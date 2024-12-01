John Harwood's Take on Biden Pardoning Hunter Aged Like Gas Station Sushi in...
So Much for 'No One Is Above the Law'! X Reacts to Joe Biden's Pardon of Hunter

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:35 PM on December 01, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Remember how Joe Biden, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and a slew of other media talking heads swore up and down that the President would not issue a pardon for his son Hunter?

Here's Biden himself saying that back in June:

You'l be (not) shocked to learn it turns out that was a lie.

More from NBC News:

Joe Biden pardoned his son Hunter Sunday night, a reversal for the president, who repeatedly said he would not use his executive authority to pardon his son or commute his sentence.

"I believe in the justice system, but as I have wrestled with this, I also believe raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice — and once I made this decision this weekend, there was no sense in delaying it further. I hope Americans will understand why a father and a President would come to this decision," Biden said in a statement issuing a "full and unconditional pardon."

Wow.

But wait, there's even more:

For a period of ten years.

Fellow Twitchy writer and legal pro Aaron noticed something very interesting in that blanket pardon, and this is important:

The entire post reads:

Heck, this pardon arguably applies to future crimes which is highly questionable under the constitution. For instance, it is the presumption in federal courts that the time period includes the entirety of the last day. https://law.cornell.edu/rules/frcp/rule_6

So in theory, Hunter Biden could drive to Washington DC and start shòǒting hundreds of people and this pardon would protect him. Hopefully, he won’t put that to the test, and if he does a court is likely to intentionally interpret the pardon narrowly because of the constitutional issue. But Joe Biden is either being careless or he is attempting to pardon his son for future conduct.

No one is above the law? Joe Biden just put his son above federal law.

Incredible. Simply incredible.

Pretty much.

A horrible person to boot.

This is his legacy.

But no one is above the law.

Just a coincidence, we're sure.

Trump was right.

The Trump administration should look into what Biden was doing. Hunter was merely the bag man.

This is absolutely an abuse of power and the media would be SCREAMING with rage if Trump pardoned his son for crimes committed over a ten-year period.

Absolutely shameful, but completely on-brand for Joe Biden.

