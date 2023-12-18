Nikole Hannah-Jones ACCIDENTALLY Proves How Detrimental Affirmative Action Really Was in Whiny Thread

We have to wonder if Nikole Hannah-Jones realizes she just made an argument AGAINST Affirmative Action.

Knowing her history (sorry, her revisionist history), we're willing to bet that was not her intent while writing this thread. No no, this sounds like she was trying to complain about white privilege and how nobody seems to question when white kids get into Ivy League schools.

Always the victim ...

Take a look:

Tens of thousands of students are “qualified” to get into Ivy League schools. Most won’t. None “deserve” it. No college lines up all test scores and GPAs and takes top 1000 for 1000 seats. But those rejections only seem to matter if you think a Black person got in instead. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) December 17, 2023

Folks bragging about their kid played a violin and was part of youth choir are admitting they know admission is not just about test scores, and yet when it comes to Black kids, suddenly test scores are the entire sum of their worth and worthiness. As you all say: Wonder why? — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) December 17, 2023

I guess this is the difference from coming from privilege and not (or just coming from decent people), when I applied to an elite college I didn’t think I deserved a spot. I hoped they’d think me good enough to admit. I was grateful Notre Dame did. I mean, who are y’all? — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) December 17, 2023

So it would seem policies like Affirmative Action did more damage than good.

Gosh, whoda thunk?

Oh, that's right, just about EVERYONE who's not a progressive lunatic.

But...if a black person doesn't get in, you argue its racism. https://t.co/lFqc4PGnDv — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) December 18, 2023

Actually I'd be fine with elite colleges just taking the top 1,000 applicants based on test scores & grades. https://t.co/zwQNV97VuQ — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) December 18, 2023

Right? That would honestly seem like the best way to decide. Merit.

Crazy.

The tens of thousands who are qualified and don’t make it are not the problem.



It’s the thousands of substandard, unqualified who check the right DEI boxes who are put in over those that are qualified that are the problem. https://t.co/yHHfs2mORT — Gunner (@Not_so_Ernest) December 18, 2023

Pretty sure her last post just told someone else to stop playing the race card…



Pot meet kettle. Although maybe that’s inappropriate since they are both black? https://t.co/hpha0hHby7 — The Phactual Pharmacist (@phactualpharm) December 18, 2023

The irony.

