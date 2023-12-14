HO HO HAAA! Jill Biden Shares a Bit of 'Magic, Wonder, and Joy' From the WH and OMG the Comments (Watch)

Jill Biden decided to share a 'bit of magic, wonder and joy' from the White House on Twitter/X and ... yikes.

Maybe her ideas of magic, wonder, and joy are just different from ours?

Watch this:

A bit of magic, wonder, and joy brought to you by the talented tappers of Dorrance Dance, performing their playful interpretation of The Nutcracker Suite.



Enjoy! 💕 pic.twitter.com/qXtCm4t37o — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) December 13, 2023

There really should be some sort of warning that accompanies this video like, 'Don't watch sober.'

'Will give you nightmares.'

'Don't do drugs.'

The cringe, it hurts.

It's a mentally ill Christmas at the Biden White House. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) December 14, 2023

There is something extraordinarily disturbing about this entire video - we can't QUITE put our finger on it though. Maybe it's the bizarre Mouse King playing air guitar? Yeah, this is just cringe unlike any cringe we've seen before and that INCLUDES the time Jill Biden compared Hispanic people to soft tacos.

We're not even making that up.

Is everyone at the White House on drugs??? — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) December 13, 2023

Well. There was that baggie of cocaine.

Ahem.

At least we know how he got that $200mil pic.twitter.com/Zpm3vhnOpt — Stephen Lloyd (@apparentlysteve) December 14, 2023

While I usually appreciate dance in all forms, this is a travesty. The Nutcracker Suite deserves better. — Jenn Ecks Redux (@CactusCat236) December 14, 2023

She must have taken some LSD before dreaming up this mess. 🤮 — Melanie (@Imagecaptured) December 14, 2023

Biden’s America is a dystopian nightmare! pic.twitter.com/1eVtFh1fgf — Emmy Wolfe (@emmywolfe) December 14, 2023

Ok, the similarity to the Hunger Games is just creepy.

Thanks for that.

There is something very wrong here. — Code of Vets ™ (@codeofvets) December 14, 2023

Jill simply has the worst taste of any First Lady, maybe ever.

And this proves it.

