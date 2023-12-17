HA! James Woods Comes Up With New HILARIOUS Nickname for Fang Fang and Eric Swalwell Will NOT Approve

'Send THEM to Gaza': Majority of 18-24 Year Olds Thinks Israel Should Be...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:50 AM on December 17, 2023
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

Eric Swalwell seems to think he's untouchable - he proved that earlier this week when he knowingly appeared to aid and abet Hunter Biden in refusing to acknowledge a lawful subpoena. If one of us normies tried that? We'd go to jail.

But Hunter?

The Fart King?

Nope.

Well, not yet.

James Woods taking Swalwell down as only HE can:

Yum Yum.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

Democrats brought decency back to D.C.

We'd laugh again if that didn't look repetitive and lazy, just know we're giggling to ourselves as we write this entire article.

It sure seems that way. Take what happened with the Cardin's staffer having sex in a Senate hearing room. He felt more than justified to go on LINKEDIN and insist he was being targeted for who he loves ... not where he loved. He also played the 'not my fault you can't hold me accountable because I'm gay card,' which seems to be very popular in Democrat circles.

Robby Starbuck Just DECIMATES Biden by Highlighting Exactly What 'Decency' Has Looked Like in His Admin
Sam J.
And if there are any rules left, only Republicans are expected to pay attention to them.

See Trump.

======================================================================

