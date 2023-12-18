DAMNING Thread Shows How Fed Govt. Plans to Use 'Resilience' to Turn America Into a Surveillance State

You guys ... this thread.
We don't even know what to say.
Or how to say it.
This is some scary, dystopian, Orwellian-type 'stuff'. And it sounds perfectly feasible when laid out like this.
Take a gander:
🧵I’ve discovered EXACTLY how the federal government is sneakily going to turn freedom-loving America into a surveillance state like China through the manipulation of the term ‘resilience.’— Lisa Logan (@iamlisalogan) December 18, 2023
It’s called The Federal Plan for Equitable Long-Term Recovery and Resilience. pic.twitter.com/HQNOXTXeVz
Seems like the more words a plan has the more dangerous it would be.
Keep going:
🧵The conspiracy for this transformation was hatched by a federal interagency work group & their partners in March of 2020.— Lisa Logan (@iamlisalogan) December 18, 2023
‘Resilience’ requires using a critical theory lens (racism) to decide WHO gets federal resources & HOW those resources are spent (“equitably”). pic.twitter.com/MgFxUc6E9q
Joy.
🧵To ensure equitable outcomes in the Federal Plan, a new framework created by Well-Being in the Nation (WIN) Network changes how our nation measures health to be through a racial justice lens.— Lisa Logan (@iamlisalogan) December 18, 2023
Their goal is the destruction of capitalism and shifting how we measure our economy. pic.twitter.com/oQoGEIPQZZ
Racial justice lens.
Sounds more and more like Obama's third term, yes?
🧵Capitalism will be replaced with a "Well-Being" Economy.— Lisa Logan (@iamlisalogan) December 18, 2023
This is a global plan by the World Health Organization to use “health” (“resilience”) as a lever to change all sectors in all communities to force compliance to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal agenda. pic.twitter.com/ydRV2fnDZA
Recommended
WHO.
Shocker.
🧵The Federal Plan and the Interagency Work Group behind it are using “health/resilience” as a guise to covertly insert the WHO’s Geneva Charter for Well-Being into U.S. cities & towns.— Lisa Logan (@iamlisalogan) December 18, 2023
They’re told in this video from the WHO exactly how to do it. pic.twitter.com/LixEcJcV5O
If we haven't said it enough, the 2024 election is crazy super important.
Just sayin'.
🧵You can see here in this document https://t.co/6BEp5sWMpq— Lisa Logan (@iamlisalogan) December 18, 2023
the WHO’s framework to implement their Geneva Charter in localities across the world.
It's exactly what the Federal Plan does, and a link to the Federal Plan is actually listed as a resource at the bottom of the paper. pic.twitter.com/OqjTIbqgxy
Yiiiikes.
🧵In a well-being economy, “resilience” will be constantly measured & tracked instead of GDP, turning everywhere into a S.M.A.R.T. city that collects data on everybody and everything.— Lisa Logan (@iamlisalogan) December 18, 2023
That data will be interoperable (able to be shared across systems through blockchain). pic.twitter.com/Kf5hZvztmW
... collects data on everybody and everything.
No thanks.
🧵Your digital wallet/I.D. used to access services in the S.M.A.R.T. city will carry your “health/resilience” data and track compliance.— Lisa Logan (@iamlisalogan) December 18, 2023
Like in China’s social credit system, every entity could be rewarded/punished based upon if they follow the government’s recommendations. pic.twitter.com/AZuv9QO4gp
FFS.
🧵The technological & data infrastructure needed to create this monitoring system in every city will require mass amounts of funding.— Lisa Logan (@iamlisalogan) December 18, 2023
$ from COVID recovery bills that cities accept from the Economic Development Administration force them to implement Federal Plan recommendations. pic.twitter.com/CTcjFqEToA
COVID.
WHO.
Equity
*adjusts tinfoil hat*
🧵There needs to be a detailed congressional investigation into The Federal Plan for Equitable Long Term Recovery and Resilience & the conspiracy of the groups behind it.— Lisa Logan (@iamlisalogan) December 18, 2023
What say you @Jim_Jordan, @HawleyMO, @SenRonJohnson, @BasedMikeLee, @JudiciaryGOP, @SenJudiciaryGOP? pic.twitter.com/Vz8PuPsr1C
And sooner than later.
🧵See the YouTube video I made https://t.co/A6IxDdiOOQ— Lisa Logan (@iamlisalogan) December 18, 2023
and the recent article I published on Liberty Sentinel https://t.co/CzpgRcbhqv
for more details on who’s behind the Federal Plan and how it's being implemented.
Holy cripes.
This is the kind of thing 10 years ago I would have thought was insanity, but based on what we have been through and the clear research out there, it's important and requires your attention... lots of backdoor efforts to shape the country outside of the laws, etc... https://t.co/4Rgyil2z7e— Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 18, 2023
Sort of like how conspiracy theories have become all too real.
======================================================================
