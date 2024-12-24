Justice: GA LGBTQ Activist Couple Who Horrifically Abused Adopted Sons Sentenced to 100...
Hack John Harwood Says Republicans Distrust Media Because It Reports 'Reality' and LOL That's FUNNY

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on December 24, 2024
Twitchy

This writer has seen a lot -- a LOT -- of hot takes from the media during her time with Twitchy. From biased wording in headlines (like this), to garbage op-eds (like this) there really isn't much that surprises her.

But John Harwood, and Twitchy readers will remember him from the Joe-Won't-Pardon-Hunter post we told you about, made her pause for a second with this post:

She had to read it a few times to make sure it said what she thought it said.

Then she laughed.

Hard.

'The media reports reality' -- she bets he said that with a straight face.

Just off the top of her head, here's some of the 'reality' the media has reported over the years:

  • Climate change is man-made
  • Women get paid 77-cents for every dollar a man makes
  • COVID came from a wet market
  • Hunter Biden's laptop was Russian disinformation
  • Joe Biden is cognitively sound
  • Donald Trump is literally Hitler
  • Kamala Harris is ahead in the polls

'Reality', our butts.

We also note that graph conveniently omits independents from polling. Can't imagine why.

Whoops.

Bet Johnny forgot about that gem.

Nope. That media.

His mentions are getting plastered with screenshots of that.

GOOD.

He is not.

'Reality.'

It really is breathtaking, isn't it?

We all see it, Johnny.

Point and laugh.

Yeah. This.

Because they don't believe they're ever wrong.

And you'd be correct.

No, we cannot.

Very real.

It truly is. Frame it and hang it in the Louvre.

