James O’Keefe Shares MORE Damning Video from IBM Whistleblower Proving Straight-Up Discrim...
House's Biden Impeachment Inquiry Sparks an AP Investigation (of the Investigator)
'A Winning Strategy': Smug Jonathan Chait DRAGGED for Mocking Americans Struggling Under '...
WOW: Sounds Like Things Are About to Go REALLY REALLY Wrong for Eric...
HO HO HAAA! Jill Biden Shares a Bit of 'Magic, Wonder, and Joy'...
Elon Musk's Mother Furious at President Biden for Going After Her Son
Megyn Kelly Gives a 'HARD NO' to Ending Bud Light Boycott
NBC News: Elon Musk's Cybertruck Would Be Lethal to Pedestrians, Experts Say
We KNEW This Was Coming: Scientists Say Your BREATHING Is Bad for the...
Editor of British Muslim News Site Says There's 'Zero Proof' of Hamas Atrocities...
Did You Know Jesus Wasn't White? If You Live in the South This...
Trailer for 'CIVIL WAR' Seems to Have California and Texas Fighting on the...
Nina Turner's Hot Take on War and Peace
Report: Harvard Had Defamation Lawyers Threaten Journalists Looking Into Claudine Gay's Pl...

Well WELL, Whad'ya Know? Tap Company That Performed Cringe Nutcracker at the WH NOT Fans of White People

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:35 AM on December 14, 2023
Artist Angie

If you thought Jill Biden's taste when it comes to clothing was bad, you ain't seen nothing yet. As Twitchy readers know, the 'First Lady' shared what many are calling an 'atrocious' video of tap company performing their take on the Nutcracker Suite at the White House.

Advertisement

And honestly, atrocious is putting it nicely. What a creepy, cringy disaster.

What makes this even worse is the group performing this nightmare fuel she called 'a bit of magic and joy' looks racist AF. Woke. Sadly, we all know the drill. 

Hey, don't take our word for it.

Check this out.

Shocker.

We wouldn't be more shocked if we woke up tomorrow morning with our heads sewn to the carpet.

Classy.

Recommended

'A Winning Strategy': Smug Jonathan Chait DRAGGED for Mocking Americans Struggling Under 'Bidenomics'
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Sorry, that was Biden Privilege.

Very different.

Ironic, ain't it?

Meep.

If finding their performance ridiculous, insulting, and annoying makes us privileged, welp, guess we're privileged.

So it goes.

======================================================================

Related:

WOW: Sounds Like Things are About to Go REALLY REALLY Wrong for Eric Swalwell After Hunter Biden 'Stunt'

HO HO HAAA! Jill Biden Shares a Bit of 'Magic, Wonder, and Joy' From the WH and OMG the Comments (Watch)

USA Today in Climate-Change Panic Mode Because ... *Checks Notes* ... Winter Is COLD (No, Really)

Advertisement

WHOA: Oversight Committee Drops the DAMNING-EST of Damning Threads RIGHT on Joe and Hunter Biden's Heads

OOPS! Karine Jean-Pierre TRIES Defending Abortion in Thread, Accidentally Makes Very Pro-Life Argument

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: JILL BIDEN JOE BIDEN WHITE HOUSE WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'A Winning Strategy': Smug Jonathan Chait DRAGGED for Mocking Americans Struggling Under 'Bidenomics'
Amy Curtis
WOW: Sounds Like Things Are About to Go REALLY REALLY Wrong for Eric Swalwell After Hunter Biden 'Stunt'
Sam J.
House's Biden Impeachment Inquiry Sparks an AP Investigation (of the Investigator)
Doug P.
HO HO HAAA! Jill Biden Shares a Bit of 'Magic, Wonder, and Joy' From the WH and OMG the Comments (Watch)
Sam J.
James O’Keefe Shares MORE Damning Video from IBM Whistleblower Proving Straight-Up Discrimination (Watch)
Sam J.
We KNEW This Was Coming: Scientists Say Your BREATHING Is Bad for the Environment (They're Serious)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'A Winning Strategy': Smug Jonathan Chait DRAGGED for Mocking Americans Struggling Under 'Bidenomics' Amy Curtis
Advertisement