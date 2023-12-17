HA! James Woods Comes Up With New HILARIOUS Nickname for Fang Fang and Eric Swalwell Will NOT Approve

Eric Swalwell seems to think he's untouchable - he proved that earlier this week when he knowingly appeared to aid and abet Hunter Biden in refusing to acknowledge a lawful subpoena. If one of us normies tried that? We'd go to jail.

But Hunter?

The Fart King?

Nope.

Well, not yet.

James Woods taking Swalwell down as only HE can:

Swalwell dodged a legal bullet when he was rolling in the hay with Yum Yum. It's high time he's held accountable. Next thing you know, he'll be pulling fire alarms. pic.twitter.com/N7wFLulpTZ — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 15, 2023

Yum Yum.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

Eric Swallwell banging a Chinese Spy was approved by Democrats. It’s past time for him to be held accountable. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) December 15, 2023

Democrats brought decency back to D.C.

We'd laugh again if that didn't look repetitive and lazy, just know we're giggling to ourselves as we write this entire article.

Incredible how many traitors and degenerates we have as our representatives — Vicki_K (@VLKellogg) December 15, 2023

I'm sure he feels emboldened knowing there's no repercussion to his actions. Democrats get to do as they please. — zoochum (@zoochum) December 15, 2023

It sure seems that way. Take what happened with the Cardin's staffer having sex in a Senate hearing room. He felt more than justified to go on LINKEDIN and insist he was being targeted for who he loves ... not where he loved. He also played the 'not my fault you can't hold me accountable because I'm gay card,' which seems to be very popular in Democrat circles.

New rules?



There are no longer rules. — john4USA (@johnc_finney) December 15, 2023

And if there are any rules left, only Republicans are expected to pay attention to them.

See Trump.

