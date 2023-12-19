From the Bottom of My Cold, Evil, Conservative Heart ... THANK YOU (We Love You, No Really, We Do!)

Sing with me ... to the tune of "My Favorite Things":

Hunter on cocaine and cankles on Clinton

Lefties hate women and Biden sniffs children

Economy's tanking and Adam's Schiffty

These are a few things I've covered on Twitchy

When the Dems lie

When Lefties cry

When I'm feeling mad

I simply sit down and write for Twitchy

And then I don't feel so bad

Julie Andrews, eat your heart out. No? Hey, I tried. Gotta tell you guys, it's not easy rhyming anything with Clinton, but I persevered because I love Twitchy, and I love that this is my job every day. Oh sure, there are days when I feel like running screaming from my office after reading something else about Democrats and their indecency, but in the grand scheme of things, this rules. I get to sit at my desk every day with corgis snoring on my feet and write about the things that matter to me ... and hopefully to you, too. It is not lost on me at all that I wouldn't be sitting here trying to find a way to work Hunter Biden and cocaine into a beloved Christmas song without you guys.

So thank you. Merci! Danke! Grazie! Спасибо! (Yes, I threw a "thank you" in Russian; I couldn't help myself.)

This year has been great for Twitchy. Or, as we like to say on Twitchy, this year has been super-awesome-fantastic and totally rad. We got a new website (thanks, dev team, you rule!), expanded our team, and our VIP Membership program took off like CRAZY. No seriously. We asked for your support, and you were more than willing to step up and, as we have said, give those who would silence us for our ideas and beliefs the proverbial middle finger.

You rule. You rock. You are the wind beneath my wings.

Too much? Nah.

This reminds me of earlier this year, when I asked readers to describe how they see or think about Twitchy, and my favorite response, came from someone on Twitter. This reader said that while he likes our content and the stories we cover, what makes us stand out is that he feels like he's on "Cheers," hanging out with friends at the bar, talking smack about politics, and having a good time. That CLICKED. That is exactly who and what we are, your friends hanging out (at the bar, or not, if that's not your thing) and having a good time while talking smack about politics.

Love that.

I hope you all feel that way reading us every day – that you continue to want to go where "everybody knows your name" (and also where everybody knows that Biden sucks, but that's just a bonus).

Finally, I know I thanked you all the waaaaay up there, but I mean it. Thank you. Thank you for reading us, making us laugh and think, and being part of what we do here every day. Also, if you want to help keep this Twitchy train chuggin' along, sign up for a Twitchy VIP Membership. And since it's Christmas and the holidays, I am offering you guys 60% off when you use the code THANKYOU.

It's pretty amazing what a few pennies a day from our readers can help us accomplish.

And speaking of pretty amazing, that would be you all as well. Wishing each and every one of you a blessed and Merry Christmas!

- Sam J.