WOW: Sounds Like Things Are About to Go REALLY REALLY Wrong for Eric Swalwell After Hunter Biden 'Stunt'

As Twitchy readers know, Eric Swalwell is a boil on the butt of humanity. The guy had a 'questionable' relationship with a Communist Chinese Spy, farted on national television, threatened Americans with a nuclear bomb, and OOPS seems to be aiding and abetting Hunter Biden in his ducking a congressional subpoena.

Advertisement

You'd think ONE of those things would finally get this neo-maxi-zoom-dweebie in trouble, yes?

Welp, the Hunter Biden thing may well be just that 'thing'.

Take a look:

UPDATE: Democratic Rep. Swalwell admits he reserved space outside Congress for Hunter Biden to deliver his press conference,thereby facilitating Hunter's defiance of a congressional subpoena



-->Hill sources tell me GOP leadership may file ethics complainthttps://t.co/7hHoT5mfaP — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) December 14, 2023

There should be no 'may' about it. If this was Donald Trump Jr. and Gaetz had done something like this there would already be an ethics complaint filed. Do it. Don't think about it.

He serves on several committees, including the House Judiciary Committee and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. Additionally, he is a member of the United States House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and the House Committee on Homeland Security.



He… — 🇺🇲 JayJay 🇺🇲 (@2Trump2024) December 14, 2023

It is what fang fang would have wanted. — Jswarens (@jeff_swarens) December 14, 2023

Swalwell has ethics? — Joe McKinley (@bartmckinley) December 14, 2023

Fair point. We're pretty sure Swalwell wouldn't recognize 'ethics' if they fell out of the sky, landed on his face, and started to wiggle.

An ethics complaint isn’t good enough. The man belongs in prison — Dr Vincent Sativa 🇺🇸 (@The_Weed_Shop) December 14, 2023

They expelled Santos for far less.

Just sayin'.

Rep Swalwell and i helped🤡🐍🇨🇳 pic.twitter.com/OVYq0iDuCR — Charlie Fox (@ULTRAMAGA66) December 14, 2023

Find yourself someone who looks at you like Swalwell looks at Hunter Biden whining about how he's the real victim in all of this.

That's true love.

======================================================================

Related:

HO HO HAAA! Jill Biden Shares a Bit of 'Magic, Wonder, and Joy' From the WH and OMG the Comments (Watch)

USA Today in Climate-Change Panic Mode Because ... *Checks Notes* ... Winter Is COLD (No, Really)

WHOA: Oversight Committee Drops the DAMNING-EST of Damning Threads RIGHT on Joe and Hunter Biden's Heads

OOPS! Karine Jean-Pierre TRIES Defending Abortion in Thread, Accidentally Makes Very Pro-Life Argument

So. Damn. GOOD --> Harvard's Student Newspaper BLASTS the Board for Cowardly Defending Claudine Gay

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.