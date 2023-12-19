Yemen Tells America to 'Bring It On' With Plane/Top Gun Video, There's Just One HILARIOUS Problem (Watch)

IRONY ALERT! Paul Krugman Warns NYT Readers To BEWARE 'Economists Who Won't Admit...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:00 PM on December 19, 2023
AngieArtist

Full disclosure, this tweet passed this editor's timeline several times today before we wrote it, but it was so goofy and so silly we assumed it was a parody.

A joke.

Except it likely isn't.

No really.

You guys have to watch this with sound ON:

Ha. 

HA ha. 

HA HA ha. 

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Read that again.

Yemen has AN AIRPLANE ...

Holy Heckins, that is funny.

In other words, that would have been a clunker in 1986.

Danger Zone!

Hey now, Pippi Longstocking was the bomb.

Queers for Palestine Learns the HARD WAY How Palestine REALLY Feels About Them and Sorry but LOL (Watch)
Sam J.
The Top Gun theme song makes it SUPER dangerous.

They're in the DANGER ZONE.

The irony.

Yup.

A real shame.

======================================================================

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: AMERICA HAMAS ISRAEL PALESTINE PLANE USA

