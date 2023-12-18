METAPHOR Alert! What Happened RIGHT After Biden Asked About His CRASHING Poll Numbers Is Almost POETIC

Last night, as Biden was leaving his campaign headquarters and the press was asking him about his abysmal poll numbers, a car ran into the president's motorcade. Both Biden and DOCTOR Jill were unharmed and so far it sounds like it was just an accident ...

Advertisement

BREAKING: A car has crashed into President Joe Biden’s parked motorcade in Wilmington, Delaware, leaving Biden “shocked.”



According to the Daily Mail, Biden’s Secret Service agents pulled their guns on the driver who rammed into one of the SUVs.



The man who was driving the car… pic.twitter.com/AgDknqHgl2 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 18, 2023

From the rest of Rugg's post:

The man who was driving the car complied with the Secret Service. President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are safe.

More photos of the scene: pic.twitter.com/NZOkVGjqcb — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 18, 2023

Crazy, right?

Luckily it was a transport car.



Seems like an innocent accident, and I’m appreciative of that.



Many people assume the worst, but I don’t think anyone rational wishes actual harm to fall upon Joe… — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) December 18, 2023

Transport car.

That makes sense.

We'd be remiss here at Twitchy if we didn't point out the GLARING metaphor and irony of this situation. And since we know the Biden's are fine and the man responsible complied and none of this was nefarious, it's not even in poor taste to make fun of the entire situation.

Benny Johnson did the hard part for us:

🚨 BREAKING: Joe Biden was being asked about his tanking poll numbers as a car smashed into his motorcade outside of his campaign HQ in Delaware



How symbolic



pic.twitter.com/12YfEEl0ZN — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 18, 2023

Reporter: "Why are you losing in the polls?"



Joe Biden: "You're reading the wrong polls"



A car smashed Joe Biden's motorcade right after a reporter said he was crashing in the polls. pic.twitter.com/3yolVmfxgD — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) December 18, 2023

Seriously.

You can't even make this up.

And that says a lot for 2023.

======================================================================

Related:

Eric Swalwell From 2021 Would DEFINITELY Send Eric Swalwell From 2023 to Jail (Check Out This OLD Tweet)

BOOM: Community Notes NUKES NBC News for Circling the Wagons to Protect Democrats from Staffer Sex SNAFU

Jonathan Turley's STRAIGHT-Fire Thread Shows Just How Bad the Staffer Sex SNAFU REALLY is for Democrats

HA! James Woods Comes Up With New HILARIOUS Nickname for Fang Fang and Eric Swalwell Will NOT Approve

Robby Starbuck Just DECIMATES Biden by Highlighting Exactly What 'Decency' Has Looked Like in His Admin

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.