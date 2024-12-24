Hack John Harwood Says Republicans Distrust Media Because It Reports 'Reality' and LOL That's FUNNY

This writer has seen a lot -- a LOT -- of hot takes from the media during her time with Twitchy. From biased wording in headlines (like this), to garbage op-eds (like this) there really isn't much that surprises her.

But John Harwood, and Twitchy readers will remember him from the Joe-Won't-Pardon-Hunter post we told you about, made her pause for a second with this post:

because the media reports reality and most Republicans have disconnected themselves from reality https://t.co/8JsHUxe4s5 — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) December 24, 2024

She had to read it a few times to make sure it said what she thought it said.

Then she laughed.

Hard.

'The media reports reality' -- she bets he said that with a straight face.

Just off the top of her head, here's some of the 'reality' the media has reported over the years:

Climate change is man-made

Women get paid 77-cents for every dollar a man makes

COVID came from a wet market

Hunter Biden's laptop was Russian disinformation

Joe Biden is cognitively sound

Donald Trump is literally Hitler

Kamala Harris is ahead in the polls

'Reality', our butts.

We also note that graph conveniently omits independents from polling. Can't imagine why.

What part of media reporting reality is this one? You absolute professional douche canoe of human being. pic.twitter.com/hQ7mwmyFgP — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 24, 2024

Whoops.

Bet Johnny forgot about that gem.

Same media who said Russian collusion was real, the Hunter laptop was fake, Covid had natural origins, Covid vaccines stop transmission, assured us that Joe Biden knew nothing of Hunter’s business, and scolded people who suggested Joe would pardon Hunter?



Or a different one? pic.twitter.com/i6QDGlhrLz — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) December 24, 2024

Nope. That media.

His mentions are getting plastered with screenshots of that.

GOOD.

Hey retard, you are aware your graph shows a decline in democrat trust in the media too, right? — Ordnance Jay Packard's Yule Log Emporium (@OrdnancePackard) December 24, 2024

He is not.

Reality like Hunter Biden's laptop is Russian disinformation? That Joe Biden's mental acuity is fine? That the COVID-vaccine prevents COVID? That surgical masks stop its spread? That Trump called Nazi's very fine people? — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) December 24, 2024

'Reality.'

No wonder your bio lists so many former employers. I was always appalled at your unprofessionalism. — Andy Ngo 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) December 24, 2024

It really is breathtaking, isn't it?

Why don't you note that the independents are purposefully left out of the graph? It's because you're a pure partisan hack and we all see it! — kokomored (@kokomored1) December 24, 2024

We all see it, Johnny.

HAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHA https://t.co/355oQ424i0 — Taxpayer1234 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Taxpayers1234) December 24, 2024

Point and laugh.

Yeah. This.

This is just silly, John.

Why can't you ridiculous people ever just admit you're wrong? https://t.co/qVNorKrt3i — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) December 24, 2024

Because they don't believe they're ever wrong.

I’d argue that it’s Democrats who’ve disconnected themselves from reality by uncritically consuming partisan fantasies from the media https://t.co/wjkAGYvxO4 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 24, 2024

And you'd be correct.

This dude actually wrote these words less than a week since it was revealed that Democrats and the media have been hiding Biden’s mental decline since 2021.



You cannot hate these people enough. https://t.co/3RoR9OLnXH — RBe (@RBPundit) December 24, 2024

No, we cannot.

How real was Joe Biden’s pardon of his son? https://t.co/5KVt0cL1xw — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 24, 2024

Very real.

Oh this is perfect. https://t.co/8dIifExO9g — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) December 24, 2024

It truly is. Frame it and hang it in the Louvre.