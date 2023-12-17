Eric Swalwell From 2021 Would DEFINITELY Send Eric Swalwell From 2023 to Jail (Check Out This OLD Tweet)

It's easy to lose track of the insanity around Hunter Biden thumbing his nose at a Congressional subpoena when the Staffer Sex SNAFU is still going viral even today HOWEVER, this was a pretty big story from this past week. And the fact FangBanger Eric Swalwell assisted Hunter in thumbing his nose at the subpoena makes this an even bigger story.

Advertisement

Hunter Biden should be held in contempt ... if any one of us normies did what he did, we'd go to jail.

Once again, we're witnessing our two-tiered justice system in real-time.

Many in Congress are now calling for Hunter Biden to be held in contempt in light of his flagrant violation of a House subpoena. The more challenging question is what to do with Rep. Eric Swalwell, who facilitated the commission of this alleged federal… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 17, 2023

We have some ideas on what to do about Eric Swalwell.

Hold him in contempt.

Censure him.

Charge him.

Expell him.

DO SOMETHING.

And not another sternly worded letter you guys.

It was a valid subpoena. The question is not whether Hunter Biden can be held in contempt. Of course he can. The question is what to do with Eric Swalwell, the House member who facilitated not only contempt of Congress but a possible federal crime. https://t.co/xp1c5zl4HG — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 16, 2023

Valid subpoena you say?

Hrm.

You know who would agree with Turley?

Eric Swalwell himself.

Don't take our word for it:

Well well well. The chickens come home to roost, Bang Bang Swalwell https://t.co/iB0Eboiv5E — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) December 16, 2023

And since it was a valid subpoena ...

...It was a curious role for a former House impeachment manager to assist in the obstruction of an impeachment inquiry. Swalwell previously argued that anyone refusing to appear should be prosecuted and that GOP members should expelled for supporting the violation of federal law. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 16, 2023

Eric clearly knows Hunter should have appeared.

Which makes this even worse.

======================================================================

Related:

BOOM: Community Notes NUKES NBC News for Circling the Wagons to Protect Democrats from Staffer Sex SNAFU

Jonathan Turley's STRAIGHT-Fire Thread Shows Just How Bad the Staffer Sex SNAFU REALLY is for Democrats

HA! James Woods Comes Up With New HILARIOUS Nickname for Fang Fang and Eric Swalwell Will NOT Approve

Robby Starbuck Just DECIMATES Biden by Highlighting Exactly What 'Decency' Has Looked Like in His Admin

HOOBOY: Megyn Kelly DROPS Racist Mayor Michelle Wu for 'Defending' No-Whites Party as a 'Special Moment'

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.