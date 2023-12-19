IRONY ALERT! Paul Krugman Warns NYT Readers To BEWARE 'Economists Who Won't Admit...
BUSTED: Cardin's Office Told Staffer Aidan Maese-Czeropski to Tone Down His NSFW Social Media (They KNEW)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:40 PM on December 19, 2023
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File

As expected, Democrat Senator Ben Cardin has been doing his best to pretend he had no idea what was going on with his now-former staffer, Aidan Maese-Czeropski, but this scoop from Matthew Keys of The Desk shows Cardin's office knew there were red flags everywhere, especially on his social media.

Advertisement

Cardin's Chief of Staff warned him to tone his social media down for a promotion.

That tells us he KNEW it was inappropriate, he knew who Aidan really was, and instead of protecting the senator and his office, he/she told him to 'tone it down'. 

Shocking.

Oh, wait, no.

Ummm ... yikes.

From The Desk:

A junior-level legislative aide who was fired after a video surfaced showing him and another person having sex in a Congressional office building had been warned at least once about his risqué social media postings, The Desk has learned.

In November, Senator Ben Cardin’s Chief of Staff Chris Lynch promoted U.C. Berkeley graduate Aidan Maese-Czeropski from his entry-level aide job while simultaneously warning the 23-year-old to stop posting nude and seminude photographs to his public Instagram page, according to a person familiar with the situation.

For about two weeks, Maese-Czeropski relegated most of his revealing posts to a “Close Friends” feed, where he posted nude photographs of himself while working from home and while traveling to Las Vegas and other places, according to a source within Senator Cardin’s office who asked to remain anonymous because they were not authorized to speak with reporters without permission. He began posting publicly again earlier this month, where his unclothed photographs were available to more than 1,000 followers, including some who worked with Maese-Czeropski in the U.S. Senate, the source said.

They knew.

They knew he was a problem and they still promoted him.

Of course they did.

Something like that.

