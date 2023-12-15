James Comer OWNS Biden and His Corrupt Family SO Perfectly it Triggers Numbnut...
This School Is Giving 'Sleepy Time Patches' to Children
Follow-Up to Biden Visiting Union Picket Line is the 'Bidenomics' Shot & Chaser...
Disney Hardest HIT! Elon Musk Doesn't Pull 1 SINGLE Punch Taking DEI Apart...
Dem Rep. Swalwell Says Biden 'United the Country' (Judging From This Poll Maybe...
White Privilege Has Got NOTHIN' on Creepy, Sleazy, Skeezy, Dreadful, Degenerate Hunter Bid...
Things My Dad Taught Me
Media Leaves Out Part of Story About Ex FBI Agent Sentenced to Prison...
HA! WATCH Jen Psaki's Guest Go Full-Out Blue Anon With INSANE Claim About...
WAH: 'Ultra-Liberal' Fussy Over Satanic Statue Being Destroyed SCHOOLED on Separation of C...
Chris Cuomo Delivers POWERFUL Monologue After Watching Oct 7 Raw Footage and Lefties...
We Miss Clippy: Elon Musk Notices Microsoft Word Scolds You for Language That's...
Breitbart's Joel Pollak Shares Poignant Hanukkah Message of Sadness but Also of Hope...
Keep Digging: Jonathan 'Let Them Eat Cake' Chait Doubles Down on Defending 'Bidenomics'

Hunter Biden Goes THERE About How Much His Daddy Loves Him in PATHETIC Attempt at Playing the Victim

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:10 PM on December 15, 2023
Meme

Just when we thought Hunter Biden couldn't sink any lower, he pulls this crap. Yes, the Republicans are 'weaponizing' Joe Biden's love for Hunter.

Totally.

We're pretty sure Hunter isn't bright enough to realize he's actually weaponizing his father's love for him against Republicans.

Advertisement

The guy did snort a bunch of parmesan cheese after all, we're not dealing with the brightest crayon in the box here.

From The Hill:

Hunter Biden, President Biden’s son, accused GOP leaders on Wednesday of weaponizing his father’s love for him to use it as “evidence of corrupt complicity,” amid their probe into the family’s financial dealings, according to a report.

The younger Biden told Axios that Republicans “weaponized my dad’s love for me and turned his greatest strengths — his compassion, his empathy, his authenticity — into evidence of corrupt complicity.”

“They’ve made it really hard for people to square that circle, which is why the [former President Trump’s] cult is obsessed with me,” he added.

See guys?! He's the REAL victim in all of this.

Suppose it's easier to blame Republicans than accept he's all but destroyed his own father's legacy.

We laughed far harder at this post than we should have.

To be fair, that's what Joe is really good at.

Recommended

Chris Cuomo Delivers POWERFUL Monologue After Watching Oct 7 Raw Footage and Lefties Can't DEEEAL (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Exactly.

And that's why he's trying to blame Republicans.

======================================================================

Related:

Disney Hardest HIT! Elon Musk Doesn't Pull 1 SINGLE Punch Taking DEI Apart In Spot-On SAVAGE Post

HA! WATCH Jen Psaki's Guest Go Full-Out Blue Anon With INSANE Claim About What Trump MAY Do If Elected

WAH: 'Ultra-Liberal' Fussy Over Satanic Statue Being Destroyed SCHOOLED on Separation of Church and State

Chris Cuomo Delivers POWERFUL Monologue After Watching Oct 7 Raw Footage and Lefties Can't DEEEAL (Watch)

Adam Schiff-for-Brains Breaks All-Time DBAG Record Shaming GOP for 'Illegitimate Impeachment of Biden'

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: CHINA GOP HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN REPUBLICANS RUSSIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Chris Cuomo Delivers POWERFUL Monologue After Watching Oct 7 Raw Footage and Lefties Can't DEEEAL (Watch)
Sam J.
Disney Hardest HIT! Elon Musk Doesn't Pull 1 SINGLE Punch Taking DEI Apart in Spot-on SAVAGE Post
Sam J.
Media Leaves Out Part of Story About Ex FBI Agent Sentenced to Prison for Russia Collusion
Doug P.
Dem Rep. Swalwell Says Biden 'United the Country' (Judging From This Poll Maybe He's Right)
Doug P.
We Miss Clippy: Elon Musk Notices Microsoft Word Scolds You for Language That's Not 'Inclusive'
Amy Curtis
HA! WATCH Jen Psaki's Guest Go Full-Out Blue Anon With INSANE Claim About What Trump MAY Do If Elected
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Chris Cuomo Delivers POWERFUL Monologue After Watching Oct 7 Raw Footage and Lefties Can't DEEEAL (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement