HOOBOY: Megyn Kelly DROPS Racist Mayor Michelle Wu for 'Defending' No-Whites Party as a 'Special Moment'

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  7:50 AM on December 17, 2023
Ryan Long and Danny Polishchuk

Can you all IMAGINE what would happen if a white mayor held a party for 'white-only electeds'? Cities would be ON FIRE, Targets would be LOOTED (more so than usual), and Biden would be insisting white supremacy is our greatest threat ... again. But since it's a party excluding only white people we suppose Mayor Wu thought it was ok.

A 'special moment,' even.

What a bizarre and hateful world we're living in right now.

Note that it would appear Wu blocked Libs of TikTok from her personal account which we believe IS allowed, she just can't do that on her official account. Either way though, it comes off as pretty pathetic and weak. It's not LOTT's fault Wu is the racist-y racist mayor to ever do anything racist.

Maybe she didn’t want LOTT to see this:

And yes, if a mayor celebrated their 'whites-only' holiday party we'd see part two of the 'mostly peaceful' 2020 Summer of Love. 

No doubt.

That was DIFFERENT.

Don't be silly, of course not. 

And considering he's married to her he probably thought he was doing his part to stop racism or something. 

But it's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it.

She probably also thinks the real story is how Republicans are POUNCING on her and this story ... 

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?

