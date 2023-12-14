WATCH: Alyssa Milano Sings About Insemination And We have All the Questions
Hunter Biden's Denial of Father's Wrongdoing Sure Sounded Familiar to Jesse Watters
GAG: Unhinged Lefties Salivate Over 'Heartthrob' and 'Hero' Hunter Biden and OOOOMG Make...
Latest Poll of 7 Swing States is Sure to Send the Biden WH...
Some Serious Bull SHHHH Caused Delays Between Newark, NJ and Penn Station
Tom Elliott Drops a Laundry List on Dems Claiming There's 'No Evidence' of...
Pitiful Lefty MOCKED for Cheering Masked Biden Staffers Pushing for Ceasefire Outside the...
James O’Keefe Shares MORE Damning Video From IBM Whistleblower Proving Straight-Up Discrim...
House's Biden Impeachment Inquiry Sparks an AP Investigation (of the Investigator)
Well WELL, Whad'ya Know? Tap Company That Performed Cringe Nutcracker at the WH...
'A Winning Strategy': Smug Jonathan Chait DRAGGED for Mocking Americans Struggling Under '...
WOW: Sounds Like Things Are About to Go REALLY REALLY Wrong for Eric...
HO HO HAAA! Jill Biden Shares a Bit of 'Magic, Wonder, and Joy'...
Elon Musk's Mother Furious at President Biden for Going After Her Son

Adam Schiff-for-Brains Breaks All-Time DBAG Record Shaming GOP for 'Illegitimate Impeachment of Biden'

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:00 PM on December 14, 2023

Adam Schiff complaining about Republicans bringing an illegitimate impeachment against Biden while insisting the TWO impeachments against Trump were legitimate is one of the most ridiculous, hypocritical things we may have ever seen on Twitter.

Advertisement

Especially from Adam Schiff for brains. And considering we cover people like AOC, Rashida Tlaib, Alyssa Milano, Hunter Biden, and Eric Swalwell, that's really saying something.

Look at this:

MAGA Republicans. He and others use that phrase to make it look like anyone who dares question Joseph or thinks there might be some corruption in the Biden family is extreme, or nuts, or conspiracy theorists. It's really weak.

Sort of like Adam's chin.

Wonder if Adam ever provided the evidence he SWORE would tie Trump to Russia? 

Also, remember when he got fooled by those DJs who claimed they had naked pictures of Trump?

Recommended

Tom Elliott Drops a Laundry List on Dems Claiming There's 'No Evidence' of Biden Wrongdoing
Doug P.
Advertisement

But sure, it's the Republicans who aren't serious people.

Calling Adam a clown show is an insult to clown shows.

It's really all he knows how to do.

ADAM SCHIFF IT NOT A SERIOUS PERSON.

It certainly seems that way.

======================================================================

Related:

GAG: Unhinged Lefties Salivate Over 'Heartthrob' and 'Hero' Hunter Biden and OOOOMG Make it Stop

Pitiful Lefty MOCKED for Cheering Masked Biden Staffers Pushing for Ceasefire Outside the WH and LOL

Advertisement

James O’Keefe Shares MORE Damning Video from IBM Whistleblower Proving Straight-Up Discrimination (Watch)

Well WELL, Whad'ya Know? Tap Company That Performed Cringe Nutcracker at the WH NOT Fans of White People

WOW: Sounds Like Things are About to Go REALLY REALLY Wrong for Eric Swalwell After Hunter Biden 'Stunt'

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: ADAM SCHIFF IMPEACH JOE BIDEN TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tom Elliott Drops a Laundry List on Dems Claiming There's 'No Evidence' of Biden Wrongdoing
Doug P.
Hunter Biden's Denial of Father's Wrongdoing Sure Sounded Familiar to Jesse Watters
Doug P.
James O’Keefe Shares MORE Damning Video From IBM Whistleblower Proving Straight-Up Discrimination (Watch)
Sam J.
GAG: Unhinged Lefties Salivate Over 'Heartthrob' and 'Hero' Hunter Biden and OOOOMG Make it Stop
Sam J.
WOW: Sounds Like Things Are About to Go REALLY REALLY Wrong for Eric Swalwell After Hunter Biden 'Stunt'
Sam J.
'A Winning Strategy': Smug Jonathan Chait DRAGGED for Mocking Americans Struggling Under 'Bidenomics'
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Tom Elliott Drops a Laundry List on Dems Claiming There's 'No Evidence' of Biden Wrongdoing Doug P.
Advertisement