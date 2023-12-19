Queers for Palestine Learns the HARD WAY How Palestine REALLY Feels About Them and Sorry but LOL (Watch)

You know, you can only warn people so many times before you stop feeling sorry for them and just point and laugh. Maybe this editor has grown overly cynical in the past few decades but this is freakin' hilarious.

Looks like Queers for Palestine (not a name we came up with, their name) found out exactly how the people they've been protesting in support of actually feel about them.

Reality is a cruel mistress sometimes, especially when you're really stupid.

Watch.

Queers For Palestine meets Palestine. pic.twitter.com/4b3pkHmyMo — David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) December 18, 2023

Yeah, not exactly a friendly meetup.

I guess the Queer/Hamas mixer didn't go as planned. https://t.co/7ulZgO5Wdd — Dave Gordon (@D_Gordzo) December 19, 2023

Guess not.

Hey, man, we tried to tell them.

Here it is, translated:

Task completed, your video has been subtitled. Join our @TranslateMom feed for more updates. pic.twitter.com/vWC0G7G0ob — TranslateMom (@TranslateMom) December 18, 2023

Doesn't make it any friendlier.

Lmao 🤣 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) December 19, 2023

We admit it, we laughed as well.

When ideology meets reality… — Jewish Defense Corps (@JDCUSA1) December 19, 2023

LOL!!! woke vs woke. It's noisy. — Mendy Howe (@MendyHowe12) December 18, 2023

HA! We're not sure we've ever seen woke described so perfectly.

Noisy.

for those who don't have the subs:

- the guy shouts that because of people like her, he had to leave his country. He says that people like her are anti-democratic, etc etc etc...

- the woman shouts: fhsdopiuytjskdgjeoigudflkgjgrrrrrr..waf waf waf... something along those… — Oli Hochberg (@ohochberg) December 19, 2023

And there you have it.

