And. Here. We. GOOOO! Over 170 People Linked to Jeffrey Epstein in Court Docs to be Named in Coming Weeks

Could it be finally happening?

Could we FINALLY see the names of people linked to Jeffrey Epstein?

As we are realists we've learned not to get our hopes up about much of anything when it comes to politics, especially when it's people actually being held accountable for being horrible people and doing horrible things, but this could be big.

Advertisement

Very big.

HUGE even.

Over 170 people with Jeffrey Epstein links likely to be named in court docs set to be unsealed in coming weeks https://t.co/bugwME6E72 pic.twitter.com/XSOStHSrht — New York Post (@nypost) December 19, 2023

From the New York Post:

More than 170 people with ties to Jeffrey Epstein — including former employees and victims — are set to be named in a trove of court documents that a Manhattan federal judge has ordered unsealed in the coming weeks. Judge Loretta Preska on Monday ordered the release of the trove of long-sealed documents in the since-settled defamation lawsuit that Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre brought against the convicted pedophile’s madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, back in 2015. Under the ruling, dozens of individuals — who have previously only been identified as “Jane Does” or “John Does” in various court filings linked to the suit — will likely be identified when materials tied to them are “unsealed in full.”

Get yer popcorn.

pic.twitter.com/eT7Ns2V7E9 — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) December 19, 2023

Any guesses on who will be in that list of 170 Jeffrey Epstein links? — Atlanta Conservative (@AtlantaConserv1) December 19, 2023

Yeah right — XtalSeraph (@TheAlteredZonez) December 19, 2023

Yeah, that's pretty much where we are at this point BUT we're hopeful.

Hoping?

There’s a lot of worried people — Rando (@JusAnotherRando) December 19, 2023

Willing to bet there are a lot of nervous Johns and Janes in certain circles hearing this news.

We shall see.

======================================================================

Related:

A Very NERVOUS Liz Cheney Tries Doubling Down on J6 Lies About Trump, Gets NUKED by Community Notes

Just Gets WORSE for IBM as MORE Leaks Expose Internal DEI Slides About 'How Whiteness Works' (Pics)

WATCH Weaselly WEASEL Democrat Sen. Ben Cardin Trying to Play Dumb About His Pervert Staffer (Video)

HA! Brandon Johnson MELTS TF DOWN Because TX Keeps Sending Illegal Immigrants to Sanctuary Cities (Watch)

SIT DOWN! Ronna McDaniel Tries Taking CREDIT for Scott Presler's Work in Pennsylvania and OH HELL NO

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.