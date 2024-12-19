Christopher Hayes: World's Richest Man Took $190 Million Away From Kids With Cancer
Breakdown to Break Down? GOP Possibly Considering Splitting Up Spending Bill Into Smaller Parts

Warren Squire  |  11:00 PM on December 19, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Republicans are going back to the drawing board for a third time after their latest stripped-down version of a spending bill was defeated in Congress. But, sometimes a solution to a breakdown is to break down something larger into much smaller, and therefore manageable, parts. One Republican is urging leadership to split the bill into individual parts like disaster relief, farm aid, etc.

Here’s more. (READ)

Of course, posters were unable to control their sarcasm over what should’ve been the plan from the get-go.

Take it away guys!

Better late than never.

Others took a serious tone, saying it’s a good idea, and could still face some resistance. But, it will make the process more transparent.

Hopefully, the common practice of attaching unpopular items to popular ones in order for them to get approved will be negated by these proposed divided, smaller bills.

Many say this is what they wanted all along and are disappointed it took so long to get here.

Breaking the huge bill into smaller chunks may be able to garner the votes necessary to avoid a shutdown. Hopefully, it will force a vote on obvious merit instead of on compromises and deals made behind closed doors. What Republicans ultimately decide to do won’t be known until possibly Friday morning.

