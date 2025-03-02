John Harwood Removes All Doubt About How Democrats REALLY Feel About People Who Break Cycle of Poverty

After President Donald Trump selected J.D. Vance as his running mate, the Left made it very clear how they felt about Vance's impoverished upbringing and his rise out of Appalachia. They derided him as 'weird' and said he 'ran away' from Ohio to attend Yale, which isn't true.

The reality is that the Democrats' form of governance depends on people being and staying poor, and when someone does manage to break out of that cycle of poverty, Democrats are livid if they don't turn into a Left-wing lunatic, just like them.

Enter insufferable douche-nozzle John Harwood:

Vance's rise from the Appalachian underclass is somewhat less impressive when you consider what a wretched person it produced — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) March 1, 2025

Husband, father, Senator from Ohio.

Of all the candidates in 2024, Vance was the only one to end the campaign with a positive favorability rating.

But 'wretched.'

Sure, John.

Its so funny that someone not wanting young Ukrainians to be thrown in the meat grinder more than their own president does is being described as "wretched". But I know you love war. It's good for business. — Sack Head Shaun (@2againsttyranny) March 1, 2025

Gotta get those clicks.

It's not as if your upbringing produced anything remotely impressive. — KUHawkman (@KUHawkman) March 1, 2025

Just a bitter, partisan, so-called 'journalist.'

Unlike whatever path you took to become the wretched person you are? — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) March 2, 2025

Exactly.

A few people from in Appalachia:

Abraham Lincoln

Woodrow Wilson

General Chuck Yeager

General Carl Mundy

Stonewall Jackson

Jermaine Dupree

Roberta Flack

Billy Graham

Thomas Wolfe

Roy Williams

Jerry West

Tye Cobb

Loretta Lynn

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Eric Church

Dolly Parton… — Margo (@MargoinWNC) March 2, 2025

Whether or not they're 'wretched' depends on how Harwood feels about their political views.

You are a snob who could not survive a day in Appalachia. — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) March 2, 2025

Nope. Not a day.

Democrats only scream “empathy” if you fall in line like a good slave. The minute you decide to be your own person, it doesn’t matter how much you’ve overcome in life from total poverty to success, they will s**t on you with no shame. — Souza (@soarathena) March 2, 2025

Democrats are vile.

An incredible revealing post. https://t.co/7EgPvvYg1U — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 2, 2025

Incredibly revealing.

“Stay down with the vermin if you don’t know how to act” is incredibly gross but it becomes bathetic when the achievements of the speaker are a BA from Duke and being a journalist https://t.co/jvO1gt4323 — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) March 2, 2025

Harwood is incredibly gross.

Your boos mean nothing, I’ve seen what makes you cheer. https://t.co/nvRKoibWym — Mark Maurer (@exanter) March 2, 2025

A 'Rick and Morty' reference is always appropriate.

They hate poor people unless you think like they do https://t.co/sYdnknLc4J — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) March 2, 2025

More than that, if you don't think like they do, you deserve to remain poor.

Nothing, but nothing, makes the American liberal angrier than someone who rises from the underclass while rejecting the ideology that the professional class tries to enforce https://t.co/2ctrAmVilk — Adrian Vermeule (@Vermeullarmine) March 2, 2025

This is exactly what Harwood's comment is about.

J.D. Vance rejects Leftists, and they hate the fact he rose out of poverty to attend Yale. They think that's a privilege only they -- and their like-minded comrades -- should be allowed to have.