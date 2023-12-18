DAMNING Thread Shows How Fed Govt. Plans to Use 'Resilience' to Turn America Into a Surveillance State

You guys ... this thread.

We don't even know what to say.

Or how to say it.

This is some scary, dystopian, Orwellian-type 'stuff'. And it sounds perfectly feasible when laid out like this.

Advertisement

Take a gander:

🧵I’ve discovered EXACTLY how the federal government is sneakily going to turn freedom-loving America into a surveillance state like China through the manipulation of the term ‘resilience.’



It’s called The Federal Plan for Equitable Long-Term Recovery and Resilience. pic.twitter.com/HQNOXTXeVz — Lisa Logan (@iamlisalogan) December 18, 2023

The Federal Plan for Equitable Long-Term Recovery and Resilience.

Seems like the more words a plan has the more dangerous it would be.

Keep going:

🧵The conspiracy for this transformation was hatched by a federal interagency work group & their partners in March of 2020.



‘Resilience’ requires using a critical theory lens (racism) to decide WHO gets federal resources & HOW those resources are spent (“equitably”). pic.twitter.com/MgFxUc6E9q — Lisa Logan (@iamlisalogan) December 18, 2023

Joy.

🧵To ensure equitable outcomes in the Federal Plan, a new framework created by Well-Being in the Nation (WIN) Network changes how our nation measures health to be through a racial justice lens.



Their goal is the destruction of capitalism and shifting how we measure our economy. pic.twitter.com/oQoGEIPQZZ — Lisa Logan (@iamlisalogan) December 18, 2023

Racial justice lens.

Sounds more and more like Obama's third term, yes?

🧵Capitalism will be replaced with a "Well-Being" Economy.



This is a global plan by the World Health Organization to use “health” (“resilience”) as a lever to change all sectors in all communities to force compliance to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal agenda. pic.twitter.com/ydRV2fnDZA — Lisa Logan (@iamlisalogan) December 18, 2023

WHO.

Shocker.

🧵The Federal Plan and the Interagency Work Group behind it are using “health/resilience” as a guise to covertly insert the WHO’s Geneva Charter for Well-Being into U.S. cities & towns.



They’re told in this video from the WHO exactly how to do it. pic.twitter.com/LixEcJcV5O — Lisa Logan (@iamlisalogan) December 18, 2023

If we haven't said it enough, the 2024 election is crazy super important.

Just sayin'.

🧵You can see here in this document https://t.co/6BEp5sWMpq

the WHO’s framework to implement their Geneva Charter in localities across the world.



It's exactly what the Federal Plan does, and a link to the Federal Plan is actually listed as a resource at the bottom of the paper. pic.twitter.com/OqjTIbqgxy — Lisa Logan (@iamlisalogan) December 18, 2023

Yiiiikes.

🧵In a well-being economy, “resilience” will be constantly measured & tracked instead of GDP, turning everywhere into a S.M.A.R.T. city that collects data on everybody and everything.



That data will be interoperable (able to be shared across systems through blockchain). pic.twitter.com/Kf5hZvztmW — Lisa Logan (@iamlisalogan) December 18, 2023

... collects data on everybody and everything.

No thanks.

🧵Your digital wallet/I.D. used to access services in the S.M.A.R.T. city will carry your “health/resilience” data and track compliance.



Like in China’s social credit system, every entity could be rewarded/punished based upon if they follow the government’s recommendations. pic.twitter.com/AZuv9QO4gp — Lisa Logan (@iamlisalogan) December 18, 2023

Advertisement

FFS.

🧵The technological & data infrastructure needed to create this monitoring system in every city will require mass amounts of funding.



$ from COVID recovery bills that cities accept from the Economic Development Administration force them to implement Federal Plan recommendations. pic.twitter.com/CTcjFqEToA — Lisa Logan (@iamlisalogan) December 18, 2023

COVID.

WHO.

Equity

*adjusts tinfoil hat*

🧵There needs to be a detailed congressional investigation into The Federal Plan for Equitable Long Term Recovery and Resilience & the conspiracy of the groups behind it.



What say you @Jim_Jordan, @HawleyMO, @SenRonJohnson, @BasedMikeLee, @JudiciaryGOP, @SenJudiciaryGOP? pic.twitter.com/Vz8PuPsr1C — Lisa Logan (@iamlisalogan) December 18, 2023

And sooner than later.

🧵See the YouTube video I made https://t.co/A6IxDdiOOQ

and the recent article I published on Liberty Sentinel https://t.co/CzpgRcbhqv

for more details on who’s behind the Federal Plan and how it's being implemented. — Lisa Logan (@iamlisalogan) December 18, 2023

Holy cripes.

This is the kind of thing 10 years ago I would have thought was insanity, but based on what we have been through and the clear research out there, it's important and requires your attention... lots of backdoor efforts to shape the country outside of the laws, etc... https://t.co/4Rgyil2z7e — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 18, 2023

Sort of like how conspiracy theories have become all too real.

======================================================================

Advertisement

Related:

Nikole Hannah-Jones ACCIDENTALLY Proves How Detrimental Affirmative Action Really Was in Whiny Thread

Moms Demand LOON Losing Her Mind Over Toy Gun Display in Sporting Goods Store Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

METAPHOR Alert! What Happened RIGHT After Biden Asked About His CRASHING Poll Numbers Is Almost POETIC

Eric Swalwell From 2021 Would DEFINITELY Send Eric Swalwell From 2023 to Jail (Check Out This OLD Tweet)

Jonathan Turley's STRAIGHT-Fire Thread Shows Just How Bad the Staffer Sex SNAFU REALLY is for Democrats

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.