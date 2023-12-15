White Privilege Has Got NOTHIN' on Creepy, Sleazy, Skeezy, Dreadful, Degenerate Hunter Bid...
Things My Dad Taught Me
Media Leaves Out Part of Story About Ex FBI Agent Sentenced to Prison...
WAH: 'Ultra-Liberal' Fussy Over Satanic Statue Being Destroyed SCHOOLED on Separation of C...
Chris Cuomo Delivers POWERFUL Monologue After Watching Oct 7 Raw Footage and Lefties...
We Miss Clippy: Elon Musk Notices Microsoft Word Scolds You for Language That's...
Breitbart's Joel Pollak Shares Poignant Hanukkah Message of Sadness but Also of Hope...
Keep Digging: Jonathan 'Let Them Eat Cake' Chait Doubles Down on Defending 'Bidenomics'
Chris Hayes Explains That, Regretfully, Our Lying Eyes Are Once Again Lying to...
Tucker on X: The Kyle Rittenhouse Interview
Politico Can't Track Down the Intern Who Initiated That Ceasefire Letter to President...
CNN Reports That Israel Is Using Unguided 'Dumb Bombs' in Gaza
Miles 'Anonymous' Taylor Fears Donald Trump Could Turn Off the Internet If Reelected
Marc Lamont Hill Stunned to Watch Mediocre White Men Dismiss Claudine Gay

HA! WATCH Jen Psaki's Guest Go Full-Out Blue Anon With INSANE Claim About What Trump MAY Do If Elected

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:50 AM on December 15, 2023
Meme screenshot

OMG. If Trump wins the election he may shut down the Internet.

YOU HEARD IT HERE FIRST, FOLKS. REEEEEEEEEE!

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Ok, so you didn't hear it here first BUT you saw us make fun of it here, hopefully early on. We knew these pearl-clutchers were pretty bats**t but this is spectacular in a horrible and hilarious way.

Advertisement

Watch:

Alrighty.

Right? Didn't net neutrality kill us all or something? There have been so many terrifying, horrifying, ANTI-DEMOCRATIC things that should have supposedly wiped us all out by now, we've lost track.

No. Idea.

Keep in mind though, MSNBC is where Joy Reid works. 

So yeah.

BAHAHAHAHA.

Oh, they're fine shutting the web down for the Right. But not if that means it gets shut down for them too!

Recommended

Chris Cuomo Delivers POWERFUL Monologue After Watching Oct 7 Raw Footage and Lefties Can't DEEEAL (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Hey man, it could happen.

It's why we have record numbers of young people with mental illness and no hope as well.

Gotta love our pals in the mainstream media.

Or not.

Riiiiiight. Tell us another one, Jen. Or will you need to circle back?

======================================================================

Related:

WAH: 'Ultra-Liberal' Fussy Over Satanic Statue Being Destroyed SCHOOLED on Separation of Church and State

Chris Cuomo Delivers POWERFUL Monologue After Watching Oct 7 Raw Footage and Lefties Can't DEEEAL (Watch)

Adam Schiff-for-Brains Breaks All-Time DBAG Record Shaming GOP for 'Illegitimate Impeachment of Biden'

GAG: Unhinged Lefties Salivate Over 'Heartthrob' and 'Hero' Hunter Biden and OOOOMG Make it Stop

Advertisement

James O’Keefe Shares MORE Damning Video from IBM Whistleblower Proving Straight-Up Discrimination (Watch)

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: INTERNET JEN PSAKI MSNBC TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Chris Cuomo Delivers POWERFUL Monologue After Watching Oct 7 Raw Footage and Lefties Can't DEEEAL (Watch)
Sam J.
Media Leaves Out Part of Story About Ex FBI Agent Sentenced to Prison for Russia Collusion
Doug P.
WAH: 'Ultra-Liberal' Fussy Over Satanic Statue Being Destroyed SCHOOLED on Separation of Church and State
Sam J.
We Miss Clippy: Elon Musk Notices Microsoft Word Scolds You for Language That's Not 'Inclusive'
Amy Curtis
White Privilege Has Got NOTHIN' on Creepy, Sleazy, Skeezy, Dreadful, Degenerate Hunter Biden Privilege
Sam J.
Chris Hayes Explains That, Regretfully, Our Lying Eyes Are Once Again Lying to Us (So Was Trump)
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Chris Cuomo Delivers POWERFUL Monologue After Watching Oct 7 Raw Footage and Lefties Can't DEEEAL (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement