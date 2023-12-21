OUCH! Bad Legal Takes Hilariously HUMILIATES Ted Lieu for 'Rock Solid' Take on...
Healing the Soul of the Nation? Biden Says Trump Is the 'Greatest Threat' to Our Democracy

Amy Curtis  |  8:09 AM on December 21, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

After Colorado's Supreme Court removed Donald Trump from the ballot earlier this week, several people pointed out what an unconstitutional, anti-democratic ruling this was.

Because it is.

You don't destroy democracy, in order to save it.

But here's the President, throwing fuel on the fire (well, whatever White House intern posts to Twitter/X for him):

So we can't let you vote for Trump.

Because democracy. Or something.

The rhetoric is just incredibly alarming, and dangerous. And make no mistake: today, they do this to Trump.

Tomorrow it's another Republican candidate.

Exactly.

The Left is always projecting. It's textbook Psychology 101.

Redsteeze took Biden to task for this, and it's glorious:

Imagine the pearl clutching if Trump had said this in December 2019.

The 'norms and decency' crowd is awfully silent today.

They would be screaming about dictators and fascism.

This is also a gem.

And the media agrees, which is why they're silent.

No it doesn't.

Yes it is.

The irony. But Biden's the good guy here. Decency, norms, healing the soul of the nation and all that.

It's absolutely gross demagouery.

Exactly. They dont want 'democracy', they want an oligarchy (at best), where only their preferred candidates can run and win.

He's protecting 'our right to choose', though.

Well said.

We clearly can't be trusted to vote, because we might vote for the 'wrong' people.

The mind boggles watching this unfold in real time.

But they'll insist they're the brave defenders of democracy.

Stalin approves.

Make it make sense.

Oh, more than insufferable. Buckle up.

Yes it does.

Democracy demands Trump be on the ballot, and people get the choice to vote for him. Or not.

Anything else is not democracy, and it's not protecting democracy (which is moot, because we're a republic, but let's not split hairs).

We're simply holding the Left to their own standards. Something they always hate.

***

Tags: 2024 BIDEN DEMOCRACY DONALD TRUMP TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

