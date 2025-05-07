Canadian Cop Starts Presser on Missing Children With Land Acknowledgment

Liberals have found a new way to virtual signal: land acknowledgment. Before school board meetings or city council meetings, they read a statement acknowledging that they're holding their meeting on land that was colonized at the expense of the indigenous people.

Advertisement

We were supposed to be worried about offending Canada with President Donald Trump referring to then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the great governor of America's 51st state. Of course, some humorless liberals took this seriously. One "expert" even claimed that "a military invasion of Canada would trigger a decades-long violent resistance, which would ultimately destroy the United States." Trust us … no one's rolling tanks into Canada. We can make our own maple syrup right here.

Canada has decided to go all-in on respecting its indigenous peoples, even starting their gay alphabet with 2SLGBTQTIA+ to recognize the "two-spirited" indigenous people with gender dysphoria.

The police officer was supposed to be giving a press update on two missing children, but paused to kick things off with a land acknowledgment.

This is at a press conference about two missing Nova Scotian children.



The police chief starts off with a a land acknowledgment.



She then proceeds to acknowledge that “African Nova Scotias are a distinct people”.



Canada is not a serious country anymore, and the people are… pic.twitter.com/M4MgyWct3t — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) May 7, 2025

… suffering the consequences.

Press briefing by police about 2 missing kids starts with land acknowledgments



Canada is lostpic.twitter.com/jrIXpz11L9 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 7, 2025

For years, people have been setting fires to Christian churches in Canada over the long-running scandal of the discovery of hundreds of unmarked indigenous children's graves at a "Residential School" site. An $8 million search uncovered zero bodies.

This is all so tiresome. — Zach Schmidt \\\ Ⓐ 🏴 (@schmidt_zach) May 7, 2025

The sole focus should be on those precious children. My heart and prayers go out to them and their families. — June Marie (@auntiemlin) May 7, 2025

Land and cultural acknowledgments are nothing more than humiliation rituals. — MacDougall (@BuaidNoBas) May 7, 2025

Certainly strikes fear into the hearts of criminals. — Chris Knight (@samensign43) May 7, 2025

What the hell was that. — Colin (@ColinHartl) May 7, 2025

This isn't the police chief starting off the press conference.

She's a corporal and the "Public Information Officer."

Who should immediately start giving the public information. — Dinah Brand🦖 🟥 🇨🇦 KPSS (@dinahbrand2) May 7, 2025

It’s like some type of clown world parody of a country. — WorldPastDemons (@WorldPastDemons) May 7, 2025

Those kids probably ran away to America. — Lonestar Cornelius (@Cupcake__Sniper) May 7, 2025

They've definitely got a solid case for asylum.

I don’t even want to repost this because of how disgusting it is. — WhyHeff (@olexiejeff) May 7, 2025

We're sure it meant a lot to the people of whatever tribe she was talking about.

***