HA! Brandon Johnson MELTS TF DOWN Because TX Keeps Sending Illegal Immigrants to Sanctuary Cities (Watch)

Awwww, would you look at that? Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is upset with Texas for sending illegal immigrants to Sanctuary Cities across the country. Does he not realize that's what Sanctuary Cities are for?

Like so many Democrat mayors who were more than happy to accuse Abbott and DeSantis of being RACISTS for opposing Joe Biden's open border, they sure seem to change their tunes quickly when they get to deal with a small, minuscule even amount of what our southern states deal with every day.

Watch this:

Mayor Brandon Johnson melts down over Texas sending illegals to sanctuary cities:



"IT IS NOT JUST A CHICAGO DYNAMIC!

HE IS ATTACKING OUR COUNTRY!" pic.twitter.com/n0yND8Mv5Q — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 19, 2023

HE'S ATTACKING OUR COUNTRY.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

No, you ding-a-ling, the illegal immigrants are attacking our country by disregarding our laws and flooding across the border. And your party is enabling it so you can all pretend to be gracious and kind and tolerant.

Not so tolerant when it's your city, eh Brandon?

so that’s how it is pic.twitter.com/nw6ZQN1Wc0 — Woke Archive (@WokeArchive) December 19, 2023

Abbott is just calling their bluffs.

Glorious, ain't it?

So just because the Texas border is also the national border, the Biden Administration can let in the rest of the world, but Texas, by itself is supposed to care for them all? Mayor Johnson, your beef is with Joe Biden, not Governor Abbott. — Cari Kelemen (@KelemenCari) December 19, 2023

Ding ding freaking ding.

🤣🤣 No, Abbott is letting Chicago enjoy Biden’s wide open border. All for one…. Right Johnson? 😝😝 — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) December 19, 2023

Johnson is fully willing to attack Texas over Chicago's sanctuary policies getting over run by Joe Biden's open border...

It may be time to look within the party on this one, Brandon. — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) December 19, 2023

bUt cHiCaGo iS a sAnCtUaRy cIty — Mariana (@lonestarherd) December 19, 2023

Yup.

Abbott is giving Chicago exactly what it asked for.

Heh.

