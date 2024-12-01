So Much for 'No One Is Above the Law'! X Reacts to Joe Biden's Pardon of Hunter

Remember how Joe Biden, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and a slew of other media talking heads swore up and down that the President would not issue a pardon for his son Hunter?

Here's Biden himself saying that back in June:

President Joe Biden in June 2024: “I'm extremely proud of my son Hunter. He has overcome an addiction. He's one of the brightest, most decent men I know... I am satisfied... I said I'd abide by the jury decision. I will do that & I will not pardon him.” 🤷‍♂️pic.twitter.com/iLEJ71qg8W — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) December 2, 2024

You'l be (not) shocked to learn it turns out that was a lie.

More from NBC News:

Joe Biden pardoned his son Hunter Sunday night, a reversal for the president, who repeatedly said he would not use his executive authority to pardon his son or commute his sentence. "I believe in the justice system, but as I have wrestled with this, I also believe raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice — and once I made this decision this weekend, there was no sense in delaying it further. I hope Americans will understand why a father and a President would come to this decision," Biden said in a statement issuing a "full and unconditional pardon."

Wow.

But wait, there's even more:

Ahhh as expected, President Biden has granted a full pardon to his son for a specific time period in order to protect him from future prosecution. https://t.co/hLqKBgHfMK pic.twitter.com/qrUots4xRj — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 2, 2024

For a period of ten years.

Fellow Twitchy writer and legal pro Aaron noticed something very interesting in that blanket pardon, and this is important:

So Joe Biden thinks that his son committed additional crimes even after he was convicted of the gun charges? I mean he thinks apparently his son engaged in criminal conduct right up to today



Heck, this pardon arguably applies to future crimes which is highly questionable under… https://t.co/qPxA77xUvv — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) December 2, 2024

The entire post reads:

Heck, this pardon arguably applies to future crimes which is highly questionable under the constitution. For instance, it is the presumption in federal courts that the time period includes the entirety of the last day. https://law.cornell.edu/rules/frcp/rule_6… So in theory, Hunter Biden could drive to Washington DC and start shòǒting hundreds of people and this pardon would protect him. Hopefully, he won’t put that to the test, and if he does a court is likely to intentionally interpret the pardon narrowly because of the constitutional issue. But Joe Biden is either being careless or he is attempting to pardon his son for future conduct. No one is above the law? Joe Biden just put his son above federal law.

Incredible. Simply incredible.

Pretty much.

“For my entire career I have followed a simple principle: just tell the American people the truth.”



A liar to the very end. No joke. pic.twitter.com/0fzubMIpva — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) December 2, 2024

A horrible person to boot.

I’m glad Biden is leaving the White House doing the only thing he’s done well his whole career: humiliating the people who defended and vouched for him as anything other than a two-bit hustling scumbag. — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) December 2, 2024

This is his legacy.

Joe Biden didn’t just pardon Hunter for the gun crimes for which he was convicted. He pardoned Hunter for *EVERY SINGLE FEDERAL CRIME HE COMMITTED* over the last decade—including several years during which Joe Biden was VP and the entirety of Joe Biden’s presidency. pic.twitter.com/wjvwXTL8r6 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 2, 2024

But no one is above the law.

Neat that Joe Biden knows exactly when his son's criminal activity began. https://t.co/0hqM5rWk2A — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 2, 2024

Just a coincidence, we're sure.

In October, I asked Trump if he would consider pardoning Hunter Biden?



He predicted Joe Biden would pardon him instead.



He was correct. https://t.co/fcqM7L6YLI — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 2, 2024

Trump was right.

Yep.



Joe Biden used his son to take bribes for access then granted a blanket pardon to give his son a free legal pass for a decade of any activities that might have been criminal.



"10% for the big guy" pardoned his bagman. https://t.co/0LatbHsBvD — Sunny (@sunnyright) December 2, 2024

The Trump administration should look into what Biden was doing. Hunter was merely the bag man.

This is absolutely an abuse of power and the media would be SCREAMING with rage if Trump pardoned his son for crimes committed over a ten-year period.

Absolutely shameful, but completely on-brand for Joe Biden.