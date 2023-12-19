WATCH Weaselly WEASEL Democrat Sen. Ben Cardin Trying to Play Dumb About His Pervert Staffer (Video)

As Twitchy readers know (and sorry to bring it up again but this is really entertaining and annoying all in one), a staffer for Democrat Senator Ben Cardin was caught having very public sex in a Senate hearing room. We say very public sex because it was recorded and somehow released.

If you missed it, lucky you. We suggest you not Google it.

Trust us.

Anywho, the good Senator from Maryland is trying very hard to distance himself from the little staff who did (and shouldn't have). He says he's very angry, that his office is cooperating, and then tries pretending he doesn't really know the staffer all that well.

All while running away.

Ben Cardin tells us that he is “terribly angered” about staffer who apparently filmed a sex tape in Hart 216. Says his office is cooperating with Capitol Police. Wouldn’t characterize what the aide was like/their relationship. Doesn’t know if charges are coming — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 18, 2023

This is a hoot.

Watch:

Cardin on the staffer: pic.twitter.com/fstAqdBn2h — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 18, 2023

RUN YOU COWARD.

Stammering and Avoidance @sencardin — gigrundrwrld (@gigrundrwrld) December 19, 2023

Like asking your kid if they ate the cookies 🍪 — NVbidness🇺🇸 2+2=4 (@NVbidness) December 19, 2023

Cardin knew who he was hiring.

He thought he was doing his good Democrat duty by checking certain boxes ...

Cardin has officially learned why it's not a good thing to hire someone based on who they like to have sex with.

The end.

