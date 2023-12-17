Eric Swalwell From 2021 Would DEFINITELY Send Eric Swalwell From 2023 to Jail (Check Out This OLD Tweet)

Meghan McCain Blocked Me a LOOONG Time Ago and Even I Think 'The...
Sam J.
December 17, 2023
Twitchy/Meme

It's easy to lose track of the insanity around Hunter Biden thumbing his nose at a Congressional subpoena when the Staffer Sex SNAFU is still going viral even today HOWEVER, this was a pretty big story from this past week. And the fact FangBanger Eric Swalwell assisted Hunter in thumbing his nose at the subpoena makes this an even bigger story. 

Hunter Biden should be held in contempt ... if any one of us normies did what he did, we'd go to jail.

Once again, we're witnessing our two-tiered justice system in real-time.

We have some ideas on what to do about Eric Swalwell.

Hold him in contempt.

Censure him.

Charge him.

Expell him.

DO SOMETHING.

And not another sternly worded letter you guys.

Valid subpoena you say?

Hrm.

You know who would agree with Turley?

Eric Swalwell himself.

Don't take our word for it:

And since it was a valid subpoena ...

Eric clearly knows Hunter should have appeared.

Which makes this even worse.

======================================================================

