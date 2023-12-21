He's ALWAYS Sucked: RedSteeze Just Needs 1 Post to Shut Biden's SKEERY TRUMP...
Maine Vote to Ban Gas-Powered Cars in Favor of EVs Postponed the Most...
For Rod, My Father-In-Law and Conservative Hero
James Woods Spots 'One of Life's Purest Ironies' in What Rich Dems Are...
OUCH! Bad Legal Takes Hilariously HUMILIATES Ted Lieu for 'Rock Solid' Take on...
ABC News Reporter Gives Dems a BIG Assist With Their Fresh 'Trump Loves...
Healing the Soul of the Nation? Biden Says Trump Is the 'Greatest Threat'...
ABC News Unearths 2015 Video of Speaker Mike Johnson Attending a 'Purity Ball'
Colorado Lawyer 'Jarvis' TEARS APART Colorado Supreme Court Decision on Trump Ballot Eligi...
Satire? Cardin Aide Filming Himself Having Sex In Senate 'Was Symbolic and Brave,'...
US House Committee Sends Harvard A Letter Demanding Documents in Plagiarism 'Investigation...
Rabbi Will Never Forgive Jews Who Remain Silent While Israel Kills 10,000 Children
Hot Take: No One Knows Why President Biden Is Unpopular
Reuters Finds That House Speaker Mike Johnson Has Ancestral Ties to Slavery

John Hayward's NUCLEAR-Level Thread About WHY Biden's Poor Poll Numbers Mean More NOW a Brutal Must-Read

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:20 PM on December 21, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Saying Joe Biden's poll numbers are in the toilet is putting it nicely, even for us. Gas station sushi is more popular than President Silver Alert these days ... 

Advertisement

John Hayward put together another one of his tried and true dynamite threads about Biden's poll numbers and why they are more meaningfully bad for him than usual. Take a look.

So usually he can hide and his numbers might stop falling.

Not so much anymore.

And we all know NOBODY does invisible better than Joe.

Normal folks who are not on social media.

That reads.

Keep going.

Recommended

Maine Vote to Ban Gas-Powered Cars in Favor of EVs Postponed the Most Ironic of Reason
Doug P.
Advertisement

Fair, but at least people hear from Trump on Truth Social and at various rallies.

He's not nearly as invisible as ol' Joe.

This reminds us of 2015 when it was obvious Hillary wanted Trump because she assumed she could beat him.

Advertisement

That didn't work out so hot for her but to Hayward's point, Democrats have the market cornered on harvesting ballots.

Imagine how crap a party has to be for their only real 'winning' talking point being the ability to kill one's unborn child up to and including birth. Suppose it's the Democrat way.

He brings up a great point, there are lots and lots of Lefties who are pissed at Biden for not supporting terrorists.

Advertisement

Trump really and truly is a bull in a china shop. In a good way.

Unless, of course, you're a Biden supporter but we doubt many Biden supporters are reading this right now.

Tough to predict ... not unlike so many other elections.

Eat yer Wheaties, folks.

======================================================================

Related:

OUCH! Bad Legal Takes Hilariously HUMILIATES Ted Lieu for 'Rock Solid' Take on CO Removing Trump and LOL

John Fetterman's Common Sense Has OFFICIALLY Triggered Mehdi Hasan and LOL It's a GLORIOUS Thing

Advertisement

Yemen Tells America to 'Bring It On' With Plane/Top Gun Video, There's Just One HILARIOUS Problem (Watch)

Queers for Palestine Learns the HARD WAY How Palestine REALLY Feels About Them and Sorry but LOL (Watch)

A Very NERVOUS Liz Cheney Tries Doubling Down on J6 Lies About Trump, Gets NUKED by Community Notes

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BIDEN POLLS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Maine Vote to Ban Gas-Powered Cars in Favor of EVs Postponed the Most Ironic of Reason
Doug P.
He's ALWAYS Sucked: RedSteeze Just Needs 1 Post to Shut Biden's SKEERY TRUMP THREAT Down and It's Perfect
Sam J.
James Woods Spots 'One of Life's Purest Ironies' in What Rich Dems Are Crying About
Doug P.
OUCH! Bad Legal Takes Hilariously HUMILIATES Ted Lieu for 'Rock Solid' Take on CO Removing Trump and LOL
Sam J.
Colorado Lawyer 'Jarvis' TEARS APART Colorado Supreme Court Decision on Trump Ballot Eligibility
Coucy
Healing the Soul of the Nation? Biden Says Trump Is the 'Greatest Threat' to Our Democracy
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Maine Vote to Ban Gas-Powered Cars in Favor of EVs Postponed the Most Ironic of Reason Doug P.
Advertisement