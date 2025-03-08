Republican Sholdon Daniels Challenges Democrat Jasmine Crockett to a Live Debate on X
Irish Examiner: The Parallels Between Trump and Hitler Can No Longer Be Ignored
Blues Traveler: Megyn Kelly Has Some Observations on TSA Precheck and American Airports
Irish Teacher to Be Stripped of His Salary for Not Using Student's 'They/Them'...
'Acoustic Heresy': German Catholic Church's Ash Wednesday Music Made Us Recoil in Horror...
Basket Case: Nation Shrugs as WNBA’s Angel Reese Threatens Potential Player Strike
Karen Bass Welcomes Investigation Into L.A. Wildfires Because She's Made Sure to Delete...
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Insists It’s Not a Crime to Enter the US Illegally
'They Tried So Hard!' Point and Laugh at the Media's Attempts to Sell...
Another Oh-So-Tolerant Lefty Doxxes DOGE Employees
Media Not Making the Point They Think in Glowing Reports About Fired FBI...
Drill, Baby, Drill! Trump Administration Announces Natural Gas Exports to Germany
Bill Maher Is Back With Some More Election Advice Democrats Will Ignore (and...
Stacey Abrams' Explanation Indicates 'Dems Upgraded Vote-Buying From Obama Phones to Biden...

Expert: Invading Canada Would Ultimately Destroy the United States

Brett T.  |  6:15 PM on March 08, 2025
Twitter

We've all learned by now to dismiss any report whose source is an "expert." "One expert says" is a sign that wherever you read next is going to be a bunch of nonsense.

Advertisement

We know that President Donald Trump likes to troll Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by calling him the governor of America's 51st state, but we don't recall Trump ever detailing any plans to invade our neighbor to the north. That didn't stop the Calgary Herald from tracking down an expert to size up a U.S. invasion of Canada and come to the conclusion that it would meet with resistance for decades and ultimately destroy the United States.

Don Braid reports for the Calgary Herald:

An expert on insurgency says an American military incursion into Canada would be a disaster — for the United States.

A military move by President Donald Trump could eventually destroy America’s worldwide power, says Dr. Aisha Ahmad, an associate professor at the University of Toronto.

Dr. Ahmad has studied insurgencies and visited many conflict zones for more than 20 years. She sees a pattern of resistance that repeats itself every time.

When a country gets invaded, a growing portion of the people fight back.

Would Canadians do that? You bet we would, Ahmad says. Canadian “niceness” is a myth that would vanish overnight in the face of invasion.

What are the not-so-nice Canadians going to fight back with? They turned in their guns.

Recommended

Blues Traveler: Megyn Kelly Has Some Observations on TSA Precheck and American Airports
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Not according to the Canadians in the replies, who say it would be a mire deeper than Vietnam.

Because Canadians also suffer from TDS and have no sense of humor.

Canada has a huge inferiority complex. The fact that some newspaper reporter thought he'd consult an expert on this is just stupid.

***

Tags: CANADA EXPERTS INVASION UNITED STATES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Blues Traveler: Megyn Kelly Has Some Observations on TSA Precheck and American Airports
Amy Curtis
Irish Examiner: The Parallels Between Trump and Hitler Can No Longer Be Ignored
Brett T.
Basket Case: Nation Shrugs as WNBA’s Angel Reese Threatens Potential Player Strike
Warren Squire
Republican Sholdon Daniels Challenges Democrat Jasmine Crockett to a Live Debate on X
Warren Squire
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Insists It’s Not a Crime to Enter the US Illegally
Brett T.
Bill Maher Is Back With Some More Election Advice Democrats Will Ignore (and We're FINE With That!)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Blues Traveler: Megyn Kelly Has Some Observations on TSA Precheck and American Airports Amy Curtis
Advertisement