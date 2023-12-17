BOOM: Community Notes NUKES NBC News for Circling the Wagons to Protect Democrats from Staffer Sex SNAFU

Meghan McCain Blocked Me a LOOONG Time Ago and Even I Think 'The...
Sam J.
December 17, 2023
Twitchy/Meme

We knew our pals in the media would be working SUPER hard to somehow find a way to make the Staffer Sex SNAFU (yes, we capitalized that because we intend to somehow make that name stick for this entire incident), but man oh man, they really have been going above and beyond.

Take for example what NBC News wrote ... we especially like how they threw in the word alleged, like there wasn't an actual video ... that they admit was leaked in the same headline.

Aces, guys.

Bad.

Very bad.

Yes, the story is the pouncing. 

Wait, this time it is ... it's just not Republicans doing the pouncing. 

Ahem.

As we were saying, this headline is SO bad that Community Notes hit them MULTIPLE times which we think is fairly safe to call a nuke.

View the notes HERE. Our favorite is ... 

The video wasn't leaked.  It was posted by the staffer on social  media.The  staffer did not deny that it was his picture or video, so use of the term "alleged" is entirely inappropriate.  Characterizing the news outlet as conseervative is totally gratuitous.  Linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:7141615313334276096/

Yup. 

And yet, nope.

Hey, nice try though, NBC.

Jonathan Turley's STRAIGHT-Fire Thread Shows Just How Bad the Staffer Sex SNAFU REALLY is for Democrats
Sam J.
This. ^

Amen.

