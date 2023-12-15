Disney Hardest HIT! Elon Musk Doesn't Pull 1 SINGLE Punch Taking DEI Apart in Spot-on SAVAGE Post

Hunter Biden Goes THERE About How Much His Daddy Loves Him in PATHETIC...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:35 PM on December 15, 2023
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool

Elon Musk is right you know.

About a lot of things.

But especially DEI ... as he says in this post, 'DEI must DIE.'

Boom went that dynamite.

Boomage.

Boomity.

All the booms.

The point was to end discrimination, not replace it with difference discrimination.

And they think that's a good thing?

Insane.

It almost feels like revenge.

*cough cough*

Yuuuuup.

They just keep renaming it. What's that old saying about putting lipstick on a pig and how you can't do that?

Poor Disney. Not.

Not equal treatment.

Special.

Special is never equal.

======================================================================

Tags: ELON MUSK RACISM DEI

