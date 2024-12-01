New Narrative Dropped! Former State Department Analyst Says Joe Pardoned Hunter Because He...
John Harwood's Take on Biden Pardoning Hunter Aged Like Gas Station Sushi in the July Sun

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on December 01, 2024
Townhall Media

Earlier this evening, President Joe Biden issued a sweeping pardon for his son, Hunter. This pardon came after months of White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Joe Biden himself saying they would do no such thing.

The media, of course, were happy to assist the White House in lying, because that's what they do best.

Back in June, media hack John Harwood said this about those of us who said Biden would pardon Hunter:

Care to comment now, John?

Please, John.

ASAP.

We all saw this coming.

Well, all of us except John.

They deserve nothing but our scorn.

Snag those screenshots, folks.

Quite a miserable existence.

It aged so well.

Totes not a cult.

(It's totally a cult)

Absolutely one for the books.

Nailed it.

