John Fetterman's Common Sense Has OFFICIALLY Triggered Mehdi Hasan and LOL It's a GLORIOUS Thing

We're starting to wonder if a side-effect of John Fetterman's stroke might have been his brain suddenly working in a conservative way, or at least a not so CRAZY INSANE progressive way. Dude has been saying a lot of stuff that has surprised even us.

Seems Mehdi Hasan can't deal with Fetterman's newfound common sense.

Fetterman going full Sinema. Totally unnecessary statement. And a total attack on the people who worked hard to elect him, defended him post GOP rows over his stroke and clothing etc. https://t.co/OuSMjvYUzo — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) December 18, 2023

Ok, so to be fair, Fetterman has been freaking us TF out as well. Not that we're triggered (like Mehdi) but he keeps posting things that make sense so ... what the heck. And the fact Mehdi is mad at him?

Makes it even better.

How's your job going at MSNBC, Mehdi? — Judge Noreika Smelled A Rat (@QTPahTootie) December 18, 2023

You’re the Sinema of Journalists — Evon 𓄂𓃭 🇬🇾 (@knowmium) December 18, 2023

He wishes.

Ahhh, you lost another one you thought you could control. Cry more. — Ze'ev Mishpacha bat Bonds Wolf 🫒 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheSylvreWolfe) December 18, 2023

Even the Left doesn't agree with Mehdi:

Totally unnecessary statement — Haider Ali (@haider2935) December 18, 2023

whut? I'm a Progressive and I don't feel like that at all — King of the Pirates (@micahsb) December 19, 2023

But for the most part ...

Based Fetterman triggers Hasan. I’m beginning to like the guy! — Richard (@2AAtheist) December 18, 2023

Weird, ain't it?

======================================================================

======================================================================

