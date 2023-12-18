OOPS: Boston Mayor Accidentally Sends Out Race-Based Holiday Invite to White City Council...
DAMNING Thread Shows How Fed Govt. Plans to Use 'Resilience' to Turn America Into a Surveillance State

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:25 PM on December 18, 2023
Twitter

You guys ... this thread.

We don't even know what to say.

Or how to say it.

This is some scary, dystopian, Orwellian-type 'stuff'. And it sounds perfectly feasible when laid out like this.

Take a gander:

The Federal Plan for Equitable Long-Term Recovery and Resilience.

Seems like the more words a plan has the more dangerous it would be.

Keep going:

Joy.

Racial justice lens.

Sounds more and more like Obama's third term, yes?

WHO.

Shocker.

If we haven't said it enough, the 2024 election is crazy super important.

Just sayin'.

Yiiiikes.

... collects data on everybody and everything.

No thanks.

FFS.

COVID.

WHO.

Equity

*adjusts tinfoil hat*

And sooner than later.

Holy cripes.

Sort of like how conspiracy theories have become all too real.

