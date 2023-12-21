OUCH! Bad Legal Takes Hilariously HUMILIATES Ted Lieu for 'Rock Solid' Take on CO Removing Trump and LOL

There's a reason Ted Lieu's last name literally spells LIE U. In fact, we're not sure there's a better last name for an elected Democrat. Heck, add a simple 'to' in there and you see who he really is from the get-go.

Lie to u.

Get it?

And we get it, like other Democrats Ted does NOT want Trump on the ballot, not because they're worried for democracy but because they're AFRAID of democracy. You know, letting people vote for their chosen candidate? Actual democracy.

Yeah.

You know it's bad when Bad Legal Takes gets ahold of someone:

WOOF, right?

Here's the original:

The Colorado trial court HELD A TRIAL and made rock solid findings of fact that Trump “engaged in insurrection.” SCOTUS would not have any basis to overrule the findings.



The only way SCOTUS can overturn is to make the perverse ruling that Presidents can engage in insurrection. https://t.co/6ehpE7CWxp — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) December 20, 2023

Rock solid.

What now?

Oh Ted, no.

But wait, there's more!

Pleased the Colorado Supreme Court followed the Constitution. The Court appropriately held that Trump is disqualified from being in the ballot.



An an impeachment manager, it was very clear to me that the evidence showed Trump called for and incited the mob on January 6. https://t.co/yu79GXUGi9 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) December 19, 2023

Tell us you're scared of Trump without telling us you're scared of Trump.

To the federal government, not the individual states, you freaking moron. Furthermore, there have been two laws passed since the 14th was ratified that basically nullify section 3 of the 14th amendment. One in 1870 and the other in 1890 iirc. — Umbrella Security Services (@UmbrellaSecSvcs) December 21, 2023

Calling Ted Lieu a freaking moron is an insult to freaking morons everywhere.

Delusional much? Scream at the sky regularly? Hyperventilating? — Tek Roo 2024 (@Tek_Roo) December 21, 2023

And they immediately put a stay on their own stupid decision because they knew it would go to SCOTUS where they will overturn it. It has no merit. Worse yet it would create a precedent where a whole lot of people could be affected. Anyone who attacked a federal building in the… — Joel App (@AppyJoel) December 21, 2023

But insurrection ... REEEEEEE.

Umm, the complete overstepping of constitutional authority by Colorado is the exact basis they will overrule the findings. — Frank (@richardrahl1086) December 20, 2023

Ted tried to fight back:

They can’t make that finding because the 14th Amendment specifically grants this authority. Read it. — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) December 20, 2023

*sigh*

You and @RepAdamSchiff are really committed to the lie, aren’t you! — rad10act1v (@rad10act1v) December 20, 2023

We weren’t part of the trial that the Colorado judge held. The findings of fact from that trial are rock solid. Read the ruling. — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) December 20, 2023

Rock solid.

Sort of like that evidence Adam Schiff swore he had that he was never able to present? That sort of rock solid?

Heh.

