Yet ANOTHER Elected Democrat Shames J.D. Vance for Bravely Beating Poverty

Democrats have this weird obsession with poor people knowing their place and staying in it. The fact J.D. Vance was raised in abject poverty and was able to break out of it really bugs them. The latest Leftist to complain about it is Rep. Joyce Beatty.

Rep Joyce Beatty: "JD Vance likes to talk about how he's from Ohio but as soon as he could, he ran away to Yale."



Democrats really hate how @JDVance overcame poverty to became successful.

pic.twitter.com/bmK1lXKDbL — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 20, 2024

We used to call that the American Dream.

Not to mention the fact that JD Vance went to undergrad at Ohio State after serving our country in the Marine Corps before going to Yale. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 20, 2024

She fails to mention all of that.

JD grew up poor in Ohio. Left to enlist in the Marines and serve in Iraq. Graduated from Ohio State and then from Yale law school. Wrote a bestselling book. Went back to Ohio and started a business. Won a Senate race and became the GOP VP nominee. He has lived the American dream. https://t.co/hwOaNvjK71 — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) August 20, 2024

Apparently, Democrats don't feel the underprivileged should try to get a better life these days.

Lot of people dumping on this seem to not get that their entire governing point of power depends on people remaining put and remaining poor. https://t.co/gZXrCr4Frs — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 20, 2024

Yeah screw that guy who grew up dirt poor and had the chutzpah to go to the highest-ranked law school in the country https://t.co/Db8zdllfR7 — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) August 20, 2024

Isn't if funny how the Democrats pretend to be for the poor and the working class?

JD left Ohio to join the Marine Corps and serve his country then came back went to Ohio State and then Yale. Apparently that’s not good enough for the Democratic Party who just wants everyone to remain in abject poverty rather than live the American dream. https://t.co/8xpFT3CZOr — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 20, 2024

It really bothers the Democrats.

Growing up poor isn’t good enough for Dems. You have to stay poor. https://t.co/Cy91mFJIXt — Brittany (@bccover) August 20, 2024

JD Vance was a poor kid who received tuition assistance to attend Yale. Is she saying this is a bad thing? That poor kids with good grades shouldn’t be allowed into prestigious universities? https://t.co/rNQLIcnewu — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) August 20, 2024

Clearly, Joyce Beatty believes the poor better not get too big for their britches and not outgrow their 'raisin'.

Genuinely don’t understand this line of attack from Dems.



JD’s story of overcoming insane circumstances and becoming successful is pretty well known.



When did Democrats decide that was a bad thing? https://t.co/ZJmXzmC8DQ — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 20, 2024

So if anyone from the inner city goes to a big school or goes anywhere else to succeed, is the thinking that they have betrayed their community? Really sad and small-minded if so https://t.co/4VZyDJVF6Z — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) August 20, 2024

That's what toxic family members and friends say to kids with talent and big dreams who want to escape their circumstances. It's pretty disgusting to see a woman elected to represent all Americans perpetuate that disgusting thought process.