Yemen Tells America to 'Bring It On' With Plane/Top Gun Video, There's Just One HILARIOUS Problem (Watch)

Full disclosure, this tweet passed this editor's timeline several times today before we wrote it, but it was so goofy and so silly we assumed it was a parody.

A joke.

Except it likely isn't.

No really.

You guys have to watch this with sound ON:

Yemen tells America to bring it on. pic.twitter.com/85Otaasf3B — روني الدنماركي (@Aldanmarki) December 19, 2023

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Yemen has an airplane and they want the world to know they’re not afraid to use it



Never mind that their only fighter appears to be an F-5 which was produced sometime between 1959-1987, we should be very scared of their aerial might https://t.co/GGnXydwBRj — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) December 19, 2023

Read that again.

Yemen has AN AIRPLANE ...

Holy Heckins, that is funny.

This plane was obsolete at the filming of the first Top Gun. https://t.co/MzCY0J8mp3 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 19, 2023

In other words, that would have been a clunker in 1986.

We could drone every one of their runways before Kenny Loggins sings the first verse of that song.



Then what? https://t.co/phwNvUMjP1 — Governor Dill (@TheGreenOldDill) December 19, 2023

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Danger Zone!

Hey now, Pippi Longstocking was the bomb.

The funniest video you will see today, I am dead… they really think they are a match for the US…🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/AV79J4ICG7 — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) December 19, 2023

The Top Gun theme song makes it SUPER dangerous.

They're in the DANGER ZONE.

The video uses music from the movie where this type of aircraft was shot down by US Navy fighters. https://t.co/ZabeMdaay8 — The Galaxy's Shortest Wookie (@Crapplefratz) December 19, 2023

The irony.

So anyway, there I was in my F-5 closing in on six F-18s over the Red Sea and one thing led to another… https://t.co/PAePPoU9hh pic.twitter.com/MRebZD8P65 — Skulled Sand Wedge (@GeorgiaMan45) December 19, 2023

I love the F5. Gonna be a real shame tho https://t.co/KoGXkmZijj — Cajun Sparkle Bog Halfling Hobo (@BudLightSadness) December 19, 2023

Yup.

A real shame.

======================================================================

======================================================================

