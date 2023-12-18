METAPHOR Alert! What Happened RIGHT After Biden Asked About His CRASHING Poll Numbers Is Almost POETIC

Erasing History: Arlington National Cemetery Removing Civil War Reconciliation Monument
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:30 AM on December 18, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Last night, as Biden was leaving his campaign headquarters and the press was asking him about his abysmal poll numbers, a car ran into the president's motorcade. Both Biden and DOCTOR Jill were unharmed and so far it sounds like it was just an accident ... 

From the rest of Rugg's post:

The man who was driving the car complied with the Secret Service.

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are safe.

Crazy, right?

Transport car.

That makes sense.

We'd be remiss here at Twitchy if we didn't point out the GLARING metaphor and irony of this situation. And since we know the Biden's are fine and the man responsible complied and none of this was nefarious, it's not even in poor taste to make fun of the entire situation.

Benny Johnson did the hard part for us:

Seriously.

You can't even make this up.

And that says a lot for 2023.

======================================================================

