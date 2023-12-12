USA Today in Climate-Change Panic Mode Because ... *Checks Notes* ... Winter Is COLD (No, Really)

Would someone like to explain to USA Today what happens to the weather during winter?

Psst ... it gets COLD.

And guess what, the further you live from the equator (and the higher up you live) the colder it gets. CRAZY, YES?

The weather is getting cold. Global warming is still making weather weird. https://t.co/mT3exSTDwE — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) December 12, 2023

The weather has always been weird. There are literally jokes about the weather like, 'Don't like the weather this morning in X? Wait until this afternoon!' Old timers have been talking about and making jokes about weird weather for hundreds of years.

And they do it for every season, even WINTER.

From USA Today:

Human-induced climate change alters the intensity, frequency and duration of many extreme events during every season of the year, according to the report. Drought, flooding and wildfire are becoming more frequent and severe, with cascading effects in every part of the country. Globally, scientists expect such events to worsen and to occur more frequently without greater and more urgent reductions in fossil fuel emissions. U.S. and world leaders say it's not too late to alter the trajectory of extreme events. The degree to which they continue or get worse depends on the choices we make now, the assessment says. ”The future is largely in human hands.”

Only complete psychopaths believe humans can control the weather.

Get a grip.

It's called winter. Winter isn't weird. It's a season. — Cryssie (@CryssieGA) December 12, 2023

What’s even more ludicrous than the title & the article is the person writing this claptrap counts as a ‘job’. — Maggie (@drillanwr) December 12, 2023

So according to you, global warming makes the weather colder as we approach winter and warmer during summer time.



Yeah, almost like a seasonal thing really... 🤡 — Napoleon X (@P0rtmanMichael) December 12, 2023

It's December — Astraea (@Astraeajustice1) December 12, 2023

But it's getting COLDER.

Wait, we see your point.

Here for the ratio.



Maybe Snow Miser is winning over Heat Miser.



That explanation makes as much sense as this article pic.twitter.com/PtNlNZVcKQ — Jedi Ghost Wisconsin Irish James (@blackdoglurking) December 12, 2023

Knew it.

That explains everything.

Feel better, USA Today?

