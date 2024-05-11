Shannon Watts: Rep Introduces Federal Database of Pregnant Women for Donald Trump to...
Sen. Mike Lee Says That It's 'Shockingly Easy' for Illegals to Vote in...
Rep. Cory Mills Files Articles of Impeachment Against Joe Biden
White House Kept Biden's Plan to Abandon Israel Out of the Readout of...
San Francisco to Hand Out Free Shots of Vodka to Homeless Alcoholics
J.K. Rowling Celebrates the Progress a Transgender Football Manager Represents, As Only Sh...
Where are the 'KIDS IN CAGES' Democrats Hyperventilating Over Mass. Gov's Plan to...
'The Look on Nancy Pelosi's Face Is Worth the Time' to Watch Her...
DNC, Biden WH Already Searching for Excuses to Make the Dem Convention as...
Trump Torpedoes Report About Who He's Considering for Running Mate With 1 Sentence
Biden WH WON'T Like CNN's Explanation for 'Why Trump Is in a MUCH...
AGAIN!? Ron DeSantis 'Needs to Make Gavin Newsom a New Poop Map'
Is Bidenomics Bringing Back the Hamburglar? McDonald's May Offer a Five Dollar Meal...
'MERICA: Man Gives Local Government Creative Finger Over Boat Fence Mandate

No Indigenous Children's Remains Found After $8 Million Search in Canada

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on May 11, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

This has been a scandal in Canada for years, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau fully buying in and wringing his hands over the whole thing. The horror was the discovery of hundreds of unmarked indigenous children's graves at a school site.

Advertisement

However, after burning $8 million (and dozens of Christian churches), no remains have been found.

The Western Standard reports:

The 2021 funding was designated to document the "heartbreaking truth" about unmarked burials at Residential Schools, as outlined in a 2022 department briefing note. Despite this, no tangible progress has been made, leaving the fate of the allocated funds undisclosed.

The announcement of the discovery of 215 children's graves at the Kamloops Residential School site by the First Nation in 2021 prompted an international outcry.

However, despite this revelation, no remains have been recovered to date. The government's response included lowering the Peace Tower flag for 161 days, allocating $3.1 million for a national Residential Schools Student Death Register, and earmarking $238.8 million for a Residential Schools Missing Children Community Support Fund, which expires in 2025.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau previously highlighted the significance of acknowledging the present-day impact of residential schools, stating, "What happened decades ago isn’t part of our history, it is an irrefutable part of our present."

Always leave it to Trudeau to virtue signal and to always be wrong.

Recommended

'The Look on Nancy Pelosi's Face Is Worth the Time' to Watch Her Get Dismantled at the Oxford Union
Doug P.
Advertisement

"It was all an anti-Christian blood libel."

So what did the First Nation do with the money? It remains "tight-lipped about the utilization of the funds."

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trudeau even managed to make a federal holiday, National Reconciliation Day, based on this national shame.

***


Tags: CANADA JUSTIN TRUDEAU

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'The Look on Nancy Pelosi's Face Is Worth the Time' to Watch Her Get Dismantled at the Oxford Union
Doug P.
Shannon Watts: Rep Introduces Federal Database of Pregnant Women for Donald Trump to Monitor
Brett T.
J.K. Rowling Celebrates the Progress a Transgender Football Manager Represents, As Only She Can
Aaron Walker
Sen. Mike Lee Says That It's 'Shockingly Easy' for Illegals to Vote in Federal Elections
Brett T.
White House Kept Biden's Plan to Abandon Israel Out of the Readout of the Call With Netanyahu
Brett T.
Rep. Cory Mills Files Articles of Impeachment Against Joe Biden
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'The Look on Nancy Pelosi's Face Is Worth the Time' to Watch Her Get Dismantled at the Oxford Union Doug P.
Advertisement