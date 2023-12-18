Moms Demand LOON Losing Her Mind Over Toy Gun Display in Sporting Goods Store Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

Nikole Hannah-Jones ACCIDENTALLY Proves How Detrimental Affirmative Action Really Was in W...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:15 AM on December 18, 2023
meme

Been a while since we last got to write about some insane gun grabber losing his or her (zhe or zher) mind over a toy display. We should send this Moms Demand Volunteer a thank you card (and maybe a Snickers bar) because this is the Twitchy fodder we love to share.

Keep in mind that she's in a sporting goods store losing her marbles over a toy gun:

We're all being played, right? Are people really this stupid?

IT'S A TOY.

It says so.

Oh wait, she had more to say:

OMG SHE'S RIGHT IT'S ALL A PLOT.

You know this chick is a lot of fun at birthday parties - she's probably also the BEST neighbor. A joy even.

*yikes*

You all can likely guess how this went over:

TERRIFYING.

HORRIFYING.

THE HORROR EVEN!

We get it, lunatics are gonna lunatic but c'mon with this level of crazy.

Heh, this works.

Short.

Simple.

Not so sweet.

======================================================================

======================================================================

