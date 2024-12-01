John Harwood's Take on Biden Pardoning Hunter Aged Like Gas Station Sushi in the July Sun

Earlier this evening, President Joe Biden issued a sweeping pardon for his son, Hunter. This pardon came after months of White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Joe Biden himself saying they would do no such thing.

The media, of course, were happy to assist the White House in lying, because that's what they do best.

Back in June, media hack John Harwood said this about those of us who said Biden would pardon Hunter:

people who insist Biden will pardon Hunter after specifically ruling it out are telling on themselves



they can't imagine someone acting on principle and keeping his word — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) June 13, 2024

Care to comment now, John?

Can we get an update on this, John? — Sunny (@sunnyright) December 2, 2024

Please, John.

Gonna need an update on that, John pic.twitter.com/FKfIkudlMT — John Hasson (@SonofHas) December 2, 2024

ASAP.

I can imagine somebody acting on principle. Just not Joe Biden. Looks who turned out to be right. Again. — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) December 2, 2024

We all saw this coming.

Well, all of us except John.

::points and laughs at partisan hackish sycophant::



HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!! — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) December 2, 2024

They deserve nothing but our scorn.

Snag those screenshots, folks.

Imagine being this retard and being wrong 100% of the time. https://t.co/yIPGkqKGo3 — Ordnance Jay Packard, Esq. (@OrdnancePackard) December 2, 2024

Quite a miserable existence.

It aged so well.

In case you’re wondering how the lib “rally round” effect looks Harwood’s tweet has GAINED 400 likes in the past ~ half hour. They don’t care what the tweet is, if they see Republicans dunking on it they’ll flood in to show support



Not a cult though https://t.co/E4w7PKVi7d pic.twitter.com/ME7KSkvEl9 — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) December 2, 2024

Totes not a cult.

(It's totally a cult)

I know Harwood is far beyond shameable, but still: one for the books here. https://t.co/OD7D7sF8Uf — Will Collier (@willcollier) December 2, 2024

Absolutely one for the books.

This type of commentary works only if you forget everything Biden has been and done during his 30+ years in DC.



Biden is really a wonderful, admirable person so long as you superimpose an entirely different person onto him. https://t.co/hj2GfYKiRa — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) December 2, 2024

Nailed it.