Disney Hardest HIT! Elon Musk Doesn't Pull 1 SINGLE Punch Taking DEI Apart in Spot-on SAVAGE Post

Elon Musk is right you know.

About a lot of things.

But especially DEI ... as he says in this post, 'DEI must DIE.'

DEI must DIE.



The point was to end discrimination, not replace it with different discrimination. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2023

Boom went that dynamite.

Boomage.

Boomity.

All the booms.

Here’s a picture I took when I was at USC last year during graduation.



They have separate parties based on race. Nothing for white people, of course.



The Lavender Graduate Celebration was for LGBT. pic.twitter.com/LzcZYGdiNL — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) December 15, 2023

And they think that's a good thing?

Insane.

The DIE cult is uniquely nefarious because it is an aggressive cancer that diabolically cloaks itself in the robe of "progressive justice." Hence, it kills all of our foundational values whilst patting itself on the back for being just. — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) December 15, 2023

For a lot of anti-white radicals, this was the entire goal of DEI programs.



Ibram X. Kendi: “The only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination.” — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 15, 2023

It almost feels like revenge.

Gentle correction:

The point of DEI was to end meritocracy, capitalism, & Western Civilization. — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) December 15, 2023

*cough cough*

If anyone who supports DEI truly is against hate and racism, and wants diversity, equity, and inclusion, then they'd be the most vocal people against DEI since all it does is discriminate, segregate, and spread more hate. — Leftism (@LeftismForU) December 15, 2023

Yuuuuup.

DEI. ESG. CEI. All of it. — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) December 15, 2023

They just keep renaming it. What's that old saying about putting lipstick on a pig and how you can't do that?

DEI should not come at the expense of just flipping the discrimination to others, and the loss of merit based work.



Companies embracing DEI ultimately find it to be terrible on the bottom line. Then they self-correct or dies. Disney has chosen to die. — Grummz (@Grummz) December 15, 2023

Poor Disney. Not.

DEI brought back Jim Crow laws on steroids — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) December 15, 2023

As we know, they never wanted to end discrimination. They just wanted discrimination to benefit them instead. — T.J. Moe (@TJMoe28) December 15, 2023

Not equal treatment.

Special.

Special is never equal.

