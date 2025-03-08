Expert: Invading Canada Would Ultimately Destroy the United States

We've all learned by now to dismiss any report whose source is an "expert." "One expert says" is a sign that wherever you read next is going to be a bunch of nonsense.

We know that President Donald Trump likes to troll Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by calling him the governor of America's 51st state, but we don't recall Trump ever detailing any plans to invade our neighbor to the north. That didn't stop the Calgary Herald from tracking down an expert to size up a U.S. invasion of Canada and come to the conclusion that it would meet with resistance for decades and ultimately destroy the United States.

Invading Canada would spark guerrilla fight lasting decades, expert says.



Don Braid reports for the Calgary Herald:

An expert on insurgency says an American military incursion into Canada would be a disaster — for the United States. A military move by President Donald Trump could eventually destroy America’s worldwide power, says Dr. Aisha Ahmad, an associate professor at the University of Toronto. Dr. Ahmad has studied insurgencies and visited many conflict zones for more than 20 years. She sees a pattern of resistance that repeats itself every time. When a country gets invaded, a growing portion of the people fight back. Would Canadians do that? You bet we would, Ahmad says. Canadian “niceness” is a myth that would vanish overnight in the face of invasion.

What are the not-so-nice Canadians going to fight back with? They turned in their guns.

Not according to the Canadians in the replies, who say it would be a mire deeper than Vietnam.

Because Canadians also suffer from TDS and have no sense of humor.

Canada has a huge inferiority complex. The fact that some newspaper reporter thought he'd consult an expert on this is just stupid.

***