Canadian Cop Starts Presser on Missing Children With Land Acknowledgment

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on May 07, 2025
Liberals have found a new way to virtual signal: land acknowledgment. Before school board meetings or city council meetings, they read a statement acknowledging that they're holding their meeting on land that was colonized at the expense of the indigenous people. 

We were supposed to be worried about offending Canada with President Donald Trump referring to then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the great governor of America's 51st state. Of course, some humorless liberals took this seriously. One "expert" even claimed that "a military invasion of Canada would trigger a decades-long violent resistance, which would ultimately destroy the United States." Trust us … no one's rolling tanks into Canada. We can make our own maple syrup right here.

Canada has decided to go all-in on respecting its indigenous peoples, even starting their gay alphabet with 2SLGBTQTIA+ to recognize the "two-spirited" indigenous people with gender dysphoria.

The police officer was supposed to be giving a press update on two missing children, but paused to kick things off with a land acknowledgment.

… suffering the consequences.

For years, people have been setting fires to Christian churches in Canada over the long-running scandal of the discovery of hundreds of unmarked indigenous children's graves at a "Residential School" site. An $8 million search uncovered zero bodies.

They've definitely got a solid case for asylum.

We're sure it meant a lot to the people of whatever tribe she was talking about.

***

