HACK Aaron Rupar Continues to Deflect From Biden's Dementia With LAME Dunk on President Trump (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:30 PM on July 15, 2025
Townhall Media

This much is painfully clear: Joe Biden is cognitively unwell. This writer won't speculate as to what, but when it comes to the former president, suffice to say that even though the lights are one, no one's home.

She knew this five years ago, and so did many others. Even the media knew. They can pretend otherwise, but they knew and they covered it up.

And when they're not covering it up, they're trying to deflect. Like NBC News, where two so-called journalists tried pointing fingers at Rep. Comer's use of an electronic signature as a 'gotcha' over Biden's autopen pardon problem.

Or Aaron Rupar, who thinks President Trump 'struggled' to read a staffer's name.

WATCH and judge for yourself:

Really?

This is pathetic, even for Rupar.

BUT TRUMP!

Sounds like every person ever when they're reading a difficult name.

It's gonna be a long four years for Aaron.

Joe Biden needed cards to tell him when to sit, stand, and exit a room.

Rupar -- and the rest of the media -- didn't, so they have zero credibility.

It's cute they keep trying, though.

These two things aren't even remotely similar. But thanks for playing.

Far too hard.

