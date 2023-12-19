WOW WOW WOW --> Alec Baldwin Just Goes OFF on Pro-Palestine Protester and...
Queers for Palestine Learns the HARD WAY How Palestine REALLY Feels About Them and Sorry but LOL (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:55 PM on December 19, 2023
Meme

You know, you can only warn people so many times before you stop feeling sorry for them and just point and laugh. Maybe this editor has grown overly cynical in the past few decades but this is freakin' hilarious.

Looks like Queers for Palestine (not a name we came up with, their name) found out exactly how the people they've been protesting in support of actually feel about them.

Reality is a cruel mistress sometimes, especially when you're really stupid.

Watch.

Yeah, not exactly a friendly meetup.

Guess not.

Hey, man, we tried to tell them.

Here it is, translated:

Doesn't make it any friendlier.

We admit it, we laughed as well.

HA! We're not sure we've ever seen woke described so perfectly.

Noisy.

And there you have it.

