO went on the defense regarding the tapes and of course, O'Keefe himself.

Watch:

BREAKING: CEO of IBM @ArvindKrishna on ALL STAFF CALL going on defense in response to insider tapes released by OMG



He calls me a "journalist" and addresses his advertising boycott on @elonmusk X pic.twitter.com/Wi3xcj0TuE — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) December 13, 2023

Slide inside Red Hat / IBM - showing DEI goals… brought to you by new insiders coming to OMG. pic.twitter.com/LGrmkjNnyW — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) December 13, 2023

Told you guys it just gets worse.

What a hot mess corporations have become. Woke is poison.

It's the advising people not to talk about it or respond on social media that is, of course, the worst part of this.



But it's all pretty bad. When he's not avoiding the actual issue, he's just lobbing lazy and false attacks against James and Elon. — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) December 14, 2023

Right? Just don't tell anyone how racist we are.

"It's not a target."



"But no bonus for you." — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) December 13, 2023

It's racist and illegal to hire people on the basis of color or ethnicity. — Roux (@rouxdsla) December 14, 2023

Wonder when the EEOC will actually get involved?

Not good, IBM.

