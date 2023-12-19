A Very NERVOUS Liz Cheney Tries Doubling Down on J6 Lies About Trump,...
WATCH Weaselly WEASEL Democrat Sen. Ben Cardin Trying to Play Dumb About His Pervert Staffer (Video)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:40 AM on December 19, 2023
Meme

As Twitchy readers know (and sorry to bring it up again but this is really entertaining and annoying all in one), a staffer for Democrat Senator Ben Cardin was caught having very public sex in a Senate hearing room. We say very public sex because it was recorded and somehow released.

If you missed it, lucky you. We suggest you not Google it.

Trust us.

Anywho, the good Senator from Maryland is trying very hard to distance himself from the little staff who did (and shouldn't have). He says he's very angry, that his office is cooperating, and then tries pretending he doesn't really know the staffer all that well. 

All while running away.

This is a hoot.

Watch:

RUN YOU COWARD.

Cardin knew who he was hiring.

He thought he was doing his good Democrat duty by checking certain boxes ...

Cardin has officially learned why it's not a good thing to hire someone based on who they like to have sex with.

The end.

======================================================================

