Nikole Hannah-Jones ACCIDENTALLY Proves How Detrimental Affirmative Action Really Was in Whiny Thread

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:50 AM on December 18, 2023
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

We have to wonder if Nikole Hannah-Jones realizes she just made an argument AGAINST Affirmative Action.

Knowing her history (sorry, her revisionist history), we're willing to bet that was not her intent while writing this thread. No no, this sounds like she was trying to complain about white privilege and how nobody seems to question when white kids get into Ivy League schools.

Always the victim ... 

Take a look:

So it would seem policies like Affirmative Action did more damage than good.

Gosh, whoda thunk?

Oh, that's right, just about EVERYONE who's not a progressive lunatic.

Right? That would honestly seem like the best way to decide. Merit.

Crazy.

The irony.

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: COLLEGE RACISM NIKOLE HANNAH-JONES

