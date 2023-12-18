Moms Demand LOON Losing Her Mind Over Toy Gun Display in Sporting Goods Store Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

Been a while since we last got to write about some insane gun grabber losing his or her (zhe or zher) mind over a toy display. We should send this Moms Demand Volunteer a thank you card (and maybe a Snickers bar) because this is the Twitchy fodder we love to share.

Keep in mind that she's in a sporting goods store losing her marbles over a toy gun:

Really @SCHEELS? This is the type of “toy”you sell in your stores. No colorful markings to show that they are toys which will be a problem when kids start getting them for Christmas, learn to quickly assemble their guns & bring them to school. This won’t turn out well @MomsDemand pic.twitter.com/Oa3GmNUkc6 — Nebraska Mom 🟧 (@Sheeps62) December 17, 2023

We're all being played, right? Are people really this stupid?

IT'S A TOY.

It says so.

Oh wait, she had more to say:

Also notice how @SCHEELS has conveniently positioned these weapons right next to the sleds to further entice kids. In a world where the #1 killer of children is gun violence, they are definitely on the wrong side of history, and common sense, in marketing this “toy”. @MomsDemand pic.twitter.com/tkIVnNk2mt — Nebraska Mom 🟧 (@Sheeps62) December 17, 2023

OMG SHE'S RIGHT IT'S ALL A PLOT.

You know this chick is a lot of fun at birthday parties - she's probably also the BEST neighbor. A joy even.

*yikes*

You all can likely guess how this went over:

Honestly gonna go to Scheels and buy some of these they kinda tight af!! Thanks for showing us! 🥳🔥 I love @SCHEELS, I think I’ve bought like 5 guns from there in the last 3 months!! — JerryCurldER (@jerrycurld) December 17, 2023

The horror. pic.twitter.com/vg5SAkEeHA — GLB - sh@tposter with excellent points 🏴 (@CallMeGlib) December 17, 2023

TERRIFYING.

HORRIFYING.

THE HORROR EVEN!

The words “Non-Firing Toy Model” was a HUGE hint to me. I can read and I’m not a hyperventilating lunatic, so there’s that. 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/N8PHag8sGm — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) December 17, 2023

We get it, lunatics are gonna lunatic but c'mon with this level of crazy.

1964 number one selling toy: pic.twitter.com/7h7RLpKHgW — The Doctor (@TennantRob) December 18, 2023

Shut up, nerd. — Joshua Smith from Break The Cycle (@JoshuaAtLarge) December 18, 2023

Heh, this works.

Short.

Simple.

Not so sweet.

