HOOBOY: Megyn Kelly DROPS Racist Mayor Michelle Wu for 'Defending' No-Whites Party as a 'Special Moment'

Can you all IMAGINE what would happen if a white mayor held a party for 'white-only electeds'? Cities would be ON FIRE, Targets would be LOOTED (more so than usual), and Biden would be insisting white supremacy is our greatest threat ... again. But since it's a party excluding only white people we suppose Mayor Wu thought it was ok.

A 'special moment,' even.

What a bizarre and hateful world we're living in right now.

Tough week for @MayorWu @wutrain. No wonder she blocked me!



Aren’t elected officials not allowed to block users on social media? pic.twitter.com/D8jhE0hwJA — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 15, 2023

Note that it would appear Wu blocked Libs of TikTok from her personal account which we believe IS allowed, she just can't do that on her official account. Either way though, it comes off as pretty pathetic and weak. It's not LOTT's fault Wu is the racist-y racist mayor to ever do anything racist.

Maybe she didn’t want LOTT to see this:

Can you imagine if a mayor publicly celebrated her “whites only” holiday party like this? https://t.co/f4eEzySu96 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) December 16, 2023

And yes, if a mayor celebrated their 'whites-only' holiday party we'd see part two of the 'mostly peaceful' 2020 Summer of Love.

No doubt.

Remember when people were outraged at the lack of diversity at this celebrity dinner party? pic.twitter.com/hLLzckNTOq — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) December 16, 2023

That was DIFFERENT.

Did she bring her White husband? Or nah? — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) December 17, 2023

Don't be silly, of course not.

And considering he's married to her he probably thought he was doing his part to stop racism or something.

Segregation by any other name is segregation. — Gary Doyle (@GetInTheGame18) December 16, 2023

But it's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it.

Wish embarrassment was still a thing — Sam (@CadleSam) December 16, 2023

She thinks the email going out was the mistake, not the segregated party. — Let's Get Wasted (@letsgetwasted__) December 16, 2023

She probably also thinks the real story is how Republicans are POUNCING on her and this story ...

