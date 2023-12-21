ABC News Reporter Gives Dems a BIG Assist With Their Fresh 'Trump Loves...
Healing the Soul of the Nation? Biden Says Trump Is the 'Greatest Threat'...
ABC News Unearths 2015 Video of Speaker Mike Johnson Attending a 'Purity Ball'
Colorado Lawyer 'Jarvis' TEARS APART Colorado Supreme Court Decision on Trump Ballot Eligi...
Satire? Cardin Aide Filming Himself Having Sex In Senate 'Was Symbolic and Brave,'...
US House Committee Sends Harvard A Letter Demanding Documents in Plagiarism 'Investigation...
Rabbi Will Never Forgive Jews Who Remain Silent While Israel Kills 10,000 Children
Hot Take: No One Knows Why President Biden Is Unpopular
Reuters Finds That House Speaker Mike Johnson Has Ancestral Ties to Slavery
Texas Lt. Gov. Suggests Removing Joe Biden From the Ballot for Not Enforcing...
Asylum Seeker at US Border Given Hearing Date of 2031, 8 YEARS In...
Children's Show CoComelon Has Boy Dance in a Tutu for His Two Gay...
D'OH! Bill Melugin Lets Dem Rep Know His Border Security Swipe at Trump...
California Lt. Gov. Demands Donald Trump Be Removed From CA Ballot... And IMMEDIATELY...

OUCH! Bad Legal Takes Hilariously HUMILIATES Ted Lieu for 'Rock Solid' Take on CO Removing Trump and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:15 AM on December 21, 2023
Greg Nash/Pool via AP

There's a reason Ted Lieu's last name literally spells LIE U. In fact, we're not sure there's a better last name for an elected Democrat. Heck, add a simple 'to' in there and you see who he really is from the get-go.

Advertisement

Lie to u.

Get it?

And we get it, like other Democrats Ted does NOT want Trump on the ballot, not because they're worried for democracy but because they're AFRAID of democracy. You know, letting people vote for their chosen candidate? Actual democracy.

Yeah.

You know it's bad when Bad Legal Takes gets ahold of someone:

WOOF, right?

Here's the original:

Rock solid.

What now?

Oh Ted, no. 

But wait, there's more!

Tell us you're scared of Trump without telling us you're scared of Trump.

Recommended

Colorado Lawyer 'Jarvis' TEARS APART Colorado Supreme Court Decision on Trump Ballot Eligibility
Coucy
Advertisement

Calling Ted Lieu a freaking moron is an insult to freaking morons everywhere.

But insurrection ... REEEEEEE.

Ted tried to fight back:

*sigh*

Rock solid.

Sort of like that evidence Adam Schiff swore he had that he was never able to present? That sort of rock solid?

Advertisement

Heh.

======================================================================

Related:

John Fetterman's Common Sense Has OFFICIALLY Triggered Mehdi Hasan and LOL It's a GLORIOUS Thing

BUSTED: Cardin's Office Told Staffer Aidan Maese-Czeropski to Tone Down His NSFW Social Media (They KNEW)

Yemen Tells America to 'Bring It On' With Plane/Top Gun Video, There's Just One HILARIOUS Problem (Watch)

Queers for Palestine Learns the HARD WAY How Palestine REALLY Feels About Them and Sorry but LOL (Watch)

A Very NERVOUS Liz Cheney Tries Doubling Down on J6 Lies About Trump, Gets NUKED by Community Notes

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: COLORADO TED LIEU

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Colorado Lawyer 'Jarvis' TEARS APART Colorado Supreme Court Decision on Trump Ballot Eligibility
Coucy
Healing the Soul of the Nation? Biden Says Trump Is the 'Greatest Threat' to Our Democracy
Amy Curtis
Hot Take: No One Knows Why President Biden Is Unpopular
Brett T.
California Lt. Gov. Demands Donald Trump Be Removed From CA Ballot... And IMMEDIATELY Faceplants
Coucy
Satire? Cardin Aide Filming Himself Having Sex In Senate 'Was Symbolic and Brave,' Like Anne Frank
Brett T.
FAIL: Here's Barbra Streisand's Source to Prove That Your Life is So Much Better Under Biden
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Colorado Lawyer 'Jarvis' TEARS APART Colorado Supreme Court Decision on Trump Ballot Eligibility Coucy
Advertisement