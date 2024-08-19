Yet ANOTHER Elected Democrat Shames J.D. Vance for Bravely Beating Poverty

Nancy Pelosi Admits She Put Old Joe Out to Pasture When He Was...
justmindy
justmindy  |  10:45 PM on August 19, 2024
Imgflip

Democrats have this weird obsession with poor people knowing their place and staying in it. The fact J.D. Vance was raised in abject poverty and was able to break out of it really bugs them. The latest Leftist to complain about it is Rep. Joyce Beatty.

We used to call that the American Dream.

She fails to mention all of that.

Apparently, Democrats don't feel the underprivileged should try to get a better life these days.

Isn't if funny how the Democrats pretend to be for the poor and the working class?

It really bothers the Democrats.

Clearly, Joyce Beatty believes the poor better not get too big for their britches and not outgrow their 'raisin'. 

That's what toxic family members and friends say to kids with talent and big dreams who want to escape their circumstances. It's pretty disgusting to see a woman elected to represent all Americans perpetuate that disgusting thought process.

