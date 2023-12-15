HA! WATCH Jen Psaki's Guest Go Full-Out Blue Anon With INSANE Claim About What Trump MAY Do If Elected

OMG. If Trump wins the election he may shut down the Internet.

YOU HEARD IT HERE FIRST, FOLKS. REEEEEEEEEE!

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Ok, so you didn't hear it here first BUT you saw us make fun of it here, hopefully early on. We knew these pearl-clutchers were pretty bats**t but this is spectacular in a horrible and hilarious way.

Watch:

Alrighty.

I thought the internet didn’t exist anymore because we don’t have net neutrality — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) December 14, 2023

Right? Didn't net neutrality kill us all or something? There have been so many terrifying, horrifying, ANTI-DEMOCRATIC things that should have supposedly wiped us all out by now, we've lost track.

How do these people have jobs? — 2VNews (@2VNews) December 15, 2023

No. Idea.

Keep in mind though, MSNBC is where Joy Reid works.

So yeah.

pic.twitter.com/zMnj2PmODp — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) December 15, 2023

BAHAHAHAHA.

From the people who drool over censoring opinions they do not like. SMH — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) December 14, 2023

Oh, they're fine shutting the web down for the Right. But not if that means it gets shut down for them too!

These people are 🦇💩insane. 🙄 — Katie Scarlett (@Katiescarlet2) December 15, 2023

He's going to shut down the network he posts to Truth on? (And probably sooner than later, here?) pic.twitter.com/UL1D2C9lFB — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) December 15, 2023

Hey man, it could happen.

This is laughable. Anyone who takes this stuff seriously is equivalent to those who bought the entire Q Anon conspiracy. — Jackie Paige (@JPaigeWWJ) December 15, 2023

Non-stop, ridiculous fear mongering. This is why we have lefties out there wanting to commit violence for their cause. — Austin (@FireBeardViking) December 14, 2023

It's why we have record numbers of young people with mental illness and no hope as well.

Gotta love our pals in the mainstream media.

Or not.

"MSNBC has a very high standard of what is factual.” -Jen Psaki 🤷‍♂️pic.twitter.com/4CFxyJn9VK — E 🇺🇸 (@Simply4Truth_) December 15, 2023

Riiiiiight. Tell us another one, Jen. Or will you need to circle back?

======================================================================

======================================================================

