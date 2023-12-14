Elon Musk's Mother Furious at President Biden for Going After Her Son
Megyn Kelly Gives a 'HARD NO' to Ending Bud Light Boycott
NBC News: Elon Musk's Cybertruck Would Be Lethal to Pedestrians, Experts Say
We KNEW This Was Coming: Scientists Say Your BREATHING Is Bad for the...
Editor of British Muslim News Site Says There's 'Zero Proof' of Hamas Atrocities...
Did You Know Jesus Wasn't White? If You Live in the South This...
Trailer for 'CIVIL WAR' Seems to Have California and Texas Fighting on the...
Nina Turner's Hot Take on War and Peace
Report: Harvard Had Defamation Lawyers Threaten Journalists Looking Into Claudine Gay's Pl...
L.A. Drivers Take Matters Into Their Own Hands After 'Israel Ceasefire' Mob Blocks...
Suuuure: Eugene Vindman Campaign Mocked Mercilessly for 'MAGA Fears Me' Campaign Post
Hot Take: We've Diagnosed the Real Problem When We Admit the US Wasn't...
We're Okay With This: 'Geopolitical Analyst' Says the UN Should Expel the US
KJP is Shown What Biden Once Said Should Happen to Anybody Who Defies...

HO HO HAAA! Jill Biden Shares a Bit of 'Magic, Wonder, and Joy' From the WH and OMG the Comments (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:45 AM on December 14, 2023
Meme

Jill Biden decided to share a 'bit of magic, wonder and joy' from the White House on Twitter/X and ... yikes.

Maybe her ideas of magic, wonder, and joy are just different from ours?

Advertisement

Watch this:

There really should be some sort of warning that accompanies this video like, 'Don't watch sober.'

'Will give you nightmares.'

'Don't do drugs.'

The cringe, it hurts.

There is something extraordinarily disturbing about this entire video - we can't QUITE put our finger on it though. Maybe it's the bizarre Mouse King playing air guitar? Yeah, this is just cringe unlike any cringe we've seen before and that INCLUDES the time Jill Biden compared Hispanic people to soft tacos.

We're not even making that up.

Well. There was that baggie of cocaine. 

Ahem.

Recommended

We KNEW This Was Coming: Scientists Say Your BREATHING Is Bad for the Environment (They're Serious)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Ok, the similarity to the Hunger Games is just creepy.

Thanks for that.

Jill simply has the worst taste of any First Lady, maybe ever.

And this proves it.

======================================================================

Related:

USA Today in Climate-Change Panic Mode Because ... *Checks Notes* ... Winter Is COLD (No, Really)

WHOA: Oversight Committee Drops the DAMNING-EST of Damning Threads RIGHT on Joe and Hunter Biden's Heads

OOPS! Karine Jean-Pierre TRIES Defending Abortion in Thread, Accidentally Makes Very Pro-Life Argument

So. Damn. GOOD --> Harvard's Student Newspaper BLASTS the Board for Cowardly Defending Claudine Gay

It Is SOOO On! Rumble Suing Two Individuals Connected With Media Matters for Trying to Silence the Right

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BIDEN CHRISTMAS JILL BIDEN WHITE HOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We KNEW This Was Coming: Scientists Say Your BREATHING Is Bad for the Environment (They're Serious)
Amy Curtis
Did You Know Jesus Wasn't White? If You Live in the South This ‘Pastor’ Assumes You Don't
Coucy
Trailer for 'CIVIL WAR' Seems to Have California and Texas Fighting on the Same Side
Brett T.
NBC News: Elon Musk's Cybertruck Would Be Lethal to Pedestrians, Experts Say
Brett T.
Megyn Kelly Gives a 'HARD NO' to Ending Bud Light Boycott
Brett T.
L.A. Drivers Take Matters Into Their Own Hands After 'Israel Ceasefire' Mob Blocks Highway
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
We KNEW This Was Coming: Scientists Say Your BREATHING Is Bad for the Environment (They're Serious) Amy Curtis
Advertisement