Just Gets WORSE for IBM as MORE Leaks Expose Internal DEI Slides About 'How Whiteness Works' (Pics)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:10 AM on December 19, 2023
Twitchy

IBM is in a world of crap.

And it's all been their own doing. You know it's bad when your own employees start leaking emails, meetings, and slides about how racist your own company has become in the name of DEI and equity.

Advertisement

First, it was the video about discriminatory hiring, then another video telling employees not to acknowledge the first video while complaining about James O'Keefe, and now this.

All we can say is you do NOT want to get on O'Keefe's radar in this way.

While we're certainly not experts, this sounds racist AF.

Wow.

It's not that they're dumb enough to believe it, they want to believe it because it supports their own smug, ugly ideas about white people. They've always been racists. Sorry, not even sorry for saying so.

A Very NERVOUS Liz Cheney Tries Doubling Down on J6 Lies About Trump, Gets NUKED by Community Notes
Sam J.
And sooner than later.

Heh.

Yes, she is correct.

THERE it is.

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

