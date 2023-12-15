Hunter Biden Goes THERE About How Much His Daddy Loves Him in PATHETIC Attempt at Playing the Victim

Just when we thought Hunter Biden couldn't sink any lower, he pulls this crap. Yes, the Republicans are 'weaponizing' Joe Biden's love for Hunter.

Totally.

We're pretty sure Hunter isn't bright enough to realize he's actually weaponizing his father's love for him against Republicans.

The guy did snort a bunch of parmesan cheese after all, we're not dealing with the brightest crayon in the box here.

Hunter Biden says Republicans "have weaponized my dad’s love for me" https://t.co/KBTZwZb3Ha — The Hill (@thehill) December 15, 2023

From The Hill:

Hunter Biden, President Biden’s son, accused GOP leaders on Wednesday of weaponizing his father’s love for him to use it as “evidence of corrupt complicity,” amid their probe into the family’s financial dealings, according to a report. The younger Biden told Axios that Republicans “weaponized my dad’s love for me and turned his greatest strengths — his compassion, his empathy, his authenticity — into evidence of corrupt complicity.”

“They’ve made it really hard for people to square that circle, which is why the [former President Trump’s] cult is obsessed with me,” he added.

See guys?! He's the REAL victim in all of this.

Suppose it's easier to blame Republicans than accept he's all but destroyed his own father's legacy.

People tend to say a lot of silly stuff when they’re high. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) December 15, 2023

We laughed far harder at this post than we should have.

If Joe loved Hunter he would have showed him how to be a man with integrity. Instead he showed him how to lie, cheat, and steal. — Rodney Martin (@NucleusinSC) December 15, 2023

To be fair, that's what Joe is really good at.

Maybe Katie Parry can sing a love song to Hunter. Poor fella, 😂 — Franc Pea (@Doubleraise) December 15, 2023

Hunter has noone to blame but himself. — The_Outsider🇺🇸☸️ (@Hattricia) December 15, 2023

Exactly.

And that's why he's trying to blame Republicans.

