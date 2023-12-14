House's Biden Impeachment Inquiry Sparks an AP Investigation (of the Investigator)
Well WELL, Whad'ya Know? Tap Company That Performed Cringe Nutcracker at the WH...
'A Winning Strategy': Smug Jonathan Chait DRAGGED for Mocking Americans Struggling Under '...
WOW: Sounds Like Things Are About to Go REALLY REALLY Wrong for Eric...
HO HO HAAA! Jill Biden Shares a Bit of 'Magic, Wonder, and Joy'...
Elon Musk's Mother Furious at President Biden for Going After Her Son
Megyn Kelly Gives a 'HARD NO' to Ending Bud Light Boycott
NBC News: Elon Musk's Cybertruck Would Be Lethal to Pedestrians, Experts Say
We KNEW This Was Coming: Scientists Say Your BREATHING Is Bad for the...
Editor of British Muslim News Site Says There's 'Zero Proof' of Hamas Atrocities...
Did You Know Jesus Wasn't White? If You Live in the South This...
Trailer for 'CIVIL WAR' Seems to Have California and Texas Fighting on the...
Nina Turner's Hot Take on War and Peace
Report: Harvard Had Defamation Lawyers Threaten Journalists Looking Into Claudine Gay's Pl...

James O’Keefe Shares MORE Damning Video from IBM Whistleblower Proving Straight-Up Discrimination (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:25 AM on December 14, 2023
Twitchy

James O'Keefe busted IBM for their discriminatory even RACIST hiring practices with this video.

Advertisement

From O'Keefe's post:

“You got to move both forward by a percentage that leads to a plus on your bonus," Krishna said about hiring Hispanics, "and by the way if you lose, you lose part of your bonus.”After pulling ads from X for 'racism,' IBM chief Arvind Krishna says he will fire, demote or strip bonuses from execs who don't hire enough blacks, Hispanics — or hire too many Asians"Asians are not an underrepresented minority in tech in America...I’m not going to finess this, for blacks we should try to get towards 13 percent," says Krishna.

Wow.

Just when you thought it couldn't get any worse, another was leaked. An all-staff call where the CEO went on the defense regarding the tapes and of course, O'Keefe himself.

Watch:

Recommended

'A Winning Strategy': Smug Jonathan Chait DRAGGED for Mocking Americans Struggling Under 'Bidenomics'
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Told you guys it just gets worse.

What a hot mess corporations have become. Woke is poison.

Right? Just don't tell anyone how racist we are.

Wonder when the EEOC will actually get involved? 

Not good, IBM.

======================================================================

Related:

Well WELL, Whad'ya Know? Tap Company That Performed Cringe Nutcracker at the WH NOT Fans of White People

WOW: Sounds Like Things are About to Go REALLY REALLY Wrong for Eric Swalwell After Hunter Biden 'Stunt'

HO HO HAAA! Jill Biden Shares a Bit of 'Magic, Wonder, and Joy' From the WH and OMG the Comments (Watch)

USA Today in Climate-Change Panic Mode Because ... *Checks Notes* ... Winter Is COLD (No, Really)

Advertisement

WHOA: Oversight Committee Drops the DAMNING-EST of Damning Threads RIGHT on Joe and Hunter Biden's Heads

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: JAMES O'KEEFE RACISM WOKE DEI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'A Winning Strategy': Smug Jonathan Chait DRAGGED for Mocking Americans Struggling Under 'Bidenomics'
Amy Curtis
WOW: Sounds Like Things Are About to Go REALLY REALLY Wrong for Eric Swalwell After Hunter Biden 'Stunt'
Sam J.
Well WELL, Whad'ya Know? Tap Company That Performed Cringe Nutcracker at the WH NOT Fans of White People
Sam J.
House's Biden Impeachment Inquiry Sparks an AP Investigation (of the Investigator)
Doug P.
HO HO HAAA! Jill Biden Shares a Bit of 'Magic, Wonder, and Joy' From the WH and OMG the Comments (Watch)
Sam J.
We KNEW This Was Coming: Scientists Say Your BREATHING Is Bad for the Environment (They're Serious)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'A Winning Strategy': Smug Jonathan Chait DRAGGED for Mocking Americans Struggling Under 'Bidenomics' Amy Curtis
Advertisement