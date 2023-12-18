'Human Rights' Director Attacks Israel, Defends Hamas in Thread and HOO BOY That's a Lot of Backfire

European Union Commissioner Announces Investigation Into Twitter ON Twitter; Elon Musk Res...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  5:10 PM on December 18, 2023
Meme

If it's perverse to understand the actions of Hamas against thousands of innocent Israeli men, women, children, and BABIES was 'the worst' we suppose that makes this editor perverse. Honestly, we don't get how anyone anywhere can defend terrorists who would behead babies ... 

Like Sarah Leah Whitson, the Executive Director of the so-called Human Rights organization DAWN did in this thread.

Take a look:

Hoo boy.

To wit.

So edgy.

Sure they did.

Notice how quick she is to believe terrorists ... that says a lot and ain't none of it any good.

Maybe she should have to sit through the raw footage like journalists have.

Good expression.

Interesting how none of them ever seem to acknowledge WHO attacked who and WHO broke the ceasefire.

