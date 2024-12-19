Breakdown to Break Down? GOP Possibly Considering Splitting Up Spending Bill Into Smaller Parts

Republicans are going back to the drawing board for a third time after their latest stripped-down version of a spending bill was defeated in Congress. But, sometimes a solution to a breakdown is to break down something larger into much smaller, and therefore manageable, parts. One Republican is urging leadership to split the bill into individual parts like disaster relief, farm aid, etc.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

Republicans scramble for a path forward after spending plan collapse https://t.co/nqLxIsA4XF — POLITICO (@politico) December 20, 2024

Of course, posters were unable to control their sarcasm over what should’ve been the plan from the get-go.

Take it away guys!

Wow what a novel idea. Genius!



...This is literally how it's supposed to be done.



Do. Your. Jobs. — Joseph Douglas (@Libertasindeo) December 20, 2024

Right? Damn! Why didn’t we think about that? 🙄 — Dan Davila (@DavikaDan) December 20, 2024

Revolutionary idea — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 20, 2024

Which is how it should always be done. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) December 20, 2024

OH REALLY ??? WHAT A GENIUS IDEA !!! I CAN'T BELEIVE NO ONE THOUGHT OF THIS BEFORE... 🙄 — Jazzmine Budge (@JazzmineBudge) December 20, 2024

Better late than never.

Others took a serious tone, saying it’s a good idea, and could still face some resistance. But, it will make the process more transparent.

Another smart idea - breaking the spending bill into bits to pass. But I assume the same Dems and anti-Trumpers will continue to be beligerent. — That Immigration Guy (@brentknewcomb) December 20, 2024

Well... some bills won't pass, but that's as it should be. The bills where there is agreement will pass and the ones where there isn't won't. No one should be forced to vote for a lot of crap to get one good thing. — Mark Casazza 🇺🇸 ✝︎ (@MarkCasazzaIV) December 20, 2024

Who knew kid's cancer funds, transing kids funds, fund for a nursing home for gay men, and a $60k pay raise to each congress member had nothing in common? — Isaac (@IcedViews) December 20, 2024

Hopefully, the common practice of attaching unpopular items to popular ones in order for them to get approved will be negated by these proposed divided, smaller bills.

Many say this is what they wanted all along and are disappointed it took so long to get here.

That’s what we’ve wanted all along. SINGLE SUBJECT! That way each vote goes only to that issue rather than voting the whole thing down because of certain other distasteful things in it. — Daniel Bidlack (@DanBidlack) December 20, 2024

Just do what you need to get the essentials passed. Everything else can wait until Trump is back in office. — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) December 20, 2024

Advertisement

This is such a simple solution. All bills should be small single issue bills less than 5 pages. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) December 20, 2024

Breaking the huge bill into smaller chunks may be able to garner the votes necessary to avoid a shutdown. Hopefully, it will force a vote on obvious merit instead of on compromises and deals made behind closed doors. What Republicans ultimately decide to do won’t be known until possibly Friday morning.