HA! Brandon Johnson MELTS TF DOWN Because TX Keeps Sending Illegal Immigrants to Sanctuary Cities (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:05 AM on December 19, 2023
AP Photo/Paul Beaty

Awwww, would you look at that? Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is upset with Texas for sending illegal immigrants to Sanctuary Cities across the country. Does he not realize that's what Sanctuary Cities are for?

Like so many Democrat mayors who were more than happy to accuse Abbott and DeSantis of being RACISTS for opposing Joe Biden's open border, they sure seem to change their tunes quickly when they get to deal with a small, minuscule even amount of what our southern states deal with every day.

Watch this:

HE'S ATTACKING OUR COUNTRY.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

No, you ding-a-ling, the illegal immigrants are attacking our country by disregarding our laws and flooding across the border. And your party is enabling it so you can all pretend to be gracious and kind and tolerant.

Not so tolerant when it's your city, eh Brandon?

Abbott is just calling their bluffs.

Glorious, ain't it?

Ding ding freaking ding.

Yup.

Abbott is giving Chicago exactly what it asked for.

Heh.

