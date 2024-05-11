No Indigenous Children's Remains Found After $8 Million Search in Canada

This has been a scandal in Canada for years, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau fully buying in and wringing his hands over the whole thing. The horror was the discovery of hundreds of unmarked indigenous children's graves at a school site.

However, after burning $8 million (and dozens of Christian churches), no remains have been found.

No bodies found after spending $8 million searching for bodies at Kamloops Residential School https://t.co/xFPpLZ9n9t — Western Standard (@WSOnlineNews) May 9, 2024

The Western Standard reports:

The 2021 funding was designated to document the "heartbreaking truth" about unmarked burials at Residential Schools, as outlined in a 2022 department briefing note. Despite this, no tangible progress has been made, leaving the fate of the allocated funds undisclosed. The announcement of the discovery of 215 children's graves at the Kamloops Residential School site by the First Nation in 2021 prompted an international outcry. However, despite this revelation, no remains have been recovered to date. The government's response included lowering the Peace Tower flag for 161 days, allocating $3.1 million for a national Residential Schools Student Death Register, and earmarking $238.8 million for a Residential Schools Missing Children Community Support Fund, which expires in 2025. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau previously highlighted the significance of acknowledging the present-day impact of residential schools, stating, "What happened decades ago isn’t part of our history, it is an irrefutable part of our present."

Always leave it to Trudeau to virtue signal and to always be wrong.

How about all the churches that were burned in response to this? I’m sure a public apology is right around the corner 🙄 — Jacques (@glasskann0n) May 9, 2024

80 churches in Canada were burned down over the lie that hundreds of indigenous children were killed and put in mass graves in Canada.



Evil colonizer trope had to be pushed with zero evidence. It was all a media driven lie. Yet they face no consequences for it. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) May 9, 2024

So where do churches go to get their reputation back now that “dead indigenous kids are buried underneath” them has been imbedded into the national psyche? — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) May 10, 2024

Over 80 churches in Canada were burned or vandalized since 2021 as revenge for "mass graves" of Indigenous children.



Trudeau spent 𝗺𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 to excavate those Indigenous bodies buried by the church.



Turns out, not a single body was found.



It was all an anti-Christian… pic.twitter.com/c3697TdO3R — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 10, 2024

"It was all an anti-Christian blood libel."

A mass religious hate crime was perpetrated on the Christians of Canada by their government and the press



But in pulpits across America the only warnings you will hear will be about Christian nationalism or the dangers of holding political power https://t.co/4xTBjWKV0k — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) May 10, 2024

So what did the First Nation do with the money? It remains "tight-lipped about the utilization of the funds."

This is one of the greatest and most destructive hoaxes in history and not a single person will be held accountable for it. None of the people who pushed the hoax will even apologize. Nothing will happen. https://t.co/lfxvweCVRM — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) May 10, 2024

And when an alleged site of a mass grave was excavated because ground penetrating radar found "anomalies" it turned out to be ....wait for it...rocks.



That's right. Zero bodies. Not a single bone. Just rocks. https://t.co/Jiw2V001Y6 — Kat Kanada (@KatKanada_TM) May 11, 2024

So when does Trudeau spend millions rebuilding the churches?



When is Trudeau confronted with truth?



The people need to demand their churches back. — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) May 10, 2024

I'm waiting for a journalist to ask Trudeau about it, but they've most likely been told they'll be fired or blacklisted for asking. — Damon Strong (@DamonStrong) May 10, 2024

Were any of the indigenous people prosecuted and jailed for these heinous hate crimes against Christians?



Imagine if Christians had done this to indigenous people what would’ve happened to them.



Trudeau is letting indigenous terrórists steamroll him and the Canadian people. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 10, 2024

Surely one would confirm any bodies before making such announcements? If it was just 1 death that is what would occur, but if you have hundreds or thousands, apparently no confirmation is first required. So the bigger the exaggeration, the less one is required to confirm it. — Thingodonta (@rogermcevilly) May 11, 2024

Hi, Justin! There's something under my table here that's making it wobble slightly.



I'm worried that it might be a mass grave of indigenous children. Could you come over and cry over my table, and then maybe give me $8 million to research the problem — Zonkey (@Zonkeyhote) May 10, 2024

Absolutely amazing. Who would've known the people in power would lie? — Hellcat (@Wildcat4983) May 10, 2024

Even on churches that were not burned or vandalized, people starting placing children's shoes on their steps as a sign of protest, and the churches left them there for months. — Bean (@inOrbit11) May 10, 2024

Pretty sure we're up to 97 churches. — An Uncouth Critique (@AnUncouthCritic) May 10, 2024

Was never about finding anything.

This was always just another liberal lie to distract, create division, demoralize Canadians, and burn our churches.

Laundering more of Canadians money into their pockets was just an added perk.

Soros is proud of his soldiers https://t.co/8RoXviIesA — Bo 🇨🇦 (@Brokin_Bo) May 9, 2024

Look up the Lytton "wildfire". Church arson that burned the whole town down and killed 2 people. They blamed it on a train for about a year until one of the victims tried to sue the rail company, then the narrative had to change. — Morgan Creek (@MorganCreekCom) May 10, 2024

Trudeau even managed to make a federal holiday, National Reconciliation Day, based on this national shame.

