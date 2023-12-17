BOOM: Community Notes NUKES NBC News for Circling the Wagons to Protect Democrats from Staffer Sex SNAFU

We knew our pals in the media would be working SUPER hard to somehow find a way to make the Staffer Sex SNAFU (yes, we capitalized that because we intend to somehow make that name stick for this entire incident), but man oh man, they really have been going above and beyond.

Advertisement

Take for example what NBC News wrote ... we especially like how they threw in the word alleged, like there wasn't an actual video ... that they admit was leaked in the same headline.

Aces, guys.

Sen. Ben Cardin’s office has parted ways with a staffer who conservative news outlets alleged was shown in a leaked video having sex in a Senate hearing room. https://t.co/TQqhzlri5g — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 16, 2023

Bad.

Very bad.

"Conservative"

"alleged"

"shown"



However much you hate the media, it's not enough. https://t.co/BRkcXu6cPG — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) December 17, 2023

Yes, the story is the pouncing.

Wait, this time it is ... it's just not Republicans doing the pouncing.

Ahem.

As we were saying, this headline is SO bad that Community Notes hit them MULTIPLE times which we think is fairly safe to call a nuke.

View the notes HERE. Our favorite is ...

The video wasn't leaked. It was posted by the staffer on social media.The staffer did not deny that it was his picture or video, so use of the term "alleged" is entirely inappropriate. Characterizing the news outlet as conseervative is totally gratuitous. Linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:7141615313334276096/

So it was the conservative outlets fault that that guy filmed gay sex in a Senate hearing room? NBC News is run by clowns.— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) December 16, 2023

Yup.

And yet, nope.

Hey, nice try though, NBC.

"Did you hear about that Congressional staffer who was fired for allegedly being gay?"



-the press right now — Boo (@IzaBooboo) December 17, 2023

This. ^

You think you hate the media enough. You don't. https://t.co/APiAJnovOM — O Christmas G (@TCC_Grouchy) December 17, 2023

Amen.

======================================================================

Related:

Jonathan Turley's STRAIGHT-Fire Thread Shows Just How Bad the Staffer Sex SNAFU REALLY is for Democrats

HA! James Woods Comes Up With New HILARIOUS Nickname for Fang Fang and Eric Swalwell Will NOT Approve

Robby Starbuck Just DECIMATES Biden by Highlighting Exactly What 'Decency' Has Looked Like in His Admin

HOOBOY: Megyn Kelly DROPS Racist Mayor Michelle Wu for 'Defending' No-Whites Party as a 'Special Moment'

Bro, It's Not WHO, It's WHERE: Staffer Filmed Having Sex in Senate Hearing Room TRIES Playing the Victim

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.