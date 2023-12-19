Just Gets WORSE for IBM as MORE Leaks Expose Internal DEI Slides About 'How Whiteness Works' (Pics)

IBM is in a world of crap.

And it's all been their own doing. You know it's bad when your own employees start leaking emails, meetings, and slides about how racist your own company has become in the name of DEI and equity.

First, it was the video about discriminatory hiring, then another video telling employees not to acknowledge the first video while complaining about James O'Keefe, and now this.

All we can say is you do NOT want to get on O'Keefe's radar in this way.

BREAKING: New internal slides within IBM’s Red Hat explains ‘how whiteness works’



“Whiteness constructs the game, hides the rules, then rigs the game, over and over again”… MORE… pic.twitter.com/zx0lx8w3QL — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) December 19, 2023

While we're certainly not experts, this sounds racist AF.

Wow.

This is just like standard racism against white people dressed up with academic language. It's hard to believe that even liberal white people are dumb enough to fall for this. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) December 19, 2023

It's not that they're dumb enough to believe it, they want to believe it because it supports their own smug, ugly ideas about white people. They've always been racists. Sorry, not even sorry for saying so.

DEI - the D stands for division.



We need to abolish DEI in America. — RedBalloon | Free to Work (@RedBalloonWork) December 19, 2023

And sooner than later.

If you changed white and whiteness, to "politicians" it would be 100% accurate. pic.twitter.com/ABmTtdWn18 — Final Cut MI🇺🇲 (@FinalCutTile) December 19, 2023

Heh.

Am I correct that a man who is an immigrant from India migrated here, has a salary of $18 million dollars, and lives in a mansion in a white town in Connecticut, and is complaining about the white rigged world? — Gianna 🇺🇸 (@LegalFockery) December 19, 2023

Yes, she is correct.

Lol it’s much simpler than this.

“Whiteness” isn’t allowed, period.

That’s how it works today, in society.



“Whiteness” = bad.



White people are the only race that can be legally discriminated and hated against today. — ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) December 19, 2023

IBM now stands for "Intentionally Building Malice." — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) December 19, 2023

THERE it is.

