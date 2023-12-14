Well WELL, Whad'ya Know? Tap Company That Performed Cringe Nutcracker at the WH NOT Fans of White People

If you thought Jill Biden's taste when it comes to clothing was bad, you ain't seen nothing yet. As Twitchy readers know, the 'First Lady' shared what many are calling an 'atrocious' video of tap company performing their take on the Nutcracker Suite at the White House.

And honestly, atrocious is putting it nicely. What a creepy, cringy disaster.

What makes this even worse is the group performing this nightmare fuel she called 'a bit of magic and joy' looks racist AF. Woke. Sadly, we all know the drill.

Hey, don't take our word for it.

In case anyone wants to know how on earth such a terrible performance got past the vetting process, here you go. https://t.co/Pv0iAbiqvx — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) December 14, 2023

Check this out.

Dorrance Dance, the New York City based tap dance company that performed the atrocious version of The Nutcracker Suite in the White House, has a full page on their site dedicated to teaching white people to “check their privilege”. They also state to “be mindful of who/what is… pic.twitter.com/eH6wZH6QcG — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) December 14, 2023

Shocker.

We wouldn't be more shocked if we woke up tomorrow morning with our heads sewn to the carpet.

Classy.

I saw a display of white privilege yesterday at the capitol building Ala Hunter Biden — Mad Bull America (@america_mad) December 14, 2023

Sorry, that was Biden Privilege.

Very different.

Their interpretation of this classic is horrible and idiotic. — Phineas J Whoopee, (@j_whoopee) December 14, 2023

What bigots they are. — Chuck Kunze (@ChuckKunze) December 14, 2023

Ironic, ain't it?

Yet they danced for a old white couple....took the money from the old white ppl too... — lilbroomrider ♥️ (@imsoright2) December 14, 2023

Meep.

I’m going to use my privilege and say that their performance was horrible and it looked like a satire of that a good performance was supposed to be. — CC (@CHRISSYG516) December 14, 2023

If finding their performance ridiculous, insulting, and annoying makes us privileged, welp, guess we're privileged.

So it goes.

