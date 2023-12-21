Healing the Soul of the Nation? Biden Says Trump Is the 'Greatest Threat' to Our Democracy

After Colorado's Supreme Court removed Donald Trump from the ballot earlier this week, several people pointed out what an unconstitutional, anti-democratic ruling this was.

Because it is.

You don't destroy democracy, in order to save it.

But here's the President, throwing fuel on the fire (well, whatever White House intern posts to Twitter/X for him):

Trump poses many threats to our country: The right to choose, civil rights, voting rights, and America’s standing in the world.



But the greatest threat he poses is to our democracy.



If we lose that, we lose everything. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 21, 2023

So we can't let you vote for Trump.

Because democracy. Or something.

The rhetoric is just incredibly alarming, and dangerous. And make no mistake: today, they do this to Trump.

Tomorrow it's another Republican candidate.

You pose an existential threat to our country.



You won’t secure our border, which lets in guns, FBI watchlist terrorists, & drugs.



Your weak leadership inspired Putin to invade Ukraine & Hamas to attack Israel.



You spend recklessly & increase inflation.



You are the threat. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) December 21, 2023

Exactly.

It's always confession by projection with Democrats. — Brently𝕏 (@kopopoulous) December 21, 2023

The Left is always projecting. It's textbook Psychology 101.

So this was a thing that actually happened. https://t.co/vVZ8rpBA7r pic.twitter.com/hR6PPawb09 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 21, 2023

Redsteeze took Biden to task for this, and it's glorious:

Zero journalist freak out to this kind of "elect me or else" language.



Joe Biden is the President saying this. https://t.co/vVZ8rpBA7r — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 21, 2023

Imagine the pearl clutching if Trump had said this in December 2019.

"the greatest threat he poses is to our democracy. "



A current sitting President social media account. This is bonkers.



Is this the return to norms you all ashes for? https://t.co/vVZ8rpBA7r — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 21, 2023

The 'norms and decency' crowd is awfully silent today.

The greatest threat to democracy is the person tied or leading me in current polls.



How do you think Washington Post or CNN or NY Times would cover this post from another sitting President's account? https://t.co/vVZ8rpBA7r — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 21, 2023

They would be screaming about dictators and fascism.

This is also a gem.

And the media agrees, which is why they're silent.

The person elected to restore the norms and heal the soul of the nation. Does this look like that? https://t.co/vVZ8rpBA7r — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 21, 2023

No it doesn't.

“We must destroy democracy to save it” is the rhetoric of tyrants throughout history. https://t.co/smYPIT8O4C — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 21, 2023

Yes it is.

He's protecting your "right to choose" and "voting rights" by not letting you vote for who you want to vote for. https://t.co/c57o0TGzOM — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 21, 2023

The irony. But Biden's the good guy here. Decency, norms, healing the soul of the nation and all that.

This is gross demagoguery.

Hell, I don't like Trump, won't vote for Trump and hate that this https://t.co/zEmWXfJ2Qs — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 21, 2023

It's absolutely gross demagouery.

You are a disgusting authoritarian who is destroying our country. https://t.co/eAhtkcptwQ — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) December 21, 2023

When they say “democracy”

they just mean their hold on power.



But the demented houseplant using a weaponized DOJ to pursue his political enemies saying ANYONE else is a threat to democracy is absurd, offensive, and infuriating. https://t.co/zwtXncVpBQ — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) December 21, 2023

Exactly. They dont want 'democracy', they want an oligarchy (at best), where only their preferred candidates can run and win.

Your party is encouraging judges to not let ppl vote for the candidate of our choice, by violating the first amendment. Look in the mirror https://t.co/yyeTMUkKmC — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) December 21, 2023

He's protecting 'our right to choose', though.

“Democracy” means whatever the hammer tells the anvil it means https://t.co/v9MYw48NaX — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) December 21, 2023

Well said.

"Democracy is too important to leave to you, the voters" https://t.co/VjnXxie4Te — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) December 21, 2023

We clearly can't be trusted to vote, because we might vote for the 'wrong' people.

The president of the United States. The president of the United States using the office of the presidency to promote the idea that the leading candidate for president, i. e. the will of the American people, cannot be allowed to happen for “ democracy “ https://t.co/2qCtg6VaJ1 — MacktheKnife (@KnifeMackthe) December 21, 2023

The mind boggles watching this unfold in real time.

There is no greater threat to democracy and the republic than President Biden and the Democratic Party refusing to allow Americans to elect their next president fair and square at the ballot box next November. https://t.co/SACmYWJYMh — Lee Zeldin (@LeeMZeldin) December 21, 2023

But they'll insist they're the brave defenders of democracy.

Better throw the guy who’s a “threat to democracy” off the ballot (and in jail if necessary)! Stalin would be proud. https://t.co/wKgeJaEmHL — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) December 21, 2023

Stalin approves.

So attempting to remove him from the ballot is democracy? https://t.co/Dib3UMCgQM pic.twitter.com/7BUrFuUfVZ — Florida MAGA Godzilla (@BidenisBroken) December 21, 2023

Make it make sense.

The next 11 months are going to be totally insufferable. https://t.co/0mTFoWPB00 — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) December 21, 2023

Oh, more than insufferable. Buckle up.

Always remember that the greatest threats to democracy come from people trying to convince you that voting against them is a threat to democracy. https://t.co/ApuE75RoxV — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) December 21, 2023

Yes it does.

Democracy demands Trump be on the ballot, and people get the choice to vote for him. Or not.

Anything else is not democracy, and it's not protecting democracy (which is moot, because we're a republic, but let's not split hairs).

We're simply holding the Left to their own standards. Something they always hate.

***

