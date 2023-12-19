John Fetterman's Common Sense Has OFFICIALLY Triggered Mehdi Hasan and LOL It's a GLORIOUS Thing

'Have You Met a Six-Year-Old?' Journalist Declares Children Know They're Trans
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  4:40 PM on December 19, 2023
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

We're starting to wonder if a side-effect of John Fetterman's stroke might have been his brain suddenly working in a conservative way, or at least a not so CRAZY INSANE progressive way. Dude has been saying a lot of stuff that has surprised even us.

Advertisement

Seems Mehdi Hasan can't deal with Fetterman's newfound common sense.

Ok, so to be fair, Fetterman has been freaking us TF out as well. Not that we're triggered (like Mehdi) but he keeps posting things that make sense so ... what the heck. And the fact Mehdi is mad at him?

Makes it even better.

He wishes.

Even the Left doesn't agree with Mehdi:

But for the most part ...

Weird, ain't it?

