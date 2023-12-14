Adam Schiff-for-Brains Breaks All-Time DBAG Record Shaming GOP for 'Illegitimate Impeachment of Biden'

Adam Schiff complaining about Republicans bringing an illegitimate impeachment against Biden while insisting the TWO impeachments against Trump were legitimate is one of the most ridiculous, hypocritical things we may have ever seen on Twitter.

Advertisement

Especially from Adam Schiff for brains. And considering we cover people like AOC, Rashida Tlaib, Alyssa Milano, Hunter Biden, and Eric Swalwell, that's really saying something.

Look at this:

MAGA Republicans are trying to dilute the stain of Trump’s two legitimate impeachments with an illegitimate impeachment of Joe Biden.



These are not serious people — and this is not a serious inquiry. pic.twitter.com/jj4M6B5pqf — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) December 14, 2023

MAGA Republicans. He and others use that phrase to make it look like anyone who dares question Joseph or thinks there might be some corruption in the Biden family is extreme, or nuts, or conspiracy theorists. It's really weak.

Sort of like Adam's chin.

"Legitimate" in this usage means whatever Adam believes and has no tie to fact or reality. — Sigh... (@JimmyHallTX) December 14, 2023

Hahahahahahahaha hahahahahahahaha hahahaha...



Oh, you're serious?



Even you aren't that dim, Schiffty!



Are you? — David Ross (@djross95) December 14, 2023

Wonder if Adam ever provided the evidence he SWORE would tie Trump to Russia?

Also, remember when he got fooled by those DJs who claimed they had naked pictures of Trump?

But sure, it's the Republicans who aren't serious people.

Funny, I recall your crap getting debunked. Care to explain "legitimate?" — JavaDewd (@javadewd) December 14, 2023

Democrats house of cards CRASHING 🤣🤣🤣 — RA (@RA40489851) December 14, 2023

You’re a clown show 🤡



After everything you have done to the country you dare claim this?



😂 — Moni 💕 (@MoniFunGirl) December 14, 2023

Calling Adam a clown show is an insult to clown shows.

Stop projecting — Taylor 🐸 (@tdug93) December 14, 2023

It's really all he knows how to do.

Everyone say it out loud.



Adam Schiff is not a serious person.



Then say it to someone else.



Then talk about why.



Not sorry shifty - you do propaganda ! — Daemon Angel (@XDaemonAngel) December 14, 2023

ADAM SCHIFF IT NOT A SERIOUS PERSON.

Adam is Schiff-ing himself. — Jack Lombardi II (@JackLombardi) December 14, 2023

It certainly seems that way.

======================================================================

Related:

GAG: Unhinged Lefties Salivate Over 'Heartthrob' and 'Hero' Hunter Biden and OOOOMG Make it Stop

Pitiful Lefty MOCKED for Cheering Masked Biden Staffers Pushing for Ceasefire Outside the WH and LOL

Advertisement

James O’Keefe Shares MORE Damning Video from IBM Whistleblower Proving Straight-Up Discrimination (Watch)

Well WELL, Whad'ya Know? Tap Company That Performed Cringe Nutcracker at the WH NOT Fans of White People

WOW: Sounds Like Things are About to Go REALLY REALLY Wrong for Eric Swalwell After Hunter Biden 'Stunt'

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.