HACK Aaron Rupar Continues to Deflect From Biden's Dementia With LAME Dunk on President Trump (WATCH)

This much is painfully clear: Joe Biden is cognitively unwell. This writer won't speculate as to what, but when it comes to the former president, suffice to say that even though the lights are one, no one's home.

Advertisement

She knew this five years ago, and so did many others. Even the media knew. They can pretend otherwise, but they knew and they covered it up.

And when they're not covering it up, they're trying to deflect. Like NBC News, where two so-called journalists tried pointing fingers at Rep. Comer's use of an electronic signature as a 'gotcha' over Biden's autopen pardon problem.

Or Aaron Rupar, who thinks President Trump 'struggled' to read a staffer's name.

WATCH and judge for yourself:

Trump struggles to read the name of his own White House aide and says, "they tell me you're doing great." pic.twitter.com/OaTOkGkYy1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 15, 2025

Really?

This is pathetic, even for Rupar.

Joe Biden had dementia. You pretended he didn’t. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 15, 2025

BUT TRUMP!

Sounds like me taking attendance on the first day of school. 🤣 — Jammles (@jammles9) July 15, 2025

Sounds like every person ever when they're reading a difficult name.

Hey, beta boy Aaron Rupar, this you? pic.twitter.com/hxPu2Zf3MH — Tom Keevers (@keevers_tom) July 15, 2025

It's gonna be a long four years for Aaron.

he mispronounced a last name better whip out the strait jacket — Jon (@libra989) July 15, 2025

Joe Biden needed cards to tell him when to sit, stand, and exit a room.

You’d have amazing credibility if you did this to Biden during his 4 years — ImaNoob (@ImaNoob4real) July 15, 2025

Rupar -- and the rest of the media -- didn't, so they have zero credibility.

It's cute they keep trying, though.

But during the debate, everyone said that Biden wasn’t mentally fit enough to run for president again?! Where are those same people at when Felon 47 does this crap! 🤬 https://t.co/uSwIrBfp52 — Melissa Lamb (@melissareadz) July 15, 2025

These two things aren't even remotely similar. But thanks for playing.

Zbigniew Brzezinski was a foreign policy colossus for 50 years.



Multiple presidents couldn't pronounce his name correctly if you put a gun to their head.



Aaron, as usual, tries too hard. https://t.co/5jYiIm9GJF — Tweetoleon (@Tweetoleon) July 15, 2025

Far too hard.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.