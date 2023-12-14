WOW: Sounds Like Things Are About to Go REALLY REALLY Wrong for Eric Swalwell After Hunter Biden 'Stunt'

James O’Keefe Shares MORE Damning Video from IBM Whistleblower Proving Straight-Up Discrim...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:10 AM on December 14, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

As Twitchy readers know, Eric Swalwell is a boil on the butt of humanity. The guy had a 'questionable' relationship with a Communist Chinese Spy, farted on national television, threatened Americans with a nuclear bomb, and OOPS seems to be aiding and abetting Hunter Biden in his ducking a congressional subpoena.

You'd think ONE of those things would finally get this neo-maxi-zoom-dweebie in trouble, yes?

Welp, the Hunter Biden thing may well be just that 'thing'.

Take a look:

There should be no 'may' about it. If this was Donald Trump Jr. and Gaetz had done something like this there would already be an ethics complaint filed. Do it. Don't think about it.

Fair point. We're pretty sure Swalwell wouldn't recognize 'ethics' if they fell out of the sky, landed on his face, and started to wiggle.

They expelled Santos for far less.

Just sayin'.

Find yourself someone who looks at you like Swalwell looks at Hunter Biden whining about how he's the real victim in all of this. 

That's true love.

======================================================================

