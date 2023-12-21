John Hayward's NUCLEAR-Level Thread About WHY Biden's Poor Poll Numbers Mean More NOW a Brutal Must-Read

Saying Joe Biden's poll numbers are in the toilet is putting it nicely, even for us. Gas station sushi is more popular than President Silver Alert these days ...

Advertisement

John Hayward put together another one of his tried and true dynamite threads about Biden's poll numbers and why they are more meaningfully bad for him than usual. Take a look.

Interesting that Biden's poll numbers keep slipping even though he's been pretty much invisible for a couple of weeks. Disappearing usually helps him, and it probably helps most politicians these days, at least in small doses. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) December 19, 2023

So usually he can hide and his numbers might stop falling.

Not so much anymore.

Keeping a low profile for a while allows an unpopular politician to grab some camouflage as the Generic Candidate. With partisan and ideological loyalty working as it does today, it helps to become the invisible placeholder for your party. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) December 19, 2023

And we all know NOBODY does invisible better than Joe.

Dropping out of sight also takes a little pressure off that last opposition nerve you've been working on. Regular folks, the people who don't live on social media, want to forget about politicians and get back to their daily lives. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) December 19, 2023

Normal folks who are not on social media.

That reads.

Keep going.

Biden benefits greatly from getting off the stage because he's such a disaster when he's on it. His handlers watch with hearts in their throats, praying he doesn't say something weird or display signs of his growing physical and mental incapacity. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) December 19, 2023

But he's still slipping, in what looks like an uncontrollable free fall. The election will not be held tomorrow, but if it was, Trump might win based heavily on irritation with Biden and nostalgia for the better times before he took office. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) December 19, 2023

Of course, there's a lot of political ground to cover between now and Election Day. Trump himself has been sort of skirting the national political spotlight, avoiding the debates and doing stuff that stirs up social media, but doesn't create many ripples in the real world. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) December 19, 2023

Fair, but at least people hear from Trump on Truth Social and at various rallies.

He's not nearly as invisible as ol' Joe.

Can voters be induced to forget how angry they are at Biden for his out-of-touch attitude toward rampant inflation, his corruption (which stings even more when people are struggling to make ends meet) and his world-on-fire foreign policy disasters? Sure they can. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) December 19, 2023

Trump would almost certainly give the Dems something to run hard against. I see little evidence that the GOP has caught up to Dems in harvesting ballots from indifferent voters under our new insane election rules. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) December 19, 2023

This reminds us of 2015 when it was obvious Hillary wanted Trump because she assumed she could beat him.

Advertisement

That didn't work out so hot for her but to Hayward's point, Democrats have the market cornered on harvesting ballots.

The abortion card might not play quite as well for Dems as it did in the midterms and 2023, but it's still an issue that combines very well with ballot harvesting to produce surprise caches of votes. Did the GOP build a machine to do that with THEIR high-voltage issues? — John Hayward (@Doc_0) December 19, 2023

Imagine how crap a party has to be for their only real 'winning' talking point being the ability to kill one's unborn child up to and including birth. Suppose it's the Democrat way.

It's interesting that people are not forgetting why they dislike Joe Biden when he slinks out of sight this time, but under a full-court media barrage of "abortion abortion abortion" and "Trump is the Devil?" More time for people to get used to high prices? — John Hayward (@Doc_0) December 19, 2023

Also, hard-lefties pissed at Biden for not supporting Hamas absolutely will come home in November. They're not going to vote for Trump or any other Republican, and the ballot harvesters will mostly keep them from bolting to third-party protest candidates. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) December 19, 2023

He brings up a great point, there are lots and lots of Lefties who are pissed at Biden for not supporting terrorists.

Things feel a little different this time around. More people are aware of systemic disasters building in our bloated system. Every cash-register checkout reminds them. But the opposition still needs to play a smart game to keep voters focused. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) December 19, 2023

Advertisement

Trump's not really one for careful strategic planning, but sometimes he finds what he needs when he's galloping through the china shop. He did it in 2016, blew it in 2020, and might be about to get a third try to grab third-rail issues and ride the lightning. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) December 19, 2023

One other good thing about Trump: he's an ebullient, confident personality in a time when despair is the Left's most reliable weapon. They want you to think things can't get better, that you don't DESERVE better. Trump doesn't make you feel that way. It's a big plus. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) December 19, 2023

Trump really and truly is a bull in a china shop. In a good way.

Unless, of course, you're a Biden supporter but we doubt many Biden supporters are reading this right now.

Trump's big minuses are going to light up when he drops out of social-media orbit and re-enters the atmosphere of everyday American conversation. This election could be a simultaneous referendum on both him and Biden. Tough to predict the outcome from here. /end — John Hayward (@Doc_0) December 19, 2023

Tough to predict ... not unlike so many other elections.

Eat yer Wheaties, folks.

======================================================================

Related:

OUCH! Bad Legal Takes Hilariously HUMILIATES Ted Lieu for 'Rock Solid' Take on CO Removing Trump and LOL

John Fetterman's Common Sense Has OFFICIALLY Triggered Mehdi Hasan and LOL It's a GLORIOUS Thing

Advertisement

Yemen Tells America to 'Bring It On' With Plane/Top Gun Video, There's Just One HILARIOUS Problem (Watch)

Queers for Palestine Learns the HARD WAY How Palestine REALLY Feels About Them and Sorry but LOL (Watch)

A Very NERVOUS Liz Cheney Tries Doubling Down on J6 Lies About Trump, Gets NUKED by Community Notes

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.